Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90), an exploration company advancing the secure supply of strategic and critical minerals, notes the U.S. administration's decision to exclude a key group of minerals including antimony, cobalt, nickel, indium, gallium, bismuth, and fluorspar from the sweeping "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on April 2, 2025.

The executive order, issued under emergency authority to counter what the White House described as "large and persistent" trade deficits, introduces broad-based import duties starting at 10%, with significantly higher country-specific rates. However, Section 3(b) of the order draws a clear line in the sand clarifying that certain critical minerals are too essential to be imposed a tariff. This exemption status highlights the critical nature of antimony given its importance to multiple applications including renewable energy and the defence sector.

Military Metals' Focus: Antimony

Among the strategic materials excluded from the tariff list is antimony, a core focus of Military Metals Corp. Antimony is an essential element used in flame retardants, semiconductors, military-grade ammunition, solar panel glass and energy storage. Despite significant domestic demand, the U.S. currently produces no antimony domestically, relying entirely on imports, primarily from China, Russia, Tajikistan, and other foreign sources.

"It is an ideal time to be developing antimony projects. This exemption is a clear signal that the U.S. government recognizes the strategic value of antimony and other critical minerals," said Scott Eldridge, CEO of Military Metals Corp. "The exemption of these minerals from tariffs reinforces the urgent need to accelerate the development of secure, reliable supply chains. This decision highlights the strategic importance of reducing dependence on China. It's a clear signal that advancing domestic and allied sources is essential."

A Vote of Confidence in Western Critical Mineral Development

The continued exemption of antimony from U.S. tariffs underpins the urgency of securing stable, non-Chinese supply. For Military Metals Corp., it affirms our strategy of developing critical mineral assets in trusted jurisdictions. Military Metals Corp. maintains that the most effective way to insulate North America from foreign supply shocks is to build robust, transparent, and secure domestic supply chains for minerals like antimony.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes statements related to the completion of the Company's review of the technical disclosure related to the asset, as well as future plans for maximizing value, and assumptions related to the continuation of the global demand for tin and continuation of the value of tin. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates, or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

