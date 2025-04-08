Amolen's Popular TPU Filaments Expands With New Glow-in-the-Dark and Transparent Materials

From glow to clarity-Amolen's latest TPU lines light up new possibilities in flexible 3D printing.

As Amolen celebrates its upcoming 8th anniversary, the brand continues to distinguish itself from printer-tied filament providers by focusing solely on material innovation. With deep expertise in raw material R&D, Amolen remains committed to elevating filament performance and creativity for makers, designers, and professionals worldwide.

Since the debut of its S-Series in 2022, Amolen has led the market with its bold color innovations and premium quality-setting industry trends and inspiring similar innovations across the market. Numerous brands have launched their own twisted filament lines, adopting the S-Series naming system, further cementing Amolen's leadership in 3D printing material innovation. While the brand has achieved great success with PLA, it continues to push boundaries in the TPU and PETG categories.

Amolen TPU Glow-in-the-Dark and Transparent Series

Amolen's newest TPU filaments feature glow-in-the-dark and transparent properties, designed for flexible, functional, and visually striking 3D printing projects. Perfect for wearables, toys, seals, phone cases, and creative applications.

At Rapid TCT 2025 in Detroit, Amolen officially announced the launch of two exciting new product lines: TPU Glow-in-the-Dark Series and TPU Transparent Series, expanding its TPU portfolio and offering users even more creative and functional possibilities.

Backed by extensive testing and rigorous safety evaluations at Amolen's Asia R&D Lab, the TPU Glow-in-the-Dark Series features a safe, non-toxic formulation that delivers long-lasting illumination. Activated by UV light (e.g., sunlight or UV lamps), this material emits a vibrant glow in the dark, making it ideal for a variety of applications-from toys, protective gear, sports balls, and frisbees to phone cases, wearables, and insoles-where both functionality and visual impact are essential.

Meanwhile, the TPU Transparent Series boasts high clarity, excellent abrasion resistance, and superior flexibility. It is perfect for professional and creative use cases such as light diffusers, protective shells, flexible seals, and lampshades-delivering dependable performance while preserving the original design intent and offering enhanced printing freedom.

Amolen's latest TPU innovations are now available for purchase on the official website. Users are invited to explore the possibilities of advanced TPU materials and elevate their 3D printing projects. Visit https://www.amolen.com to learn more.

About Amolen

Founded in 2017, Amolen is committed to redefining the boundaries of 3D printing. Driven by innovation, research, quality, and sustainability, Amolen provides high-performance and uniquely styled 3D printing filaments that meet the diverse needs of creators and professionals. With a strict safety-first policy, Amolen never uses recycled plastics, instead selecting virgin raw materials that meet REACH, RoHS, and EN71 certifications to ensure stability, durability, and environmental responsibility. Core products include eco-friendly PLA, professional-grade TPU and PETG, along with specialty filaments featuring luminous, color-changing, and iridescent effects. Through its ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and safety, Amolen delivers sustainable, high-performance 3D printing solutions to the global community-helping creators bring their visions to life. Learn more at https://www.amolen.com.

