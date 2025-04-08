Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Drills 1.00 Percent Lithium Oxide over 8.90 meters at Augustus

Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp"(CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF)(WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear " or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of Drill Holes LC24-97 of its 2024 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-97 intercepted four lithium bearing zones of various grades and thicknesses, including an intercept of 1.00 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 8.90 m at a drilled depth of 139 meters. Additionally, the hole returned anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium (Rb), along with anomalous nickel (Ni) and chromium (Cr) at various depths (see Tables 1 and 2 for details).

LC24-97 Highlights

The mineralization in four lithium zones is distributed in mixed lithologies of pegmatites with spodumene as main lithium mineral, as well as in the basement rocks with Holmquistite being the main lithium minerals. This hole was placed about 40 m step out from drill hole LC21-20 and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the main Augustus mineralized zone.

Four Lithium Intercepts: 3.35 m at 0.82% Li2O from 10.15 m depth, with 714 ppm Cs and 1,550 ppm Rb. 4.25 m at 1.19% Li2O from 89.4 m depth, with 215 ppm Be, 61 ppm Ga, 369 ppm Rb, 79 ppm Nb, and 179 ppm Ta. 10 m at 0.67% Li2O from 97.4 m drilled depth, with 451 ppm Be, 1,206 ppm Cs, 57 ppm Ga, 4,178 ppm Rb, 49 ppm Nb, and 72 ppm Ta. 8.90 m at 1% Li2O from 139 m depth, with 288 ppm Be, 560 ppm Cs, 88 ppm Ga, 3,947 ppm Rb, 73 ppm Nb, and 87 ppm Ta.

Nickel and Chromium mineralization: 1,620 ppm Ni and 0.26% Cr over 3 m from 85.85 m depth, 1,633 ppm Ni and 0.16% Cr over 3.75 m from 93.65 m depth.



Drill Program Details:

Drill hole LC23-97 was drilled at location 5367785.908N, 287015.498E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 28.31 degrees (true north) and dip -50 with a drilled depth of 161 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Qualified Person:

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., an independent geological consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% of an interest in the Augustus Property located in Landrienne and Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property covers a total area of over 15,000 hectares, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or. To date, 100 diamond drill holes totaling 18,165.64 metres have been completed on the Property.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-97 Assay Highlights

