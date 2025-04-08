WGI Inc.: WGI Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Becoming a cybersecurity leader in the AEC industry

WGI, a national design and professional services firm, proudly announces it achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 - becoming one of the first companies in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry to reach this milestone under the newly implemented CMMC 2.0 framework.

This landmark certification demonstrates WGI's proactive commitment to national security, positioning the firm as a trusted partner for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and defense-related projects. CMMC Level 2 affirms that WGI meets the rigorous cybersecurity and information security standards required to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a tremendous accomplishment and a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team," said Ira Wolf, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at WGI. "This certification not only highlights our unwavering commitment to cybersecurity and protecting sensitive information, it also positions us as a leader in our industry. I couldn't be prouder of our team's hard work and determination to reach this milestone."

With the CMMC rule officially going into effect on December 16, 2024, only a small percentage of companies - and even fewer in the AEC space - have successfully met the elevated cybersecurity standards. Of the estimated 76,000 contractors and subcontractors expected to comply, only a few hundred companies are currently certified. WGI's early adoption and successful assessment underline its readiness to take on DoD contract opportunities with complete confidence in its data-protection capabilities.

WGI's certification validates its compliance with NIST SP 800-171 security requirements, ensuring all levels of the organization operate under best-in-class practices for risk management, information assurance, and system integrity. This achievement enhances WGI's ability to support sensitive defense and intelligence operations while reinforcing trust with federal partners and clients.

"Cybersecurity is no longer optional - it's essential," said Collin Barton, Systems Architect at WGI. "Our team has worked tirelessly to build a robust cybersecurity framework that not only meets today's needs but anticipates tomorrow's challenges."

WGI's CMMC Level 2 certification sets a new standard of excellence in the AEC industry and reflects the firm's enduring values of trust, innovation, and resilience. As cyber threats continue evolving, WGI remains at the forefront of secure, reliable solutions protecting our nation's most sensitive information and infrastructure.

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary consulting firm, WGI has 25 offices in eight states and serves an active client base in over 49 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2024, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

WGI Company Contacts:

Will Schnier, P.E.

Chief Marketing Officer

Will.Schnier@wginc.com

512.669.5560

Gregory Sauter

President

Gregory.Sauter@wginc.com

561.687.2220

Media Contact:

Kelly Owens

Alchemy Communications Group

ko@alchemycommgroup.com

O: 561.935.9953 x.101

M: 561.222.4958

SOURCE: WGI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire