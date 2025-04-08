Opti Digital Launches the Fifth Edition of the Green Challenge to Support Reforestation in Bolivia

AdTech Opti Digital is excited to launch the fifth edition of the Green Challenge, a yearly eco-friendly sports event.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment, Opti Digital, a premium monetization platform, is proud to announce the fifth edition of the Opti Digital Green Challenge, an annual eco-friendly sports event that brings together stakeholders from the online publishing and monetization industries to take collective action against their environmental impact.

From May 1st to May 31st, participants will walk, run, or cycle to collectively cover 40,000 kilometers. This initiative will directly fund environmental projects, highlighting Opti Digital's commitment to balancing efficiency with sustainable responsibility in the adtech publishing industry.

A Tangible Environmental Impact

Since its launch in 2021, the Green Challenge has seen growing participation each year, with more kilometers covered and a broader impact. In 2024, for the first time, 130 participants collectively covered 40,000 kilometers, raising funds for the Surfrider Foundation to support beach and coastline cleanups in Spain.

This year, Opti Digital is proud to support Coeur de Forêt, a non-profit organization focused on reforestation and sustainable agriculture. The funds raised will directly support reforestation efforts in Bolivia, a region that has lost 70% of its natural habitats due to unsustainable agricultural and mining practices. Coeur de Forêt is working to reverse this trend by promoting agroecology, beekeeping, and community-driven reforestation efforts.

By reaching the 40,000 km goal, the Green Challenge will help restore approximately 3,000 m² of forest, which will sequester 9 tonnes of CO2 (9,000 kg). Additionally, by walking, running, or cycling, participants will avoid approximately 585 kg* of CO2, bringing the total avoided CO2 impact to 9,585 kg.

To put this into perspective, the 9,585 kg of CO2 avoided is roughly equivalent to the environmental impact of 12 million pageviews or 36 million ad impressions in the U.S., according to a report from Scope3.

A Collective Effort for a Shared Cause

"At Opti Digital, we believe every industry must take responsibility for its environmental footprint and actively work toward reducing it," said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital. "For years, we have been committed to minimizing our environmental impact, not only through the Green Challenge but also by developing sustainable ad monetization strategies, such as limiting non-essential ad requests and ensuring ads are only displayed when they are actually in the user's viewport."

Magali Quentel-Reme further added, "The Green Challenge is a unique opportunity to bring together our employees, partners, and clients from around the world. It's a chance to unite over two key values important to our company: sports and sustainability. Beyond its environmental impact, the Green Challenge also fosters connections and collaboration toward a shared goal."

*Note: These calculations are estimates and assume that walking, running, or cycling directly replaces a mode of transport that emits CO2.

