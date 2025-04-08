Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Drills 1.00 Percent Lithium Oxide over 8.90 meters at Augustus

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp"(CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF)(WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear " or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of Drill Holes LC24-97 of its 2024 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-97 intercepted four lithium bearing zones of various grades and thicknesses, including an intercept of 1.00 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 8.90 m at a drilled depth of 139 meters. Additionally, the hole returned anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium (Rb), along with anomalous nickel (Ni) and chromium (Cr) at various depths (see Tables 1 and 2 for details).
LC24-97 Highlights
The mineralization in four lithium zones is distributed in mixed lithologies of pegmatites with spodumene as main lithium mineral, as well as in the basement rocks with Holmquistite being the main lithium minerals. This hole was placed about 40 m step out from drill hole LC21-20 and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the main Augustus mineralized zone.
Four Lithium Intercepts:
3.35 m at 0.82% Li2O from 10.15 m depth, with 714 ppm Cs and 1,550 ppm Rb.
4.25 m at 1.19% Li2O from 89.4 m depth, with 215 ppm Be, 61 ppm Ga, 369 ppm Rb, 79 ppm Nb, and 179 ppm Ta.
10 m at 0.67% Li2O from 97.4 m drilled depth, with 451 ppm Be, 1,206 ppm Cs, 57 ppm Ga, 4,178 ppm Rb, 49 ppm Nb, and 72 ppm Ta.
8.90 m at 1% Li2O from 139 m depth, with 288 ppm Be, 560 ppm Cs, 88 ppm Ga, 3,947 ppm Rb, 73 ppm Nb, and 87 ppm Ta.
Nickel and Chromium mineralization:
1,620 ppm Ni and 0.26% Cr over 3 m from 85.85 m depth,
1,633 ppm Ni and 0.16% Cr over 3.75 m from 93.65 m depth.
Drill Program Details:
Drill hole LC23-97 was drilled at location 5367785.908N, 287015.498E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 28.31 degrees (true north) and dip -50 with a drilled depth of 161 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.
The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.
Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
Qualified Person:
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., an independent geological consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About the Augustus Lithium Property
The Company owns 100% of an interest in the Augustus Property located in Landrienne and Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property covers a total area of over 15,000 hectares, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or. To date, 100 diamond drill holes totaling 18,165.64 metres have been completed on the Property.
Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-97 Assay Highlights
Lab Sample ID
Field Sample ID
Depth From (m)
Depth To (m)
Total Width (m)
Analyte:
Be
Cr
Cs
Fe
Ga
Li
Li2O
Nb
Ni
Rb
Ta
Unit:
ppm
%
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
RDL:
20
0.002
0
0.01
0.5
10
5
10
2
0.5
6372332
1157604
10.15
11.15
1
Holmquistite
<20
0.022
279
5.49
21.4
5,120
1.10
12
127
690
3.1
6372333
1157605
11.15
12.05
0.9
Holmquistite
22
0.016
249
4.45
20.4
5,330
1.15
9
93
598
1.1
6372334
1157606
12.05
12.6
0.55
Chlorite schist
<20
0.065
1,730
7.47
24.8
1,920
0.41
13
368
3,260
6.1
6372335
1157607
12.6
13.5
0.9
Holmquistite
28
0.035
599
5.61
27.1
2,940
0.63
10
195
1,650
3.2
First Lithium Intercept
10.15
13.5
3.35
25
0
714
6
23
3,828
0.82
11
196
1,550
3
6372336
1157608
13.5
14.35
0.85
Pegmatite
329
0.003
17
0.58
48.8
110
0.02
63
10
108
82.9
6372337
1157609
14.35
15.35
1
Country Rock
62
0.221
1,190
6.68
21.7
1,500
0.32
14
635
2,170
11.6
6372339
1157611
34.15
35.15
1
Country Rock
162
0.193
283
5.4
30.9
448
0.10
23
1470
1,210
28.6
6372340
1157612
35.15
36.15
1
Pegmatite
421
0.006
96
0.78
63.5
1,380
0.30
90
27
684
108
6372341
1157613
36.15
37.15
1
Pegmatite
84
0.002
27
0.48
53
147
0.03
114
<10
307
162
6372342
1157614
37.15
37.85
0.7
Pegmatite
395
0.002
30
0.45
47.8
149
0.03
140
<10
160
192
6372343
1157615
37.85
38.85
1
Meta Basalt
22
0.216
272
5.67
26.6
589
0.13
11
1740
980
5.8
6372344
1157616
85.85
86.85
1
Country Rock
<20
0.353
23
6.95
10.2
60
0.01
7
1800
48
<0.5
6372345
1157617
86.85
87.85
1
Country Rock
98
0.289
1,320
5.91
19.6
799
0.17
7
1540
3,380
21.5
6372346
1157618
87.85
88.85
1
Country Rock
29
0.169
1,360
5.22
26.4
1,140
0.25
6
1400
3,720
7.3
Anomalous Ni-Cr Zone
85.85
88.85
3
0.26
744
6
21
647
0.14
8
1620
2,032
12
6372347
1157619
88.85
89.4
0.55
Pegmatite
165
0.003
26
0.54
34.1
644
0.14
57
<10
360
77.2
6372349
1157621
89.4
90.5
1.1
Pegmatite
337
0.003
44
0.61
64.9
5,130
1.10
113
<10
368
301
6372350
1157622
90.5
91.5
1
Pegmatite
175
0.002
30
0.56
66.2
5,510
1.19
69
<10
412
143
6372351
1157623
91.5
92.55
1.05
Pegmatite
200
0.003
28
0.56
67.3
6,520
1.40
93
<10
271
187
6372352
1157624
92.55
93.65
1.1
Pegmatite
148
0.003
68
0.56
46.4
4,950
1.07
42
<10
426
84.6
Second Lithium Intercept
89.40
93.65
4.25
215
0.003
43
1
61
5,528
1.19
79
<10
369
179
6372353
1157625
93.65
94.75
1.1
Schist
<20
0.18
284
6.03
20
239
0.05
9
1,750
741
23.1
6372354
1157626
94.75
95.75
1
Schist
<20
0.167
12
6.19
9.7
55
0.01
6
1,760
10
<0.5
6372355
1157627
95.75
96.75
1
Schist
<20
0.144
13
5.86
7.9
51
0.01
9
1,630
10
<0.5
6372356
1157628
96.75
97.40
0.65
Schist
<20
0.144
4
5.32
6.8
54
0.01
<5
1,390
9
<0.5
Anomalous Ni-Cr Zone
93.65
97.40
3.75
0.16
1,633
6372357
1157629
97.40
98.10
0.7
Schist
102
0.101
2,530
4.39
42
1,630
0.35
17
914
6,990
50.7
6372359
1157631
98.10
99.00
0.9
Pegmatite
462
0.003
56
0.78
56.4
3,580
0.77
62
<10
472
97.6
6372360
1157632
99.00
100.00
1
Pegmatite
308
0.003
45
0.58
56
3,830
0.82
59
<10
589
122
6372361
1157633
100.00
100.40
0.4
Pegmatite
1270
0.003
96
0.4
56.9
616
0.13
39
<10
216
78
6372362
1157634
100.40
101.4
1
Schist
290
0.126
2,540
3.39
87.7
4,320
0.93
35
1480
9,530
48.9
6372363
1157635
101.40
102.4
1
Schist
317
0.115
3,330
4.08
76.4
4,270
0.92
25
986
9,930
27.1
6372364
1157636
103.80
104.8
1
Schist
156
0.096
1,840
4.56
50
3,550
0.76
26
948
7,610
28.4
6372365
1157637
104.80
105.6
0.8
Pegmatite
753
0.003
79
0.6
56.8
4,040
0.87
145
<10
383
142
6372366
1157638
105.60
106.4
0.8
Pegmatite
398
0.029
725
1.63
73.9
4,330
0.93
79
265
3,540
119
6372367
1157639
106.40
107.4
1
Schist
<20
0.192
818
5
17.2
738
0.16
6
1610
2,520
3.9
Third Lithium Intercept
97.40
107.4
10
451
0.07
1,206
3
57
3,090
0.67
49
4,178
72
6372369
1157641
138.00
139
1
Schist
<20
0.128
1,840
9.14
40.4
2,060
0.44
33
632
6,000
5.7
6372370
1157642
139.00
140.00
1
Schist
154
0.094
1,350
3.15
102
4,130
0.89
89
322
6,490
97.4
6372371
1157643
140.00
141.05
1.05
Schist
638
0.002
50
0.31
40.2
140
0.03
36
<10
117
43.2
6372372
1157644
141.05
142.1
1
Peg/schist
411
0.048
394
1.41
70.7
1,740
0.37
74
147
2,020
90.6
6372373
1157645
142.05
143
0.95
Peg/schist
262
0.026
227
0.92
77.5
3,820
0.82
80
70
1,740
108
6372374
1157646
143.00
143.9
0.85
Peg/schist
<20
0.15
1,220
3.09
121
6,960
1.50
98
497
9,380
69
6372375
1157647
143.85
144.50
0.65
Peg/schist
<20
0.058
803
1.89
125
5,450
1.17
96
203
7,450
127
6372376
1157648
144.50
145.20
0.7
Peg/schist
267
0.003
34
0.58
58.4
7,350
1.58
53
<10
176
110
6372377
1157649
145.20
145.95
0.75
Peg/schist
287
0.004
47
0.66
66
7,040
1.52
37
16
353
69.3
6372379
1157651
145.95
147.00
1.05
Peg/schist
21
0.11
982
2.56
129
6,280
1.35
98
511
7,760
90.6
6372380
1157652
147.00
147.90
0.9
Peg/schist
267
0.034
498
1.44
94.8
3,670
0.79
65
180
3,980
68.9
Fourth Lithium Intercept
139.00
147.90
8.90
288
0.05
560
2
88
4,658
1.00
73
243
3,947
87
6372381
1157653
147.90
149.00
1.1
Peg/schist
333
0.003
50
0.39
57.5
333
0.07
50
<10
440
80.2
6372382
1157654
149.00
150.10
1.1
Peg/schist
456
0.002
53
0.46
55.4
2,490
0.54
60
<10
353
94.5
6372383
1157655
150.10
151.10
1
Schist
76
0.225
2,560
5.78
71.5
2,470
0.53
17
912
7,950
17.5
6372384
1157656
151.10
152.10
1
Country Rock
<20
0.273
1,050
5.94
23.3
865
0.19
<5
1320
3,250
<0.5
Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
