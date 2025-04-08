Digimat S.p.A Selects DataKrypto's FHEnom For Images to Enable Secure, High-Performance Processing of Encrypted Satellite Images

DataKrypto's Groundbreaking Encryption Enables Italy's Digimat S.p.A. to Safeguard Sensitive Images While Making Them Usable for Scientific and Operational Analysis

DataKrypto, a leader in advanced fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) solutions for continuous data protection, announced today that Digimat has selected its FHEnom for Images to enhance data security for satellite imagery. A global leader in digital transformation and smart technology, Digimat's adoption of this technology marks an industry-first for satellite missions.

With FHEnom for Images, Digimat is developing an advanced software system for formatting satellite products, specifically designed for managing and processing Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical satellite images. With DataKrypto's FHE techniques, Digimat can enable the execution of key operations on sensitive images without decrypting the data.

This innovative breakthrough enables several important advancements, such as previews of satellite images for rapid visualization, calculating cloud cover percentages, and overlaying data layers in the encrypted form for joint analysis - all while preserving the integrity of the image. These capabilities are essential for advanced applications of satellite imagery, including military surveillance, intelligence gathering, and monitoring critical infrastructure.

Additionally, the combination of DataKrypto and Digimat enables complex calculations and operations to be performed on encrypted images directly in the cloud, allowing organizations to leverage the advantages of cloud computing without risking data compromise.

"We are thrilled to partner with Digimat, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and security," said Ravi Srivatsav, CEO of DataKrypto. "In an era where data security is more crucial than ever, Digimat is taking a giant leap forward in safeguarding sensitive images and related information with the most advanced encryption technologies available. It's exciting to see our FHE innovation being used for mission-critical purposes."

"No satellite mission product has implemented this type of encryption-until now," said Angelo Donvito, Chairman at Digimat. "The true innovation of our partnership and joint solution with DataKrypto is the ability for satellite products to leverage fully homomorphic encryption for advanced security while still allowing operations on satellite images without decryption.

"This breakthrough opens new frontiers for secure satellite data processing, ensuring sensitive information remains protected without ever needing to be viewed in clear," he continued. "As the global satellite imagery market is expected to continue its rapid growth, the need for data security and adoption of cloud technologies will make our combined solution essential to many industries and projects."

Digimat's ability to encrypt satellite images for scientific and operational purposes will benefit national defense and intelligence efforts, environmental monitoring, precision agriculture, natural resource management, and urban planning.

Protecting Mission-Critical Data in the Age of AI

The selection of DataKrypto by Digimat validates DataKrypto's technological advancements in preserving data protection when AI-driven and other compromising cybersecurity threats are on the rise.

DataKrypto's FHEnom empowers enterprises like Digimat to stay ahead of evolving threats and helps businesses prioritize data security as a key component of their digital strategy. Additionally, the continuous encryption solution helps organizations maintain compliance with stringent government and industry regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Systems and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2), and others.

The partnership between DataKrypto and Digimat underscores the growing need for state-of-the-art data security solutions worldwide and highlights DataKrypto's expanding influence in leveraging FHE, maintaining original data size, and delivering speed and scalability for all data types and operations.

DataKrypto will exhibit at RSAC 2025, which will take place from April 28 to May 1, 2025, in San Francisco, at booth ESE-32. To schedule a meeting with a DataKrypto spokesperson, please visit https://datakrypto.com/rsac-2025/.

About DataKrypto

DataKrypto is pioneering the future of data security with its groundbreaking fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) technology. FHEnom is the first and only solution to provide continuous encryption for all data types in near real-time, protecting information throughout its lifecycle, particularly data in use.

Operating at unprecedented speeds, FHEnom enables organizations to harness the full potential of their data without compromising security or performance. FIPS-validated, the solution seamlessly integrates into existing architectures, supporting innovation and collaboration while ensuring compliance with stringent data protection standards.

DataKrypto's mission is to enable encryption by design, empowering customers to integrate continuous encryption into the core architecture of their applications and embrace innovation without compromising privacy. For more information about DataKrypto's FHE solutions, visit www.datakrypto.com.

