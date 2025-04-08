Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTC Pink: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or the "Company"), the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto within payment platforms, today acknowledged receipt by its board of directors (the "Board") of a non-binding, unsolicited acquisition proposal (the "Proposal") from an arm's length investor group led by Mr. Khurram Shroff (the "Potential Bidder") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company at a purchase price in the range of between C$1.00 to C$2.00 per share.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Board is carefully reviewing the Proposal in consultation with its legal and financial advisors to determine the course of action that it believes to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. There can be no assurances that a definitive agreement, or any agreement at all, in respect of the Proposal will be entered into and no representation is made to that effect.

The Board continues to evaluate a range of strategic and financial options to enhance shareholder value.

The Company understands that the Potential Bidder has made certain details of the Proposal public. The Company does not intend to comment further on the Proposal, unless it is required to do so in accordance with applicable laws.

About Banxa Holdings Inc.

Banxa is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto - empowering businesses to embed crypto seamlessly into their existing platforms and unlocking new opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto economy. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. Headquartered in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets. For further information visit www.banxa.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by statements including words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could,", "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional.

Statements including forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Proposal and the potential actions of the Board in respect thereof. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that the Company considers to be reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect.

There can be no assurance that any such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause actual results to differ materially from the any future or potential results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others. the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business resulting from the announcement of the Proposal; the potential of any third party making a competing proposal; risks related to diverting management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; and other risks inherent to the business carried out by the Company and factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

