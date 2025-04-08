Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC Pink: BLGVF) (FSE: ECA) ("Company") is pleased to announce that, effective April 8, 2025, it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Parallel Logic Corporation ("PLC") to create a multiplatform partnership for the launch of Ethpar blockchain ("Ethpar Blockchain") and its related Tokens ("Ethpar Tokens").

LOI & Ethpar Partnership

The partnership between the Company and PLC will be managed by NodeVest IO Inc. ("NodeVest"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company https://nodevest.io/. Pursuant to the LOI, the parties have 90-days to negotiate, in good faith, certain investment agreements ("Investment Agreements") setting out the terms and conditions pursuant to which the Company and PLC will exchange Ethpar Tokens for common shares in the capital of the Company in anticipation and coordination with the launch of Ethpar Blockchain and the issuance of Ethpar Tokens to the public. Notably, the LOI states the Investment Agreements will allow the Company first-mover investment position in Ethpar Tokens prior to launch (collectively, "Transactions").

Ethpar Blockchain

Dr. Victor Cook, Founder and CEO of PLC explains: "Ethpar Blockchain is a hard fork of Ethereum. Every contract, every token, every transaction from legacy Ethereum is on Ethpar Blockchain, the difference being Ethpar Blockchain scales on Layer 1 using parallel computing algorithms. Ethpar is Ethereum, updated with the same technology that directs your computer to run multiple applications at the same time. It is that simple."

Dr. Cook added: "Ethpar Blockchain enables features that have been delayed on legacy Ethereum due to infighting and fragmentation. Ethpar permits zero fee transactions, instant transaction finality, defeats toxic extraction of value (MEV) and lets popular apps share network income. Ethpar blockchain adheres to the original vision of Ethereum, a scalable, decentralized world computer."

Dr. Cook further noted: "Ethpar Blockchain is a parallel extension to the native Ethereum blockchain. It is 100% Ethereum network compliant, with nodes that support the same dApps and use the same languages and tooling. Ethpar Blockchain complements Ethereum and is expected to offer up to 100x more throughput and 20x lower transaction fees."

Mehdi Azodi, the CEO of the Company remarked: "Since our initial discussions with Dr. Cook, the Company has been working towards a potential combination with PLC as Dr. Cook launches Ethpar - and we are thrilled to be one of the first and only external investors and supporters of the Ethpar Blockchain."

More details about the Ethpar Blockchain and our partnership may be found on the NodeVest website, https://nodevest.io/.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com and https://nodevest.io/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the structure of the Investment, anticipated risk mitigation strategies, Dr. Cook's planned appearance on TraderTV, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

