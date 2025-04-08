Proven C-Suite leader takes the reins at close of record year with 600% qualified sales pipeline growth

StorMagic®, solving the world's edge data problems, today announced the appointment of its new chief executive officer (CEO) and member of the board of directors, Susan Odle. Odle originally joined the company in August 2024 as chief growth officer, and was appointed as CEO to position StorMagic for accelerated innovation execution and to drive significant growth anticipated in 2025 and beyond.

Odle's appointment comes at a pivotal moment in the company's evolution, following the delivery of SvHCI, a full-stack HCI VMware alternative solution, which resulted in 600% qualified sales pipeline growth. Odle will leverage the company's unprecedented support ratings, unique product capabilities and massive footprint in key vertical markets to help customers optimize their existing server fleets and mitigate hardware costs, in light of unpredictable tariffs, as StorMagic's fiscal year 2026 began April 1, 2025.

Before joining StorMagic, Odle served as founder and CEO of 8020CS, COO of BDO Lixar, and VP of operations at both GFI Software and Youi.TV. Additionally, she was honored as one of Top 50 Women in SaaS by The Software Report in 2020. Former CEO of 4 years, Danial Beer, will remain as a non-executive member of StorMagic's board of directors.

"StorMagic's product reliability and performance, and support ratings are unheard of in the software industry, and this has been consistent for more than fifteen years," said Susan Odle, CEO, StorMagic. "As CEO, I will harness and align our incredible cross-functional teams to help companies address the financial and operational dilemmas at or near the edge, amplified by Broadcom's acquisition of VMware."

StorMagic's excellence in these areas is underscored by the following key achievements:

Support

StorMagic's 2024 support ratings include a 99% CSAT, a 4.5-star rating on Gartner Peer Insights and a 94% rating for quality of support on G2. Over the last two years, across 50,000 global installations, less than 0.03% of support tickets have been classified as Severity 1, with every ticket handled directly by an in-house engineer.

Product Capabilities and Reliability

In the past year, StorMagic introduced SvHCI, a full-stack HCI software solution designed to help customers who are switching from VMware. StorMagic is the only vendor who can rip and replace existing Broadcom/VMware environments, on two nodes using existing hardware, all within the historical budget envelopes.

Retail IT Expertise

70% of StorMagic's active top 10 accounts are in the retail industry, including Giant Eagle, Inc. and Sheetz, Inc. StorMagic's deep understanding of the specific needs of edge retail sites is proven by its highly available fleet management, and cost-effective solutions designed for business-critical high-transaction volume.

Other notable company achievements in fiscal year 2025 include:

Palatine Growth investment funding round completed

Management team additions include VP of EMEA Sales and VP of Marketing

StorMagic named in 15 Gartner reports, many of which are related to alternative hypervisor solutions

SvHCI named a Top 5 VMware Alternative Solution by analyst firm DCIG

SvSAN named High Performer with Best Estimated ROI by G2 in March 2025

Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Carbon Emissions certification achieved

Four award wins, including The Storries XXI, Data Management Monitoring Vendor of the Year (StorMagic) and 2024 SDC Awards, Storage Software Management Innovation of the Year (SvHCI)

About StorMagic

StorMagic is solving the world's edge data problems. We help organizations of all types and sizes use, protect and manage their business-critical applications and data at and near the edge. Our solutions are easy to implement and maintain, and eliminate downtime to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic's solutions are simple, reliable and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. Visit www.stormagic.com.

