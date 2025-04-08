NetworkNewsWire: Unlocking the Future of Hospitality with AI-Powered Robotics, Invaluable Industry Expertise

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As labor shortages persist and consumer expectations rise, service robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming the hospitality and food service industries. Hotels, restaurants and cafes are rapidly adopting robotic solutions to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance guest experiences. With the market for hospitality robots projected to reach $65.4 billion by 2032 (https://ibn.fm/WxsRw), these innovations are reshaping service standards and addressing critical workforce challenges. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (Profile) is seizing the opportunity to lead this transformative shift-not just as a tech innovator but as a hospitality insider. With more than 130 hotels managed and over 50 developed, Nightfood's leadership team brings unmatched operational knowledge and industry relationships that uniquely position the company to deploy robotics faster and more effectively than traditional tech players. Other savvy companies, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM), and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), are also taking advantage of opportunities to leverage the power of robotics in their fields of expertise.

AI-powered service robots have emerged as a transformative solution to challenges in the hospitality, food-service sectors.

Nightfood Holdings is executing on a robust acquisition and partnership plan, targeting strategic assets designed to drive exponential growth and market expansion.

NGTF is committed to revolutionizing hotel operations through AI-driven service robotics and strategic property acquisitions.

Click HERE to view the custom infographic of this editorial.

Providing Transformative Solutions

The hospitality and food-service industries are at a pivotal juncture in 2025, grappling with persistent labor shortages and escalating consumer expectations. According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, 76% of surveyed hotels reported staffing shortages, with 86% of respondents increasing wages and 52% offering greater flexibility to attract and retain employees (https://ibn.fm/ZtFz5). Concurrently, consumer demands for seamless and efficient service have intensified.

In response, AI-powered service robots have emerged as a transformative solution. These robots are being rapidly integrated into hotels, restaurants and cafes to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs and elevate the guest experience. Market Research Future forecasts that the hospitality robot market will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.89% between now and 2032. The market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of service, delivery, cleaning, disinfection and security robots in restaurants and other hospitality establishments.

Executing on Robust Acquisition Plan

Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a hospitality technology and asset acquisition company, is revolutionizing hotel operations through AI-driven service robotics and strategic property acquisitions. The company has implemented a robust acquisition plan, targeting strategic assets designed to drive exponential growth and market expansion.

Last week, Nightfood finalized its acquisition of Skytech Automated Solutions Inc., a recognized expert in artificial-intelligence-driven service technologies for the hotel industry (https://ibn.fm/AmLu7). Skytech may be best known for its Laundry Helper robot, which is being deployed across a growing number of hotel properties. The integration of Skytech's technology into Nightfood's platform will enable comprehensive automation services, from back-end operations to guest-facing solutions.

"Closing the Skytech acquisition represents a transformative leap forward for Nightfood," said Nightfood Holdings chair Jamie Steigerwald. "This strengthens our ability to scale automation across the hospitality industry, addressing key operational pain points such as labor shortages and rising costs."

The Skytech transition follows Nightfood's recent announcement regarding the closing of its all-stock acquisition of SWC Group Inc., or CarryoutSupplies.com (https://ibn.fm/1X3PS). CarryOut is a leading wholesaler and distributor of custom takeout packaging for the foodservice industry.

According to the company, the acquisition of CarryOut offers key strategic benefits including enhancing operational efficiencies, expanding its customer base and bolstering its product offerings. "We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of CarryoutSupplies.com and excited for what we believe this acquisition will allow Nightfood to accomplish," said Nightfood Holdings CEO Sonny Wang. "This deal not only strengthens our position in the foodservice industry but also can drive immense value through operational efficiencies and the integration of complementary products and services across Nightfood's subsidiaries."

The company's latest shareholder update noted that "these acquisitions highlight Nightfood's strategic vision, positioning the company as a prominent innovator at the intersection of advanced AI and hospitality automation, significantly expanding its market presence and competitive positioning. Nightfood continues actively evaluating further strategic opportunities to enhance its innovative market leadership, demonstrating a clear commitment to aggressive, value-driven expansion," the update concluded (https://ibn.fm/DzWRu).

Strengthening Leadership through Key Partnerships

Acquisitions are only part of the Nightfood Holdings strategy. The company is also eyeing key partnerships that will help it strengthen its position as a leader in the hospitality robotic space. Late last year, Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, announced an exclusive partnership with Bear Robotics Inc., a global leader in AI-driven automation solutions (https://ibn.fm/qL1eP). Calling the collaboration "a major milestone," the company noted that its mission is to redefine the U.S. hospitality industry, beginning in Greater Los Angeles and with plans to expand nationwide.

"FHV is committed to advancing innovation within the hospitality sector," stated Wang. "Our partnership with Bear Robotics will redefine operational efficiency and service delivery, setting new standards for the industry. We look forward to implementing these AI-powered solutions in a dynamic and evolving market."

Combining Ownership with RaaS

Nightfood Holdings' aggressive acquisition and partnership strategy is designed to support and drive its integrated business model, which combines hotel ownership with Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions. Unlike its competitors, Nightfood Holdings' firsthand industry experience gives the company a unique edge in creating practical, revenue-driven solutions.

With a leadership team that has managed over 130 hotel properties and developed more than 50, Nightfood possesses deep operational expertise and long-standing relationships in the hospitality sector. This insider advantage enables the company to pilot and deploy robotics solutions with speed and precision-outpacing pure-play tech firms that lack on-the-ground hotel experience.

The company is committed to revolutionizing hotel operations through AI-driven service robotics and strategic property acquisitions. By integrating advanced automation solutions with high-value hospitality assets, NGTF is setting a new standard for operational efficiency, cost reduction and labor optimization in the hospitality industry.

Clearly, automation offers a solution to many of the challenges in the hospitality industry. Unfortunately, the high cost of robotics ownership is an obstacle to many of the smaller operators in the hospitality sector. RaaS has emerged to fill that void, allowing operators and franchisees a lifeline to remaining viable in the space.

RaaS provides two key benefits: cost efficiency and scalability. By providing robots on a subscription basis, RaaS lowers the financial costs of entry for businesses of all sizes, making it easy to manage and maintain, while financially feasible. In addition, RaaS allows businesses to scale their robotic workforce based on occupancy and specific needs (https://ibn.fm/hqJbM).

Securing a Future in the Robotics Revolution

As the robotics industry experiences rapid growth and innovation, a number of forward-looking companies are taking bold steps to strengthen their foothold in this transformative sector. By investing in cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, these companies are positioning themselves at the forefront of automation across industries ranging from hospitality to supply chain.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced a portfolio of technologies to supercharge humanoid robot development, including NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1, the world's first open, fully customizable foundation model for generalized humanoid reasoning and skills (https://ibn.fm/MHibh). Other technologies include simulation frameworks and blueprints such as the NVIDIA Isaac GR00T Blueprint for generating synthetic data, as well as Newton, an open-source physics engine, being developed with Google DeepMind and Disney Research. "The age of generalist robotics is here," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1 and new data-generation and robot-learning frameworks, robotics developers everywhere will open the next frontier in the age of AI."

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is expanding its Zebra Symmetry Fulfillment (https://ibn.fm/8OGrw). The platform is a comprehensive solution that utilizes the company's new Zebra Connect Fulfillment autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), wearable technologies, software and analytics designed to increase productivity and reduce costs in warehouse operations. This AI-powered solution combines the functions of a warehouse execution system (WES) with robot fleet management and powerful analytics.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) completed the acquisition of the Advanced Systems and Robotics business from Walmart earlier this year (https://ibn.fm/Mpc7c). A leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, Symbotic also signed a related commercial agreement with Walmart covering the development and deployment of automation systems for Accelerated Pickup and Delivery centers (APDs) at Walmart stores. According to the company, Walmart has chosen Symbotic to develop, build and deploy an advanced solution leveraging Symbotic's A.I.-enabled robotics platform to offer Walmart customers greater shopping convenience through accelerated online pickup and delivery options at stores.

Tesla Inc. (NASDA: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced that the company is looking to producing several thousand Optimus humanoid robots this year with aspirations for exponential growth to follow; he made the announcement during the company's Q4 2024 earnings call (https://ibn.fm/mM3Kn). Musk also noted that the company's energy storage deployments reached an all-time high in Q4, with expectations of at least 50% growth year-over-year in 2025; he predicted that Tesla's Optimus robots could generate more than $10 trillion in revenue long-term, potentially becoming the most valuable part of Tesla's business.

As robotics continues to reshape the future of work and service, the companies leading the charge are those that combine technological innovation with industry-specific expertise. Their strategic moves today are setting the foundation for a more efficient, automated and intelligent tomorrow - cementing their roles as key players in the evolving robotics landscape.

For more information about Nightfood Holdings, please visit Nightfood Holdings Inc.

