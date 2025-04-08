CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Secures Multiyear Contract to Protect Large South African Cell Tower Provider

ARIA AZT PROTECT to stop cyberattacks targeting 1000s of cell tower sites

ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi) and a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions announced a new contract via its new reseller partnership with Oryx to deploy ARIA's flagship solution, AZT PROTECT, to protect equipment at one of the largest cell tower owners in South Africa.

Oryx Industries is actively promoting AZT PROTECT to a range of customer verticals across South Africa in response to a rise in cyberattacks targeting the country's critical infrastructure. One such vertical is cell tower operators, which support the country's communications infrastructure. A large tower operator with a footprint that spans the entire country recognized the unique capabilities of AZT PROTECT to safeguard its tower facilities against cyberattacks.

AZT PROTECT provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from attack. It stops all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run.

Oryx is working with ARIA to deploy AZT PROTECT to defend these tower facilities from zero-day malware and ransomware, as well as sophisticated cyberattacks.

"ARIA's AZT solution provides this tower operator with a simple-to-deploy, effective solution to protect itself. We are working closely with Oryx and the customer to make it easy to roll protection out as quickly as possible," said Gary Southwell, chief executive of ARIA. "Tower operators need a better approach to protect the underlying infrastructure that hosts multiple cellphone operators. Other solutions considered were less effective and too complex to operate.We are excited to bring AZT PROTECT to this large new market segment."

The AZT PROTECT solution utilizes AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state-backed attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity , a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

Media Contact

Gary Southwell

Chief Executive of ARIA Cybersecurity Inc.

info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire