Debuting in 2026, the Viking Libra Will Be Capable of Operating with Zero Emissions; New Ship Orders Would Bring Viking's Ocean Fleet to 21 Ocean Ships by 2031

Viking® (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) and Fincantieri today announced details of the Viking Libra, the world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, capable of operating with zero emissionsAlready under construction at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard, the Viking Libra is scheduled for delivery in late 2026. The Company's subsequent ocean ship, the Viking Astrea, which is also currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2027, will also be hydrogen powered.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250408709826/en/

Viking and Fincantieri today announced details of the Viking Libra, the world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, capable of operating with zero emissions. Already under construction at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard, the Viking Libra is scheduled for delivery in late 2026. Pictured here, a sister ship in Viking's ocean fleet sailing in the Norwegian Fjords. For more information, visit www.viking.com.

Classified as a small ship, as are all Viking ocean ships, the Viking Libra will have a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons, with 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests. While the ship is considered a sister ship in Viking's award-winning ocean fleet, she will have a propulsion system based partially on liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells. This hybrid propulsion system will make her capable of navigating and operating with zero emissions, which would allow her to access even the most environmentally sensitive areas. Enabled by Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), Fincantieri's subsidiary specializing in advanced fuel cell technology, the ship's state-of-the-art propulsion system will be capable of producing up to six megawatts of power.

"From the outset, we have designed our river and ocean ships thoughtfully to reduce their fuel consumption, and we are very proud the Viking Libra and the Viking Astrea will be even more environmentally friendly," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. "Viking made the principled decision to invest in hydrogen, which offers a true zero-emission solution. We look forward to welcoming the world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship to our fleet in 2026."

"With the Viking Libra, we are not only delivering the world's first cruise ship powered by hydrogen stored on board, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to shaping the future of sustainable maritime transportation," said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri. "Furthermore, we are thrilled about Viking's decision to expand its fleet with the order of two additional ships, which reaffirms the strength of our partnership, and the trust placed in our expertise. This new order is a testament to our shared vision for a more sustainable cruise industry, as together we continue to set new standards for innovation and responsible shipbuilding."

Viking remains focused on its well-defined long-term growth plans and committed to its strategy, continuing to be a global leader in experiential travel. As part of the Company's commitment to continue to grow capacity, Viking and Fincantieri also today announced that contracts have been signed for two additional ocean ships for delivery in 2031 and an option for two additional ocean ships for delivery in 2033. Based on the committed orderbook, the Company expects to take delivery of 26 additional river ships by 2028 and 11 additional ocean ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 110 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.

Media Assets

For more information about Viking, or for images and b-roll, please contact vikingpr@edelman.com.

About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 and 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including among others, statements relating to our business prospects and strategy, our expected fleet additions and other similar matters. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements in this press release by using words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans" and "believes," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this press release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by us, or on our behalf. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements included in this press release as a result of various factors, which are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250408709826/en/

Contacts:

Email: vikingpr@edelman.com