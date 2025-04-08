The Spanish authorities have arrested 23 people and recovered 8. 5 tons of stolen copper linked to a theft ring targeting PV plants in Andalusia, Extremadura and Ávila. The Civil Guard dismantled the network through Operation Kupfer, part of a broader crackdown on copper theft in the country's solar sector. From pv magazine Spain Spain's Civil Guard dismantled a group specializing in copper theft from solar plants in the southern regions of Andalusia and Extremadura. Through Operation Kupfer - named after the German word for copper - officers arrested 23 people and opened investigations into ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...