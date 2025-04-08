Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EKLU | ISIN: US71360T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: N6Z
NASDAQ
07.04.25
19:24 Uhr
0,550 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERASO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERASO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2025 14:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Present at the Centri Capital Conference

Finanznachrichten News

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO), ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, will attend the Centri Capital Conference to be held Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. Management is scheduled to present at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time and will also be available for meetings with registered attendees throughout the day.

A live and archived webcast of the Company's presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company's website. To request a meeting with management, portfolio managers and analysts should contact their Centri representative or Register Here to attend the conference.

About the Centri Capital Conference

The Centri Capital Conference will feature a selective lineup of high-growth companies spanning healthcare, life sciences, disruptive technology, and other rapidly growing sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in 1:1 investor meetings, gain market insights, and hear directly from industry leaders, investors, and advisors on pressing topics.

About Peraso, Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Shelton Group
Brett Perry
214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.