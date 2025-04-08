Anzeige
Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Drills 1.00 Percent Lithium Oxide over 8.90 meters at Augustus

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp"(CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF)(WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear " or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of Drill Holes LC24-97 of its 2024 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-97 intercepted four lithium bearing zones of various grades and thicknesses, including an intercept of 1.00 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 8.90 m at a drilled depth of 139 meters. Additionally, the hole returned anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium (Rb), along with anomalous nickel (Ni) and chromium (Cr) at various depths (see Tables 1 and 2 for details).

LC24-97 Highlights

  • The mineralization in four lithium zones is distributed in mixed lithologies of pegmatites with spodumene as main lithium mineral, as well as in the basement rocks with Holmquistite being the main lithium minerals. This hole was placed about 40 m step out from drill hole LC21-20 and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the main Augustus mineralized zone.

  • Four Lithium Intercepts:

    • 3.35 m at 0.82% Li2O from 10.15 m depth, with 714 ppm Cs and 1,550 ppm Rb.

    • 4.25 m at 1.19% Li2O from 89.4 m depth, with 215 ppm Be, 61 ppm Ga, 369 ppm Rb, 79 ppm Nb, and 179 ppm Ta.

    • 10 m at 0.67% Li2O from 97.4 m drilled depth, with 451 ppm Be, 1,206 ppm Cs, 57 ppm Ga, 4,178 ppm Rb, 49 ppm Nb, and 72 ppm Ta.

    • 8.90 m at 1% Li2O from 139 m depth, with 288 ppm Be, 560 ppm Cs, 88 ppm Ga, 3,947 ppm Rb, 73 ppm Nb, and 87 ppm Ta.

  • Nickel and Chromium mineralization:

    • 1,620 ppm Ni and 0.26% Cr over 3 m from 85.85 m depth,

    • 1,633 ppm Ni and 0.16% Cr over 3.75 m from 93.65 m depth.

Drill Program Details:

Drill hole LC23-97 was drilled at location 5367785.908N, 287015.498E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 28.31 degrees (true north) and dip -50 with a drilled depth of 161 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Qualified Person:

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., an independent geological consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% of an interest in the Augustus Property located in Landrienne and Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property covers a total area of over 15,000 hectares, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or. To date, 100 diamond drill holes totaling 18,165.64 metres have been completed on the Property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Linear Minerals Corp.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@linearminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, potential mineralization, and future activities. While the Company believes the assumptions underlying such information are reasonable, actual results may vary, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-97 Assay Highlights

Lab Sample ID

Field Sample ID

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Total Width (m)

Analyte:

Be

Cr

Cs

Fe

Ga

Li

Li2O

Nb

Ni

Rb

Ta

Unit:

ppm

%

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

RDL:

