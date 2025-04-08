Global Brands Magazine: OCTA WINS BEST CFD BROKER ASIA AWARD AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Octa is a major CFD broker that offers online trading solutions for various financial instruments, and it has been awarded the title of 'Best CFD Broker, Asia 2025' by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) at the prestigious Global Brand Awards.

The Global Brand Awards recognises outstanding achievements across various industries worldwide. Octa received this award for its innovative trading solutions and good client service.

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, commented, "At Global Brands Magazine, we take great pride in recognising excellence across all industries. Octa's achievement as the Best CFD Broker, Asia 2025, is a testimony to their unwavering commitment to innovation and exceptional client service. Congratulations to the entire Octa team on this well-deserved recognition."

The team at Octa highly appreciates receiving the 'Best CFD Broker Asia 2025' award as a recognition and verification mark for all the efforts to offer high-quality brokerage services across the region. The Global Brands Magazine accolade creates an additional incentive to set industry benchmarks in trading experience.

Octa continues to improve its products and services. At the end of 2024, its proprietary trading platform, OctaTrader, received a milestone update with the introduction of the AI pattern search feature. This powerful tool automatically finds relevant and timely technical analysis patterns for any given instrument based on historical data so that Octa's clients can make data-driven, informed decisions quickly and without excessive cognitive load. In the future, Octa plans to double up on its efforts to improve OctaTrader as an all-in-one trading ecosystem that makes trading transparent and clear.

ABOUT OCTA

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools"

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is one of the largest Brands publication in the world, leading the way in delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industries. Based in the UK, the magazine keeps readers informed about 'best-in-class' brands worldwide. Each year, GBM recognizes companies that demonstrate innovation, exceptional service, and consumer-focused solutions in their respective industries.

With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is the world's premier Brand magazine. The magazine also boasts a robust social media presence, engagement including 35k+ Facebook followers, 20k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 4k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more. More than 10,000 companies were evaluated in 2024 for the Global Brand Awards.

The Global Brand Awards events were held at some of the most iconic properties in the world, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, Emperors Palace, JW Marriot Marquis, Galaxy Macau Athenee Hotel, to name a few. The next awards ceremony will take place on the 13th of June 2025 at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

