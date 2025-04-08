ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Targets the Micro-Small Drone Market With New Line of Propulsion Motors for Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles

Ultra-Light Sparrow Series Available Online to Support Worldwide Growth of Consumer and Professional Drone Sectors, in Addition to Military FPV Sector

ePropelled, a global leader in advanced propulsion and energy management technologies, is rolling out the Sparrow Series, an ultra-light, uncrewed motor system featuring long flight times combined with high power, efficiency and stability. The USA-made Sparrow Series includes high-performance models with power ratings from 380W to 960W for different voltage ranges designed to meet the demands of diverse uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) applications spanning the hobby and professional to commercial and defense segments.

ePropelled Sparrow Series

ePropelled's Sparrow Series includes ultra-light motors with long flight times, high power, efficiency and stability for uncrewed aerial vehicle applications spanning the hobby and professional to commercial and defense segments.

Designed with cutting-edge technology, Sparrow motors are compact and lightweight, offering a significant weight reduction in aircraft. This provides benefits, including enhanced thrust efficiency, longer flight ranges, and reduced operational costs. Combined with its two other UAV lines, Falcon and Hercules, ePropelled provides a wide range of propulsion technologies capable of meeting the rapidly expanding global marketplace for UAVs. With multiple motor and controller options included in the Sparrow Series, top applications include long-duration flights, aerial photography and mapping, surveillance, rescue, inspections, environmental monitoring and other industrial and commercial UAV operations.

"Our Sparrow Series exemplifies ePropelled's commitment to innovation and excellence in USA-based propulsion technology. As the global regulatory landscape shifts, ePropelled provides cutting-edge drone solutions that not only meet the most stringent industry requirements, but also help our customers stay ahead of compliance challenges with products assembled in the U.S.," said Nick Grewal, ePropelled founder, Chairman and CEO.

Because of their price point and versatility, the market for Sparrow motors also includes consumers interested in upgrading or updating UAV's with high-performance motors and controllers. To serve this market, ePropelled recently rolled out an online shopping option for Sparrow motors and controllers at ePropelled.com and Amazon.com.

"The Sparrow Series lineup allows ePropelled to offer a spectrum of propulsion options that can now support backyard enthusiasts to larger commercial and military UAV users and integrators. We believe the Sparrow line is ideally suited for e-commerce buyers, and adding 24/7 access to ordering will help us more fully serve our customers in the U.S. and worldwide," said Chris Thompson, ePropelled Vice President of Global Sales.

Few options exist for electric propulsion systems for smaller UAVs, and many "out of the box" systems do not match the performance and durability of the Sparrow Series - neither do they offer the integrated motor and controller solution. To date, customers have been forced to source motors and controllers from different manufacturers. Additionally, many of these products have traditionally been Chinese-made. China's regulators recently restricted Chinese manufacturers from exporting UAV propulsion components exceeding 16kW. This factor, combined with escalating restrictions by the U.S. government on Chinese-made drone devices, creates a critical need for non-China supplied alternatives in the global drone propulsion market.

The global UAV propulsion systems market is expected to grow from $6.17 billion in 2024 to $8.19 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 5.84 percent, according to a recent report by Mordor Research. Additionally, the military sector, particularly for micro and small drones, is experiencing the fastest growth in the drone market, driven by increasing demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, as well as tactical operations and defense budgets.

About ePropelled



Based in Laconia, New Hampshire, USA, ePropelled, Inc. is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicles for air, land and sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled holds 67 patents and serves customers worldwide from its New Hampshire headquarters and manufacturing center, supported by R&D and operations facilities in the U.K. and India. ePropelled products are engineered to optimize performance, reduce energy consumption, and support the speedy transition to a sustainable future. For more information, contact ePropelled at info@epropelled.com, call 603-236-7444 or visit ePropelled.com.

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire