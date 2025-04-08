Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40H69 | ISIN: IT0005599938 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F80
Tradegate
08.04.25
14:51 Uhr
9,850 Euro
+0,770
+8,48 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
FINCANTIERI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINCANTIERI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8359,84514:52
9,8259,85514:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FINCANTIERI
FINCANTIERI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FINCANTIERI SPA9,850+8,48 %
FIRST HYDROGEN CORP0,284-0,70 %
VIKING HOLDINGS LTD34,1200,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.