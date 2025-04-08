Volta Medical Appoints Bill Hoffman as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

MARSEILLE, France, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Medical, a pioneering health technology company developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to assist electrophysiologists, today announced the appointment of Bill Hoffman as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Bill brings a track record of guiding innovative startups to global success. As former Chief Executive Officer of Inari Medical, Hoffman oversaw the company's growth from early-stage concept to a publicly traded company with over $500 million in revenue and a significant clinical impact in venous thromboembolism treatment. Inari Medical was acquired by Stryker for $4.9B in February 2025.

"We are honored to welcome Bill Hoffman as Executive Chairman," said Théophile Mohr-Durdez, CEO and co-founder of Volta Medical. "Bill's experience building, commercializing, and scaling, disruptive medical technologies will be invaluable as we accelerate global access to our AI-driven solutions for cardiac ablation."

"Volta's technology has demonstrated, for the first time in the history of ablation, a clinically important and statistically significant improvement in efficacy outcomes for patients with AFib", said Hoffman. "How cool is that? I am so excited to join the Volta team and mission to impact our patients in the most amazing ways".

In addition to Bill's appointment, Volta's Board has also appointed Jerome Kalifa, MD, PhD to the role of Executive Vice Chairman. Dr Kalifa will also continue to serve in the role of Chief Medical Officer. "We are excited to work with Bill on this mission. We are committed to eliminating AFib, impacting as many patients as possible, as fast as possible," said Dr Kalifa.

This leadership appointment follows the recent publication of the landmark TAILORED-AF clinical trial in Nature Medicine, which demonstrated that an AI-guided procedure using Volta's technology, in combination with conventional pulmonary vein isolation (PVI), resulted in significantly improved outcomes for patients with persistent atrial fibrillation compared to PVI alone.

About Atrial Fibrillation

The American Heart Association (AHA) defines atrial fibrillation (AF) as a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.1 Approximately 33 million patients worldwide are living with AF.2,3 Even though untreated AF doubles the risk of heart-related deaths and is associated with a 5-fold increased risk for stroke, many patients are unaware that AF is a serious condition. It is estimated that only 15% of the eligible 2.5 million US patients with AF are currently being treated with catheter ablation.4

About Volta Medical

Volta Medical is a health technology company developing artificial intelligence software solutions with the aim of assisting cardiac electrophysiologists during arrhythmia treatment procedures to improve clinical outcomes for patients. Founded by three physicians and a data scientist in 2016 in Marseille, France, the company's mission is to improve cardiac arrhythmia management by developing state-of-the-art, data-driven medical devices trained on large databases of procedural data. The Volta AF-Xplorer is a digital AI companion designed to assist cardiologists with real-time identification of specific abnormal electrograms (EGMs) known as spatio-temporal dispersed EGMs during AF and atrial tachycardia procedures. The AF-Xplorer has been engineered for versatility and its use has been demonstrated with the most popular AF mapping and recording systems, as well as with the most common ablation modalities. The solution is U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and European CE Mark approved. Volta Medical has created a therapy awareness program AI for Persistent AF Care designed to educate the underserved AF patient community, for more information, visit www.aiforafib.com.

Media Contact

Molly Megna, Sr. Marketing Manager

Volta Medical

molly.megna@volta-medical.com

References

https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/atrial-fibrillation [last accessed June 9, 2023]



Colilla S, Crow A, Petku W, Singer DE, Simon T, Liu X. Estimates of current and future incidence and prevalence of atrial fibrillation in the U.S. adult population. Am J Cardiol 2013; 112:1142-1147. DOI: 10.1016/j.amjcard.2013.05.063



https://kompetenznetz-vorhofflimmern.de/en [last accessed June 9, 2023]



https://mddionline.com/cardiovascular/medtronic-makes-a-double-play-for-atrial-fibrillation

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659428/VoltaMedical_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volta-medical-appoints-bill-hoffman-as-executive-chairman-of-the-board-of-directors-302422549.html