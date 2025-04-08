HealthJoy Partners With CareValidate to Transform GLP-1 Access and Affordability

Collaboration offers up to 50% savings on GLP-1 medications while protecting employer pharmacy spend

HealthJoy , a leader in healthcare navigation, today announced a landmark partnership with CareValidate to enhance access and affordability of popular GLP-1 receptor agonists. This strategic collaboration delivers substantial discounts to members while safeguarding employer pharmacy spend.

The partnership comes at a critical time as demand for GLP-1 medications like Ozempic®, Wegovy®, and Mounjaro® continues to surge. Weight loss medications are the most requested class of medications by HealthJoy members.

With 2-3% of U.S. adults currently taking these medications and up to 20% expressing interest, employers face increasing pressure to provide access despite monthly retail costs of $900-$1,300.

Through this collaboration, HealthJoy offers:

Cost containment through an out-of-pocket payment model that reduces GLP-1 impact on employer pharmacy spend

Member savings of up to 50% off GLP-1 retail prices

Smart navigation to drive members to enroll in related programs for chronic condition management and lifestyle modification

"What makes GLP-1s so compelling is their ability to address multiple drivers of cardiometabolic disease in a single therapy. This is why they have already become a foundational tool in how we approach metabolic health at scale," said Jiten Chhabra, Chief Medical Officer at CareValidate. "Now we can move upstream and tackle the root causes of cardiometabolic disease instead of just managing their complications, which has been the industry approach for far too long. This is truly a game-changer for population health and long-term cost savings for employers."

In addition to this partnership, HealthJoy is making technology enhancements to help employers control spend. By integrating with a leading pharmacy coupon service, HealthJoy identifies cost-saving opportunities - up to 80% off retail prices - and delivers personalized recommendations directly to members within the app.

"As pharmacy costs continue to dominate benefits discussions, employers need innovative solutions that balance access with affordability," said Justin Holland, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthJoy. "Our approach transforms how organizations can support employee health needs while strategically managing their pharmacy spend."

These innovations arrive as employers begin to plan their 2026 benefits strategy and seek solutions that improve medication access without complex plan redesigns.

###

ABOUT HEALTHJOY

HealthJoy is transforming the healthcare benefits experience by combining intuitive technology with human guidance to drive smarter care decisions. The company's proactive approach reduces claims costs, leading to a 21% decrease in healthcare spend and measurable savings for employers. With 80% of members following HealthJoy's care recommendations, organizations benefit from healthier teams, improved ROI, and more effective benefits strategies. Following its Series D funding, HealthJoy now serves over 1 million members and dependents across 1,800 employer clients. Backed by 14 strategic investors, the company remains committed to simplifying healthcare navigation and lowering costs. For more information, visit healthjoy.com .

