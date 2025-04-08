Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, is thrilled to spotlight Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) (Siyata) tariff-resilient business model.

Core Gaming logo

Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core Gaming and slated to head the combined Company, recently presented the Company's "Fueling Growth Through Innovation and Creativity" plans.

Core Gaming is focused on the mobile gaming market, with its estimated 2.5 billion users, and developed relationships with the leading advertising platforms, including Google, TikTok and Facebook, and works in tandem with other gaming companies, including AppLovin.

The Core Gaming acquisition, slated to close this month, is where the real tariff-dodging advantages are. Valued at $185.9 million by ValueScope, Core's $80 million 2024 revenue and 40 million monthly active users (MAUs) create a healthy digital realm of 2,000+ mobile games with over 790 million downloads, across 140 countries, which are immune to shipping levies. Unlike physical goods hammered by proposed tariffs, Core's AI-driven apps zip globally tariff-free, eyeing a $126 billion mobile gaming market.

With ValueScope projecting Core's revenues to grow to $240.8 million by 2026 here, SYTA's legacy stake should follow.



Siyata logo

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

Siyata was already quietly outmaneuvering the tariff storm that's rattling the global markets. Now, with U.S. interest rates dropping and Treasury yields dipping below 4%, the economic winds favor domestic agility. Siyata's pivot to bring its Push-to-Talk (PTT) handset production from China to the United States began in 2024.

Reshoring's a no-brainer advantage. With tariffs jacking up import costs, SYTA's domestic shift slashes exposure. Its SD7 handsets, rugged darlings of first responders and fleets, now skip the cross-border tax hit to keep margins healthy amid its share of the $7 billion PoC market.

The $160 million Core Gaming merger includes a built-in safety net for Siyata's shareholders, blending upside potential with downside protection. Announced February 26, 2025, and slated for an April close, this merger's structure could basically double the record date shareholders' stake, depending on the upcoming price action.





ValueScope logo

ValueScope, LLC, a Marshall & Stevens company, is recognized as the gold standard in financial valuation. From blockbuster mergers to high-stakes litigation, ValueScope has left its mark on some of Wall Street's prime transactions, wielding a meticulous approach that's the envy of the Street.

Please click here to view ValueScope's Core Gaming valuation report.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

