Focus Graphite, Inc.: Focus Graphite Announces Strategic Debt Settlement with Dontech Global Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX.V:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FSE:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a proposed debt settlement agreement (the "Debt Settlement") with Dontech Global Inc. ("Dontech"), a consulting firm controlled by Joseph Doninger, Focus Graphite's Vice President of Research and Development.

Mr. Doninger, a globally recognized expert in graphite and carbon materials with over 50 years of industry experience, has elected to receive shares in lieu of cash compensation, underscoring his belief in the exceptional quality and strategic value of Focus's Lac Knife Project and the proprietary technology he has developed with the Company.

About Joseph Doninger

Joseph Doninger has spent a lifetime advancing graphite-based technologies and is considered one of the pioneers in the development of battery-grade graphite. With decades of hands-on experience, including senior roles at leading graphite and carbon companies worldwide, he brings unparalleled insight and technical expertise. At Focus, he has led the research and development of its patent pending (US Patent No. 18/278,659) silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, an innovative material designed to significantly boost lithium-ion battery performance.

Why Shares Over Salary? A Powerful Endorsement

Under the agreement, Dontech Global Inc. will convert CAD$107,399.63 (US$74,707.59) in services invoiced to Focus into 1,073,996 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. This move reflects not just financial alignment, but an unwavering commitment to the Company's mission and materials.

"I've worked with carbon and graphite materials for more than 50 years," said Mr. Doninger. "When I came across Focus's Lac Knife graphite, I immediately knew this was the best natural flake graphite I had ever seen. That's why I chose to develop my silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite technology with Focus - because it starts with superior raw material. Combine that with the Company's new direction of integrating innovative battery technologies and the recent exemption of Canadian natural flake graphite from U.S. tariffs - a strategic advantage given the U.S. reliance on China - and it was a clear choice for me. Taking shares instead of salary is simply a reflection of my confidence in Focus Graphite's future."

A Win-Win for Innovation and Execution

Focus Graphite views this transaction as a strategic advantage. By converting debt to equity, the Company retains more capital to advance its breakthrough technologies and accelerate project development without increasing financial strain.

"This kind of commitment speaks volumes," said Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. "Mr. Doninger and I are very much aligned in our belief that success-based compensation is far more powerful than simply drawing a salary. We both believe that Focus Graphite is uniquely positioned in North America to lead in the high-purity graphite space, which is critical to national security and next-gen battery technologies. With the U.S. confirming no tariffs on Canadian natural flake graphite, it's not a question of 'if' - it's 'when.' We're right where we need to be."

This agreement highlights the strong belief within the Company's leadership that Focus Graphite's advanced stage Lac Knife deposit - one of the world's highest-purity and grade natural flake graphite projects - combined with its open-platform battery anode technology, is uniquely positioned to meet North America's rising demand for secure, high-performance graphite materials.

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tétépisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-grade and purity graphite deposits in North America.

At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and cutting-edge battery technologies, including our patent pending proprietary silicone-enhanced spheroidized graphite technology, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market.

Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

