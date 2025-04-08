Fraunhofer ISE and German weather protection specialist VOEN Vöhringer are testing an agrivoltaic system that uses existing crop cover structures to support solar modules, eliminating the need for a dedicated mounting system. From pv magazine Germany Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and weather protection specialist VOEN Vöhringer are testing an unconventional agrivoltaic system on a cherry orchard in Upper Swabia, Germany. The system aims to reduce the cost of agrivoltaics. Typical agrivoltaic setups for fruit cultivation require steel substructures, which must either be built ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...