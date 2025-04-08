Hackensack Meridian Health, Equum Medical, and AvaSure Partner to Launch Virtual Nursing Program to Increase Convenient, Accessible Care for Patients

Enhancing Patient Care and Supporting Nurses: A New Virtual Nursing Program to Improve Healthcare Delivery

Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive health network, has partnered with Equum Medical, a leader in enterprise virtual care-enabled clinical services solutions, and AvaSure, a pioneering innovator in patient safety technology, to launch a groundbreaking Virtual Nursing Program. The program will enhance nursing care delivery by integrating cutting-edge technology with compassionate, high-quality care to enhance patient care, support nursing teams, and optimize health care by seamlessly integrating virtual nurses into the patient care environment across Hackensack Meridian Health's expansive network.

Addressing Healthcare's Most Pressing Challenges

By integrating Equum Medical's virtual nursing services, this initiative will provide real time clinical support and streamline workflows. Virtual nurses will assist with critical tasks such as admission support, mentoring and discharge support, allowing on-site clinicians to focus on high-acuity patient care.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our organization's journey to transform health care through innovative, patient-centered technologies," said Hackensack Meridian Health Chief Executive Officer Robert C. Garrett, FACHE. "Virtual nursing is an opportunity to expand our care teams' impact and provide an elevated care experience for our patients."

Regina Foley, Ph.D., MBA, RN, Executive Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive and Chief Clinical Transformation and Integration Officer of Hackensack Meridian Health, said, "At Hackensack Meridian Health, we have always prioritized high-quality, compassionate care. By partnering with Equum Medical and AvaSure, we are enhancing support for our clinical teams and ensuring that patient care is more focused."

As a nurse who started at the bedside and progressed to hospital leadership, Kristen Lawton, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer of Equum Medical, recognizes the transformation in nursing care that's possible: "This program integrates the best of technology with the heart of nursing-human connection. Through virtual nursing, we can expand care delivery while ensuring nurses are empowered, supported, and able to focus on what matters most: patient care. We are proud to work alongside Hackensack Meridian Health and AvaSure to create a scalable, sustainable model for the future of nursing that blends technology with compassionate care, empowering nurses and extending our reach to better support patients and improve care delivery. It's a key milestone in advancing virtual care."

Equum Medical: Pioneering Virtual Nursing Solutions

Equum Medical is at the forefront of healthcare innovation through its Suite of Acute Care Services. Equum's expanding portfolio anticipates hospital urgency to respond organizationally to access and capacity constraints through multi-specialty and critical care and hospitalist physician services as well as virtual nursing, tele-sitting, telemetry services, establishing the company as a leader in leveraging telehealth to enhance care delivery and optimize operational efficiencies.

"As healthcare systems continue to face dynamic change, virtual care solutions have never been more crucial," said Corey Scurlock, M.D., MBA, Founder and CEO of Equum Medical. "At Equum, we are skilled in leading change, and this partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health and AvaSure represents a landmark achievement. Together, we are providing a scalable model that supports clinical teams and enhances the quality of care across hospitals. This partnership highlights the trusted relationships we've developed with our customers and our ability to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry."

AvaSure's Legacy in Patient Safety and Technology Integration

AvaSure, a national leader in patient safety and technology solutions, is renowned for its contributions to enhancing care through innovative technology and AI-driven solutions. By integrating AI into the virtual nursing program, AvaSure will empower virtual nurses with real-time decision support and predictive analytics to optimize patient outcomes. This technology will enable virtual nurses to assist bedside teams more effectively, ensuring that patient care is both responsive and comprehensive.

"AvaSure is thrilled to be part of this pioneering collaboration that merges our expertise in patient safety with cutting-edge technology," said Adam McMullin, CEO of AvaSure. "The integration of AI into virtual nursing represents a major leap forward in how we can support nursing teams by reducing workload burdens, improving the patient experience and meeting the demands of today's healthcare environment. Through our work with Hackensack Meridian Health and Equum Medical, we are supporting and empowering care teams to deliver safer, more efficient, and patient-centered care."

The Future of Virtual Care

This partnership sets a new standard for virtual nursing programs in health care, aiming to improve care team efficiency and address the rising demand for high-quality care. Through an in-depth and customized clinical design process, each side begins to develop relationships where the virtual nurse becomes an extension of the bedside team.

As part of the program's rollout, Hackensack Meridian Health will deploy the virtual nursing service across key units, including Med-Surg, with plans to expand enterprise-wide virtual care as the program scales.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive health network, delivering the highest quality care across hospitals, outpatient services, and home health programs. With a commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative models, Hackensack Meridian Health is reshaping patient care delivery in New Jersey and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/.

About Equum Medical

Equum Medical is a technology-enabled inpatient clinical services company recognized for its comprehensive acute care portfolio. Specializing in multi-specialty, tele-critical care, hospitalist, virtual nursing, tele-sitting, and telemetry services, Equum leverages advanced telehealth technologies to enhance clinical access and optimize healthcare delivery across hospitals in the United States. By addressing workforce challenges and improving operational efficiency, Equum Medical empowers healthcare systems to elevate patient care, optimize leadership, and achieve positive clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. For more information, visit www.equummedical.com.

About AvaSure

AvaSure® is an intelligent virtual care platform that healthcare providers use to engage with patients, optimize staffing, and seamlessly blend remote and in-person care at scale. The platform deploys AI-powered virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, meets the highest enterprise IT standards, and drives measurable outcomes with support from care experts. AvaSure consistently delivers a 6x ROI and has been recognized by KLAS Research as the #1 solution for reducing the cost of care. With a team of 15% nurses, AvaSure is a trusted partner of 1,100+ hospitals with experience in over 5,000 deployments. To learn more, visit www.avasure.com.

