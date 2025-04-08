Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) today announced it received UKCA marks for its Hematology Profile Plus, Solid Tumor Plus as well as its Liquid Trace Hematology and Liquid Trace Solid Tumor for both solid tumors and hematology that provide comprehensive clinically actionable insights about a patient's tumor. The UKCA mark became a requirement for offering testing in the United Kingdom after separation from the EU.

The UKCA mark will allow GTC to continue its international expansion having recently partnered with Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff in Cologne, Germany to offer testing onsite to serve its clients. GTC has a network of distributors who serve the MENA region and LATAM markets and will look to bring its co-op model to labs around the globe to help democratize and standardize NGS testing for cancer patients, helping drive innovation and clinical adoption of targeted DNA and RNA testing.

Dr. Maher Albitar, founder and CEO/CMO of GTC, stated, "Our innovation in diagnostics and personalized medicine is being recognized by most experts in the field. Our business model as a cooperative is helping health systems and laboratories to adopt and internalize our innovation in a cost-effective fashion without the need to hire a large team of experts in NGS and bioinformatics."

Membership in the Co-Op allows labs to internalize GTC testing and offer this testing to patients within the UK.

About GTC

Genomic Testing Cooperative [GTC], the global leader in RNA innovation, is a privately owned molecular testing company located in Lake Forest, California. Since its inception in 2018 GTC has been focused on facilitating the acceleration of access to NGS enabled precision medicine in Oncology through innovative science and differentiated business models and practices and has grown through the realization of these strategies to become a leading partner/provider in the Oncology NGS space helping healthcare organizations to tackle the biggest problems in Next Generation Sequencing for Oncology today.

For additional information on GTC, please go to genomictestingcooperative.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on GTC management's current expectations and include statements regarding the value of molecular profiling, testing, therapy, and the ability of testing to provide clinically useful information. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and GTC undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

