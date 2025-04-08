Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB: Proposed U.S. tariffs expected to have minimal impact on CLS business

Lund, Sweden - Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) ("CLS" or "the Company") clarifies that the proposed U.S. tariffs are expected to have minimal impact on its total business, including operations in the United States.

This assessment is based on several key factors:



Established U.S. Presence

CLS's U.S. business is managed entirely through its wholly owned subsidiary, CLS Americas Inc., which oversees all imports and sales within the country. This setup gives CLS full control over its U.S. operations and limits exposure to external disruptions. The proposed U.S. tariffs will thus apply to CLS AB's priced products exported to CLS Americas Inc.



Clear Agreement on Tariff Management

CLS and its partners have included specific terms in their agreements that address how tariffs are to be managed between the companies, should they become a reality. This provides clarity and predictability, ensuring business continuity.



EU-Based Supply Chain

CLS's production and supply chain are based within the European Union, minimizing exposure to additional regions affected by proposed tariffs.

"Our structure is designed to be resilient. Thanks to our EU-based supply chain, U.S. operations run by our own subsidiary, and clear agreements with partners, we are well positioned to continue delivering on our growth plans," said Dan J. Mogren, CEO of CLS.