20

0.002

0

0.01

0.5

10

5

10

2

0.5

6372332

1157604

10.15

11.15

1

Holmquistite

<20

0.022

279

5.49

21.4

5,120

1.10

12

127

690

3.1

6372333

1157605

11.15

12.05

0.9

Holmquistite

22

0.016

249

4.45

20.4

5,330

1.15

9

93

598

1.1

6372334

1157606

12.05

12.6

0.55

Chlorite schist

<20

0.065

1,730

7.47

24.8

1,920

0.41

13

368

3,260

6.1

6372335

1157607

12.6

13.5

0.9

Holmquistite

28

0.035

599

5.61

27.1

2,940

0.63

10

195

1,650

3.2

First Lithium Intercept

10.15

13.5

3.35

25

0

714

6

23

3,828

0.82

11

196

1,550

3

6372336

1157608

13.5

14.35

0.85

Pegmatite

329

0.003

17

0.58

48.8

110

0.02

63

10

108

82.9

6372337

1157609

14.35

15.35

1

Country Rock

62

0.221

1,190

6.68

21.7

1,500

0.32

14

635

2,170

11.6

6372339

1157611

34.15

35.15

1

Country Rock

162

0.193

283

5.4

30.9

448

0.10

23

1470

1,210

28.6

6372340

1157612

35.15

36.15

1

Pegmatite

421

0.006

96

0.78

63.5

1,380

0.30

90

27

684

108

6372341

1157613

36.15

37.15

1

Pegmatite

84

0.002

27

0.48

53

147

0.03

114

<10

307

162

6372342

1157614

37.15

37.85

0.7

Pegmatite

395

0.002

30

0.45

47.8

149

0.03

140

<10

160

192

6372343

1157615

37.85

38.85

1

Meta Basalt

22

0.216

272

5.67

26.6

589

0.13

11

1740

980

5.8

6372344

1157616

85.85

86.85

1

Country Rock

<20

0.353

23

6.95

10.2

60

0.01

7

1800

48

<0.5

6372345

1157617

86.85

87.85

1

Country Rock

98

0.289

1,320

5.91

19.6

799

0.17

7

1540

3,380

21.5

6372346

1157618

87.85

88.85

1

Country Rock

29

0.169

1,360

5.22

26.4

1,140

0.25

6

1400

3,720

7.3

Anomalous Ni-Cr Zone

85.85

88.85

3

0.26

744

6

21

647

0.14

8

1620

2,032

12

6372347

1157619

88.85

89.4

0.55

Pegmatite

165

0.003

26

0.54

34.1

644

0.14

57

<10

360

77.2

6372349

1157621

89.4

90.5

1.1

Pegmatite

337

0.003

44

0.61

64.9

5,130

1.10

113

<10

368

301

6372350

1157622

90.5

91.5

1

Pegmatite

175

0.002

30

0.56

66.2

5,510

1.19

69

<10

412

143

6372351

1157623

91.5

92.55

1.05

Pegmatite

200

0.003

28

0.56

67.3

6,520

1.40

93

<10

271

187

6372352

1157624

92.55

93.65

1.1

Pegmatite

148

0.003

68

0.56

46.4

4,950

1.07

42

<10

426

84.6

Second Lithium Intercept

89.40

93.65

4.25

215

0.003

43

1

61

5,528

1.19

79

<10

369

179

6372353

1157625

93.65

94.75

1.1

Schist

<20

0.18

284

6.03

20

239

0.05

9

1,750

741

23.1

6372354

1157626

94.75

95.75

1

Schist

<20

0.167

12

6.19

9.7

55

0.01

6

1,760

10

<0.5

6372355

1157627

95.75

96.75

1

Schist

<20

0.144

13

5.86

7.9

51

0.01

9

1,630

10

<0.5

6372356

1157628

96.75

97.40

0.65

Schist

<20

0.144

4

5.32

6.8

54

0.01

<5

1,390

9

<0.5

Anomalous Ni-Cr Zone

93.65

97.40

3.75

0.16

1,633

6372357

1157629

97.40

98.10

0.7

Schist

102

0.101

2,530

4.39

42

1,630

0.35

17

914

6,990

50.7

6372359

1157631

98.10

99.00

0.9

Pegmatite

462

0.003

56

0.78

56.4

3,580

0.77

62

<10

472

97.6

6372360

1157632

99.00

100.00

1

Pegmatite

308

0.003

45

0.58

56

3,830

0.82

59

<10

589

122

6372361

1157633

100.00

100.40

0.4

Pegmatite

1270

0.003

96

0.4

56.9

616

0.13

39

<10

216

78

6372362

1157634

100.40

101.4

1

Schist

290

0.126

2,540

3.39

87.7

4,320

0.93

35

1480

9,530

48.9

6372363

1157635

101.40

102.4

1

Schist

317

0.115

3,330

4.08

76.4

4,270

0.92

25

986

9,930

27.1

6372364

1157636

103.80

104.8

1

Schist

156

0.096

1,840

4.56

50

3,550

0.76

26

948

7,610

28.4

6372365

1157637

104.80

105.6

0.8

Pegmatite

753

0.003

79

0.6

56.8

4,040

0.87

145

<10

383

142

6372366

1157638

105.60

106.4

0.8

Pegmatite

398

0.029

725

1.63

73.9

4,330

0.93

79

265

3,540

119

6372367

1157639

106.40

107.4

1

Schist

<20

0.192

818

5

17.2

738

0.16

6

1610

2,520

3.9

Third Lithium Intercept

97.40

107.4

10

451

0.07

1,206

3

57

3,090

0.67

49

4,178

72

6372369

1157641

138.00

139

1

Schist

<20

0.128

1,840

9.14

40.4

2,060

0.44

33

632

6,000

5.7

6372370

1157642

139.00

140.00

1

Schist

154

0.094

1,350

3.15

102

4,130

0.89

89

322

6,490

97.4

6372371

1157643

140.00

141.05

1.05

Schist

638

0.002

50

0.31

40.2

140

0.03

36

<10

117

43.2

6372372

1157644

141.05

142.1

1

Peg/schist

411

0.048

394

1.41

70.7

1,740

0.37

74

147

2,020

90.6

6372373

1157645

142.05

143

0.95

Peg/schist

262

0.026

227

0.92

77.5

3,820

0.82

80

70

1,740

108

6372374

1157646

143.00

143.9

0.85

Peg/schist

<20

0.15

1,220

3.09

121

6,960

1.50

98

497

9,380

69

6372375

1157647

143.85

144.50

0.65

Peg/schist

<20

0.058

803

1.89

125

5,450

1.17

96

203

7,450

127

6372376

1157648

144.50

145.20

0.7

Peg/schist

267

0.003

34

0.58

58.4

7,350

1.58

53

<10

176

110

6372377

1157649

145.20

145.95

0.75

Peg/schist

287

0.004

47

0.66

66

7,040

1.52

37

16

353

69.3

6372379

1157651

145.95

147.00

1.05

Peg/schist

21

0.11

982

2.56

129

6,280

1.35

98

511

7,760

90.6

6372380

1157652

147.00

147.90

0.9

Peg/schist

267

0.034

498

1.44

94.8

3,670

0.79

65

180

3,980

68.9

Fourth Lithium Intercept

139.00

147.90

8.90

288

0.05

560

2

88

4,658

1.00

73

243

3,947

87

6372381

1157653

147.90

149.00

1.1

Peg/schist

333

0.003

50

0.39

57.5

333

0.07

50

<10

440

80.2

6372382

1157654

149.00

150.10

1.1

Peg/schist

456

0.002

53

0.46

55.4

2,490

0.54

60

<10

353

94.5

6372383

1157655

150.10

151.10

1

Schist

76

0.225

2,560

5.78

71.5

2,470

0.53

17

912

7,950

17.5

6372384

1157656

151.10

152.10

1

Country Rock

<20

0.273

1,050

5.94

23.3

865

0.19

<5

1320

3,250

<0.5

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE: Linear Minerals Corp.



