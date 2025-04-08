viemaa Launches Innovative BOND SHAMPOO to Indulge, Cleanse, Fortify and Revive Hair

The new shampoo combines natural ingredients and a patented Biomimetic Cuticle Technology in a formula that is scientifically proven to repair damaged hair and make it easier than ever to detangle, smooth and style.

viemaa , an innovative woman and minority-owned beauty brand, proudly announces the debut of its latest product, the BOND SHAMPOO , combining nature and science in an advanced formula that cleanses, fortifies and revives damaged hair from root to tip.

viemaa's BOND SHAMPOO is made with hydrolyzed pea protein, which is similar to the amino acids commonly found in hair. It features carefully selected natural and scientifically proven moisturizing ingredients, such as mango butter, coconut oil, grape seed oil, and pumpkin seed oil. At the core of the BOND SHAMPOO is a unique patented Biomimetic Cuticle Technology, which can selectively and efficiently bind to damaged hair and repair the broken hair cuticle.

Eunice Opoku, the founder and CEO of viemaa, expressed her vision, saying, "Every strand deserves the power of a bond. Experience the beauty of strength with every wash. Stronger, shinier, healthier hair - it's more than shampoo; it's a bond."

viemaa BOND SHAMPOO's gentle formula is pH-Balanced with citric acid and no sodium lauryl sulfate. The shampoo is dermatologically tested and suitable for all hair types. This allows the shampoo to gently cleanse the scalp and hair while also offering optimum hydration, making it a great fit for people with both natural and color-treated hair.

Designed to detangle and smooth, the BOND SHAMPOO is also perfect for people with thick or curly hair. Testing shows that BOND SHAMPOO, when used with the complete viemaa product line, makes it 93% easier to untangle wet hair and 58% easier to comb wet hair. The shampoo formula also helps prevent hair shedding, which ensures healthier, more vibrant hair with each use.

To complement the variety of benefits of the BOND SHAMPOO, viemaa offers a mix of other products that work together to create a cohesive hair care routine. These include the BOND BOOSTER, BOND MASK, DAILY STYLING SERUM, Dry Scalp + Hair Treatment Kit, Hair Repair Treatment Kit, LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER, and REPAIR ELIXIR OIL.

"Each of our hair care products have been thoughtfully designed to address specific and common hair health concerns," said Opoku. "They work together to achieve the best results possible for our customers."

With the latest launch of the BOND SHAMPOO, viemaa continues to challenge the status quo when it comes to hair care innovation as it aims to ensure each customer achieves the hair of their dreams. viemaa is committed to offering top-quality products that support personal and environmental health by being vegan , gluten-free, cruelty-free, EU compliant, and packaged in recyclable materials.

For more information about the BOND SHAMPOO and viemaa's complete product line, visit viemaahairlife.com , or contact at viemaacare@viemaaharilife.com .

About viemaa

viemaa is a high-performing, prestige line of clean haircare products made with a patented technology & dermatologically tested for hair revitalization. Every drop sparks radiance, from luscious loc to life decisions, igniting transformation from the moment you buy. A percentage of our sales goes to women and children, making the world a better place, one strand at a time. Because after all we are not just haircare, we are viemaa care.

