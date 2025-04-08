Elvictor Group Inc.: Elvictor Group Approved for OTCID Basic Market as Part of Strategic Growth Plan

ATTIKI, GREECE / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2025 / Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELVG) ("Elvictor" or "the Company"), a digital pioneer in maritime crew management, is pleased to announce that its application to the OTCID Basic Market has been officially approved by OTC Markets Group. The upgrade will take effect upon the market's launch in July 2025 and marks a significant milestone in Elvictor's ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the capital markets.

The Company's transition to the OTCID Basic Market is a key component of Elvictor's broader strategic initiative to modernize its financial systems, enhance transparency, and elevate investor communications ahead of a potential uplisting to a national exchange, an objective outlined in its March 2025 operational update.

The OTCID Basic Market sets a higher standard for transparency and compliance, offering companies increased visibility and credibility with investors. To qualify, Elvictor successfully met the following criteria:

Subscribed to the OTCID Disclosure & News Service (DNS)

Maintains current disclosures via the SEC's EDGAR system

Completed its annual Management Certification

Maintains a Verified Company Profile on www.otcmarkets.com via OTCIQ

Provides up-to-date share data through the Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program

"Acceptance into the OTCID Basic Market validates our commitment to regulatory discipline and positions us for greater visibility and access to capital," said Konstantinos S. Galanakis, CEO of Elvictor Group Inc. "With global trade under pressure, our European-based operations offer stability since we are naturally insulated from U.S. tariff volatility. This stability enables us to remain focused on advancing strategic catalysts across key maritime corridors in line with our long-term growth objectives."

About Elvictor Group, Inc.

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELVG) is transforming the fragmented maritime industry through its fully digitalized crew and ship management platform designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. With a strategic focus on AI-driven workforce solutions, M&A-driven expansion, and cost-efficient vessel ownership, Elvictor is ushering in a new era of transparency in the shipping industry. For more information about Elvictor Group, please visit: https://www.elvictorgroup.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

