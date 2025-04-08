Rapid growth and demand across Europe, Africa and Middle East calls for Texas-based firm to expand presence in Switzerland.

Pyxis Advisory Group, a diversified advisory firm headquartered in Texas and serves the global industrial sector, is excited to announce the launch of its European entity, Pyxis Advisory Group AG, expanding its international footprint with a registered company in Zug, Switzerland in addition to a representative office in Geneva.

With over 90 years of combined experience, Pyxis Advisory Group is a collaborative, impact-driven consulting firm delivering lasting value to the global industrial sector through strategic expertise. Their mission is to deliver lasting results for its clients and create unmatched development opportunities for professionals. Pyxis currently serves a global client base with services including merger and acquisition support, commodities trading, risk management, technology start-up support, and digital transformation.

"We are incredibly excited to officially launch Pyxis Advisory Group AG in Switzerland and better serve our growing client base across the region," said Matt Flanagan, Partner of Pyxis Advisory Group. "We've been actively serving numerous clients across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East and our Switzerland presence gives us further opportunity to expand both our client and employee base in the area."

