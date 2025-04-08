CARISTO DIAGNOSTICS: AMA Approves CPT Codes for Caristo's AI-Powered Heart Disease Risk Stratification and Prevention Technology

New CPT codes mark a major step toward making Caristo's CaRi-Heart®-the first AI-powered tool to detect coronary inflammation from routine CT scans-available in everyday clinical care

Rewriting the rules of cardiac risk assessment, Caristo moves beyond anatomy to reveal the biological drivers of heart disease, helping doctors predict and prevent life-threatening events before symptoms or structural changes appear

With support from medical societies including the American College of Cardiology, Caristo achieved CPT approval well ahead of the CaRi-Heart market launch schedule, accelerating its path from research to real-world impact

STAMFORD, Conn., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caristo Diagnostics , on a mission to transform the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease, today announced that the American Medical Association's (AMA) CPT Editorial Panel has approved new Category III CPT® codes for AI-assisted perivascular fat analysis-the foundational capability behind Caristo's flagship CaRi-Heart® technology. The CPT approval marks a critical milestone on CaRi-Heart's path to U.S. clinical adoption and reimbursement, laying the groundwork for broader payer adoption once FDA clearance is achieved. The codes also confirm CaRi-Heart's use on both newly acquired and historical cardiac CT scans, opening the door to proactive, AI-driven risk assessment at scale.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. , yet many heart attacks strike people whose arteries look 'normal' on standard imaging scans. That's because traditional imaging only detects visible plaques that cause narrowings or blockages-it can't see the invisible, biological forces that make heart attacks more likely. Coronary inflammation, a hidden but treatable driver of disease, destabilizes plaque and triggers deadly cardiac events with little or no warning. While statins and anti-inflammatory medications help slow progression, doctors have lacked a precise, widely available way to measure and track coronary inflammation itself. By unlocking this missing piece, Caristo's AI-powered analysis of perivascular fat-now recognized with an AMA-approved CPT code-opens a new frontier in preventive cardiology, enabling doctors to intervene before it's too late.

"This is a huge leap forward in the fight against heart disease, and a major validation that AI-powered coronary inflammation analysis belongs in routine care," said Frank Cheng, CEO of Caristo Diagnostics. "With CPT approval, we are laying the foundation for a future where every at-risk American has access to precision risk assessment, moving heart care from late-stage intervention to truly preventive medicine."

The newly approved CPT codes (X409T and add-on code X434T) will be published on the AMA website by July 2025 and will be effective on January 1, 2026.

A landmark 2024 Lancet study proved that Caristo's CaRi-Heart technology can reveal hidden, high-risk markers of CAD progression - predicting heart attacks up to a decade before they strike . CaRi-Heart uses advanced AI to analyze perivascular fat captured in standard coronary CT angiography (CCTA) scans. The technology reveals hidden coronary inflammation-a powerful but previously invisible predictor of heart attacks. Its proprietary FAI-Score and CaRi-Heart Risk Score give clinicians and patients a personalized assessment of cardiac mortality risk, informing earlier and more targeted treatment decisions. The CaRi-Heart technology is currently limited to research use in the United States.

Typically less than half of CPT applications are approved, and Caristo's success came well ahead of the CaRi-Heart market launch schedule, a feat made possible by strong support from medical societies such as the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and a growing clinical consensus that coronary inflammation is a modifiable and mission-critical risk factor for heart attack prevention.

In its public comment supporting the CPT application, the ACC wrote:

"The proposed service does more than characterizing tissue as it includes patient [risk] factors and provides a comprehensive risk assessment approach that ensures that the analysis is contextualized within the broader clinical picture, enhancing patient management decisions. The use of this service - the pericoronary fat attenuation index - shows great promise in risk stratification for preventive cardiology."

About Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in AI-powered heart disease detection. A spinout from the University of Oxford, Caristo's award-winning technology is transforming cardiovascular care by identifying hidden heart attack risks before symptoms appear. Backed by leading hospitals and scientists, Caristo is on a mission to save lives through early detection and personalized prevention. For more information, visit caristo.com . Find Caristo online on LinkedIn , YouTube, and X .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054669/5255104/Caristo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ama-approves-cpt-codes-for-caristos-ai-powered-heart-disease-risk-stratification-and-prevention-technology-302422182.html