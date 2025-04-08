Anzeige
08.04.2025 14:18 Uhr
IR Releases Prognosis 13.1: Setting a New Standard for UC&C Intelligence

Finanznachrichten News

SYDNEY, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Research (IR) (ASX:IRI), the world's most trusted independent provider of observability for business-critical IT ecosystems, today announced a significant milestone with the launch of Prognosis 13.1.

IR Logo

IR sees the growing complexity of deploying and managing unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) in large enterprises. The company's client-driven innovation program focuses on advanced observability, enabling clients to move beyond reporting and into meaningful discovery while remaining vendor-agnostic.

The new product modules launched in Prognosis 13.1 include:

  • Cloud Migration Assurance - migration management tools purpose built for clients migrating from on-premises to cloud-based collaboration tools.

  • Webex Dedicated Instance - a full suite of observability tools for Webex when deployed in a private cloud (dedicated instance).

  • Cisco IPv6 Support - compatibility with Internet Protocol (IP) version 6, the latest enhancement to IP technology.

  • Discovery tools - dashboard and reporting enhancements enabling advanced customisation and discovery.

"Businesses need solutions that evolve with them, providing deeper insights, greater control, and long-term adaptability," said Michael Tomkins, CTO at IR. "This release sets a new standard for UC&C intelligence, equipping our clients with powerful and flexible analytics capabilities to drive success today and into the future."

IR's Prognosis 13.1 is the first release of an ongoing innovation-led program of new products and capabilities. For more information, visit the website.

About Integrated Research (IR)

Integrated Research (IR) is the world's most trusted independent provider of observability solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems.

IR's Prognosis platform provides the visibility and insight organizations need to optimize performance of their business-critical technology, deliver exceptional user experiences and drive growth through innovation.

Discover better with IR.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ir-releases-prognosis-13-1-setting-a-new-standard-for-ucc-intelligence-302423133.html

