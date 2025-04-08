New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street sees highest volume in at least 18 years

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins. .
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 8th
- Wall Street witnessed its highest trading volume in at least 18 years with the S&P index closing down 0.23% yesterday after briefly falling into a bear market.
- President Donald Trump announced that Japan is sending a team to negotiate on trade and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that almost 70 countries have contacted the White House regarding tariff discussions.
- Global markets traded higher overnight with Japan's Nikkei index ending up 6% while China's Shanghai benchmark rose 1.6%.
