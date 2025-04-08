TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Change in Director Responsibilities

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

8 April 2025

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Change in Director Responsibilities

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company") the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare that in accordance to align with best practice the Company is pleased to announce that effective 1 April 2025, Ms Sharon Parr, Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee has also been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Company.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that also effective 1 April 2025, Mr Simon Richard Class (Richard Class) has been appointed as Chair of the Renumeration and Nomination Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.