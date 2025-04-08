Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a financial technology company that offers AI-driven money management tools to businesses and consumers, is pleased to announce executive leadership changes designed to support the Company's growth initiatives across its two core, fee-for-service business pillars:

Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM"), helping organizations recover receivables and manage billing through a tech-enabled, compliant, and customer-first approach. The Company supports its clients through scalable, ethical receivables management for customers, without purchasing consumer debt.

Effective immediately, Barret Reykdal will serve as Co-Chief Executive Officer, overseeing North American Revenue Cycle Management operations alongside Graham Rankin, Co-Chief Executive Officer of RCM in the United Kingdom ("UK").

Financial Services, delivering digital payment enabled products and services, including credit access programs that empower everyday Canadians to build financial health without taking on unsustainable debt. As a credit facilitator and program manager, the Company also helps businesses and government agencies coordinate with card networks, credit bureaus, and banks to implement customized payment card and credit access programs. The Company's Financial Services model does not involve lending money.

Effective immediately Tyler Hatch will serve as Co-Chief Executive Officer, overseeing the Company's EP Financial Services operations.

Barret Reykdal, Co-Founder of Everyday People Financial, previously served as Co-CEO of Financial Services and now transitions to Co-CEO of the Company's RCM division in North America. With extensive operational experience and deep industry knowledge, with the expansion of our Canadian RCM operations, Barret is well positioned to lead the scaling of the Company's RCM operations in North America, both organically and through acquisitions. His leadership will also support the introduction of the Company's UK consumer focused receivables model and affordability assessment programs into the Canadian market which is a key part of the Company's commitment to ethical, customer first financial solutions.

Graham Rankin, Co-Founder of Everyday People Financial, will continue as Co-Chief Executive Officer, RCM but with a dedicated focus on leading the Company's UK RCM division. Graham has been instrumental in expanding the Company's RCM operations across the UK and into Canada. With more than 20 years of experience in credit, collections, and compliance, including the development and growth of the Company's subsidiary BPO Collections Limited from its inception, Graham's continued leadership remains central to advancing the Company's UK expansion strategy.

Tyler Hatch, who previously served as the Company's Chief Operating Officer of its Financial Services division, has been appointed as Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company's Financial Services division. A key member of the team for over three years, Tyler was instrumental in forging the recently announced strategic partnership with an Alberta based health benefits administrator and launching the Company's Health Spending Account ("HSA") program. Tyler's strong background in sales and execution, and his leadership will be central to advancing the Company's national strategy for digital enabled products and services, including credit access programs.

"I'm very much looking forward to seeing this leadership team build upon the foundation we've already established and rapidly scale this capital-light business to new levels," said Gordon Reykdal, Executive Chairman.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to help individuals and businesses manage money better. First established in 1988, we have a workforce of 550 people operating in the United Kingdom and Canada providing fully fee-for-service solutions across two business pillars operating in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), which helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt, and Financial Services, which provides digital tools and credit access programs that support Canadians on their financial journey, all without lending money.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to rebuild financial health and wealth, the Company is committed to providing affordable, innovative, and responsible financial solutions that create lasting value for our clients, customers, and shareholders.

We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client and consumer services with our own affordability assessment programs with specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost and effective manner.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements and information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's strategic initiatives. Forward-looking information can also be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to financial performance, results of operations, integration of the acquired businesses, and the business, plans, strategy and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the acquired businesses as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates, and opinions on the date that statements are made. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

