1 Logtech Inc.: 1Logtech Closes $1.5M Seed Round to Accelerate AI-Driven, No-Code Integration Platform for Transportation

1Logtech Inc., the no-code integration platform purpose-built for transportation and logistics, announced today it has closed a $1.5 million seed funding round to accelerate the growth of its AI-powered iPaaS (integration platform as a service).

The round was led by Cleveland-based North Coast Ventures, with additional participation from Cincinnati's own Queen City Angels and other investors.

1Logtech's platform allows logistics professionals - without developers - to rapidly connect to carriers, shippers, ERPs, and Transportation Management Systems (TMS) using EDI or APIs. With a powerful AI-driven mapping engine, 1Logtech transforms integration timelines from months to hours.

"One SME (subject matter expert) used the platform to bring 30 LTL carriers live in just six weeks," said Mark Addesso, CTO and co-founder at 1Logtech. "This includes booking, eBOL processing, documentation, and status updates - the works! That would've taken a full dev team thousands of hours and months, if not years."

Even with industry standards and pre-built connectors, every system-whether a TMS, ERP, or WMS-as well as every shipper and carrier, is different. Logistics SMEs are uniquely positioned to understand and normalize those nuances. Now, an SME can build an API without writing code or implement EDI without knowing EDI. As more B2B platforms expose APIs, 1Logtech fills the gap-empowering operators, not developers, to self-connect without IT support.

"Our iPaaS isn't just about connectivity - it's also workflow and business intelligence," said JP Wiggins, CEO and co-founder of 1Logtech. "For example, with our new compliance feature, carriers are instantly notified when they fall out of compliance for live loads. Our iPaaS understands the details of shipments and interacts intelligently with the data to drive smarter integration."

The seed funding will support product development, team expansion, and go-to-market initiatives as 1Logtech deepens its presence across key logistics segments, including truckload, LTL, final mile, and 3PL/trucking-to-customer integrations.

About 1Logtech

1Logtech is a no-code, AI-driven integration platform built specifically for transportation. The company enables rapid connectivity across TMSs, ERPs, WMSs, 3PLs, carriers, and shippers - without writing code. By empowering SMEs to automate workflows, 1Logtech is reshaping how the industry approaches the integration of transportation data.

About North Coast Ventures

North Coast Ventures (NCV) is a Cleveland-based early-stage venture capital firm primarily investing in B2B SaaS companies. With over 500 member investors, NCV is the largest single-chapter investor group in the country. Since 2006, NCV and its member investors have deployed more than $100 million into over 70 high-potential ventures.

For more information about North Coast Ventures and its portfolio, visit northcoast.vc.

About Queen City Angels

Queen City Angels (QCA) is a group of 210 experienced accredited investors located in 22 states. QCA members include successful entrepreneurs, former C-suite corporate executives, R&D/technical experts in life sciences, IT, and advanced materials, and others with related backgrounds. QCA leverages its proprietary Standards + Practices Guide to educate, train, and mentor both entrepreneurs and angel investors. For more information, please visit www.qca.com.

