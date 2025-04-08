Dataloy Systems Partners with Lloyd's List Intelligence to Embed Risk Intelligence into Voyage Management

BERGEN, Norway, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataloy Systems, a trusted leader in innovative voyage management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Lloyd's List Intelligence, a global authority in maritime risk and compliance data. This powerful collaboration brings Lloyd's List Intelligence Risk and Compliance data into Dataloy's Voyage Management System (VMS) via Dataloy Widgets-enabling charterers, operators, and financiers to access seamless, embedded risk insights at the point of voyage decision-making.

For the first time, users are now able to assess vessel risk, compliance exposure, and operational anomalies directly within the Dataloy VMS platform. This integration addresses increasing regulatory demands and ensures efficient compliance practices without interrupting operational workflows.

Enhancing Maritime Risk Management at the Point of Decision

The maritime industry is navigating an era of heightened regulatory scrutiny, with sanctions enforcement becoming increasingly stringent. For charterers, evaluating vessel risk is no longer optional; it's essential. However, traditional methods of cross-referencing platforms and performing manual risk checks are inefficient and leave room for oversight.

The Dataloy-Lloyd's List Intelligence partnership eliminates these challenges by embedding risk intelligence directly into voyage management workflows through Dataloy Widgets, enabling users to access critical data at the point of decision-making.

"This partnership underscores our shared mission to simplify vessel compliance complexities in an increasingly regulated world," said Andrea Biasillo, CTO of Dataloy Systems. "By equipping charterers with real-time, intuitive risk intelligence, we are not just reacting to industry demands but anticipating them. Our Dataloy Widgets framework ensures that critical data is accessible precisely when and where it's needed."

"Risk intelligence should be accessible at the decision-making point," added Michael Dell, CEO of Lloyd's List Intelligence. "Our partnership with Dataloy demonstrates our unwavering commitment to empowering maritime professionals with the tools they need to safeguard global compliance while simplifying their day-to-day workflows. By reducing inefficiencies and improving situational awareness, we're playing a pivotal role in securing the lawful and efficient movement of trade."

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Assess Vessel Risk Ratings : Obtain insights into a vessel's compliance history, ownership transparency, and trading behaviour.

: Obtain insights into a vessel's compliance history, ownership transparency, and trading behaviour. Monitor AIS Anomalies : Detect AIS interruptions, manipulation, and unusual vessel movements.

: Detect AIS interruptions, manipulation, and unusual vessel movements. Evaluate Movement Risks : Identify ship-to-ship transfers and irregular trading patterns.

: Identify ship-to-ship transfers and irregular trading patterns. Verify Flag and Ownership Data : Access validated information to ensure regulatory compliance.

: Access validated information to ensure regulatory compliance. Streamline Risk Assessment : Conduct due diligence effortlessly within a single platform.

: Conduct due diligence effortlessly within a single platform. Enhance Operational Confidence: Make informed decisions supported by reliable and actionable data.

Driving Innovation in Maritime Compliance

The integration of Lloyd's List Intelligence's leading compliance data with Dataloy's flexible and powerful platform sets a new standard for embedded risk intelligence in maritime operations. This partnership is a response to the evolving needs of the industry-and a proactive move toward smarter, more secure shipping.

About Lloyd's List Intelligence

For over 290 years, Lloyd's List Intelligence has been the trusted independent partner for monitoring, assessing, and managing maritime risks. Leveraging unparalleled expertise and technology, we provide actionable insights and solutions that empower professionals across insurance, trade finance, shipping, and government sectors to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

To learn more about Lloyd's List Intelligence, visit www.lloydslistintelligence.com.

About Dataloy Systems

Dataloy Systems is a leading provider of innovative voyage management solutions, trusted by maritime professionals worldwide to navigate global shipping with confidence and precision. With decades of industry expertise, its adaptable Dataloy VMS platform streamlines planning, execution, and compliance, enabling data-driven decisions that enhance profitability and operational resilience in an ever-evolving landscape.

To learn more about Lloyd's List Intelligence, visit www.dataloy-systems.com.

Media Contact

Anumita Bhargava

Head of Marketing

Dataloy Systems

Email: abh@dataloy.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/dataloy-systems/r/dataloy-systems-partners-with-lloyd-s-list-intelligence-to-embed-risk-intelligence-into-voyage-manag,c4132664

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/23184/4132664/3375526.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/dataloy-systems/i/lloyd-assessment-release-2,c3396655 Lloyd assessment release-2

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dataloy-systems-partners-with-lloyds-list-intelligence-to-embed-risk-intelligence-into-voyage-management-302423317.html