Lab Sample ID Field Sample ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Total Width (m) Analyte: Be Cr Cs Fe Ga Li Li2O Nb Ni Rb Ta Unit: ppm % ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm RDL: 20 0.002 0 0.01 0.5 10 5 10 2 0.5 6372332 1157604 10.15 11.15 1 Holmquistite <20 0.022 279 5.49 21.4 5,120 1.10 12 127 690 3.1 6372333 1157605 11.15 12.05 0.9 Holmquistite 22 0.016 249 4.45 20.4 5,330 1.15 9 93 598 1.1 6372334 1157606 12.05 12.6 0.55 Chlorite schist <20 0.065 1,730 7.47 24.8 1,920 0.41 13 368 3,260 6.1 6372335 1157607 12.6 13.5 0.9 Holmquistite 28 0.035 599 5.61 27.1 2,940 0.63 10 195 1,650 3.2 First Lithium Intercept 10.15 13.5 3.35 25 0 714 6 23 3,828 0.82 11 196 1,550 3 6372336 1157608 13.5 14.35 0.85 Pegmatite 329 0.003 17 0.58 48.8 110 0.02 63 10 108 82.9 6372337 1157609 14.35 15.35 1 Country Rock 62 0.221 1,190 6.68 21.7 1,500 0.32 14 635 2,170 11.6 6372339 1157611 34.15 35.15 1 Country Rock 162 0.193 283 5.4 30.9 448 0.10 23 1470 1,210 28.6 6372340 1157612 35.15 36.15 1 Pegmatite 421 0.006 96 0.78 63.5 1,380 0.30 90 27 684 108 6372341 1157613 36.15 37.15 1 Pegmatite 84 0.002 27 0.48 53 147 0.03 114 <10 307 162 6372342 1157614 37.15 37.85 0.7 Pegmatite 395 0.002 30 0.45 47.8 149 0.03 140 <10 160 192 6372343 1157615 37.85 38.85 1 Meta Basalt 22 0.216 272 5.67 26.6 589 0.13 11 1740 980 5.8 6372344 1157616 85.85 86.85 1 Country Rock <20 0.353 23 6.95 10.2 60 0.01 7 1800 48 <0.5 6372345 1157617 86.85 87.85 1 Country Rock 98 0.289 1,320 5.91 19.6 799 0.17 7 1540 3,380 21.5 6372346 1157618 87.85 88.85 1 Country Rock 29 0.169 1,360 5.22 26.4 1,140 0.25 6 1400 3,720 7.3 Anomalous Ni-Cr Zone 85.85 88.85 3 0.26 744 6 21 647 0.14 8 1620 2,032 12 6372347 1157619 88.85 89.4 0.55 Pegmatite 165 0.003 26 0.54 34.1 644 0.14 57 <10 360 77.2 6372349 1157621 89.4 90.5 1.1 Pegmatite 337 0.003 44 0.61 64.9 5,130 1.10 113 <10 368 301 6372350 1157622 90.5 91.5 1 Pegmatite 175 0.002 30 0.56 66.2 5,510 1.19 69 <10 412 143 6372351 1157623 91.5 92.55 1.05 Pegmatite 200 0.003 28 0.56 67.3 6,520 1.40 93 <10 271 187 6372352 1157624 92.55 93.65 1.1 Pegmatite 148 0.003 68 0.56 46.4 4,950 1.07 42 <10 426 84.6 Second Lithium Intercept 89.40 93.65 4.25 215 0.003 43 1 61 5,528 1.19 79 <10 369 179 6372353 1157625 93.65 94.75 1.1 Schist <20 0.18 284 6.03 20 239 0.05 9 1,750 741 23.1 6372354 1157626 94.75 95.75 1 Schist <20 0.167 12 6.19 9.7 55 0.01 6 1,760 10 <0.5 6372355 1157627 95.75 96.75 1 Schist <20 0.144 13 5.86 7.9 51 0.01 9 1,630 10 <0.5 6372356 1157628 96.75 97.40 0.65 Schist <20 0.144 4 5.32 6.8 54 0.01 <5 1,390 9 <0.5 Anomalous Ni-Cr Zone 93.65 97.40 3.75 0.16 1,633 6372357 1157629 97.40 98.10 0.7 Schist 102 0.101 2,530 4.39 42 1,630 0.35 17 914 6,990 50.7 6372359 1157631 98.10 99.00 0.9 Pegmatite 462 0.003 56 0.78 56.4 3,580 0.77 62 <10 472 97.6 6372360 1157632 99.00 100.00 1 Pegmatite 308 0.003 45 0.58 56 3,830 0.82 59 <10 589 122 6372361 1157633 100.00 100.40 0.4 Pegmatite 1270 0.003 96 0.4 56.9 616 0.13 39 <10 216 78 6372362 1157634 100.40 101.4 1 Schist 290 0.126 2,540 3.39 87.7 4,320 0.93 35 1480 9,530 48.9 6372363 1157635 101.40 102.4 1 Schist 317 0.115 3,330 4.08 76.4 4,270 0.92 25 986 9,930 27.1 6372364 1157636 103.80 104.8 1 Schist 156 0.096 1,840 4.56 50 3,550 0.76 26 948 7,610 28.4 6372365 1157637 104.80 105.6 0.8 Pegmatite 753 0.003 79 0.6 56.8 4,040 0.87 145 <10 383 142 6372366 1157638 105.60 106.4 0.8 Pegmatite 398 0.029 725 1.63 73.9 4,330 0.93 79 265 3,540 119 6372367 1157639 106.40 107.4 1 Schist <20 0.192 818 5 17.2 738 0.16 6 1610 2,520 3.9 Third Lithium Intercept 97.40 107.4 10 451 0.07 1,206 3 57 3,090 0.67 49 4,178 72 6372369 1157641 138.00 139 1 Schist <20 0.128 1,840 9.14 40.4 2,060 0.44 33 632 6,000 5.7 6372370 1157642 139.00 140.00 1 Schist 154 0.094 1,350 3.15 102 4,130 0.89 89 322 6,490 97.4 6372371 1157643 140.00 141.05 1.05 Schist 638 0.002 50 0.31 40.2 140 0.03 36 <10 117 43.2 6372372 1157644 141.05 142.1 1 Peg/schist 411 0.048 394 1.41 70.7 1,740 0.37 74 147 2,020 90.6 6372373 1157645 142.05 143 0.95 Peg/schist 262 0.026 227 0.92 77.5 3,820 0.82 80 70 1,740 108 6372374 1157646 143.00 143.9 0.85 Peg/schist <20 0.15 1,220 3.09 121 6,960 1.50 98 497 9,380 69 6372375 1157647 143.85 144.50 0.65 Peg/schist <20 0.058 803 1.89 125 5,450 1.17 96 203 7,450 127 6372376 1157648 144.50 145.20 0.7 Peg/schist 267 0.003 34 0.58 58.4 7,350 1.58 53 <10 176 110 6372377 1157649 145.20 145.95 0.75 Peg/schist 287 0.004 47 0.66 66 7,040 1.52 37 16 353 69.3 6372379 1157651 145.95 147.00 1.05 Peg/schist 21 0.11 982 2.56 129 6,280 1.35 98 511 7,760 90.6 6372380 1157652 147.00 147.90 0.9 Peg/schist 267 0.034 498 1.44 94.8 3,670 0.79 65 180 3,980 68.9 Fourth Lithium Intercept 139.00 147.90 8.90 288 0.05 560 2 88 4,658 1.00 73 243 3,947 87 6372381 1157653 147.90 149.00 1.1 Peg/schist 333 0.003 50 0.39 57.5 333 0.07 50 <10 440 80.2 6372382 1157654 149.00 150.10 1.1 Peg/schist 456 0.002 53 0.46 55.4 2,490 0.54 60 <10 353 94.5 6372383 1157655 150.10 151.10 1 Schist 76 0.225 2,560 5.78 71.5 2,470 0.53 17 912 7,950 17.5 6372384 1157656 151.10 152.10 1 Country Rock <20 0.273 1,050 5.94 23.3 865 0.19 <5 1320 3,250 <0.5

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

