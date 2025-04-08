Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
PR Newswire
08.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street sees highest volume in at least 18 years

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins. .

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 8th

  • Wall Street witnessed its highest trading volume in at least 18 years with the S&P index closing down 0.23% yesterday after briefly falling into a bear market.
  • President Donald Trump announced that Japan is sending a team to negotiate on trade and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that almost 70 countries have contacted the White House regarding tariff discussions.
  • Global markets traded higher overnight with Japan's Nikkei index ending up 6% while China's Shanghai benchmark rose 1.6%.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--wall-street-sees-highest-volume-in-at-least-18-years-302423359.html

