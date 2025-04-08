LDR Site Services Expands Nationwide Network with Acquisition of Dynamite Dumpsters

Headquartered in Atlanta, LDR Delivers Site and Waste Management Services Across the U.S.

LDR Site Services (LDR), a national provider of comprehensive site service solutions, announced today the acquisition of waste removal company Dynamite Dumpsters. Specializing in waste management, recycling services, and environmental sustainability, LDR provides dumpster rentals, portable toilets, temporary fencing, scissor lifts, and equipment rentals for any location in the U.S.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Loranger, Louisiana, Dynamite Dumpsters is a waste removal and roll-off container services company serving residential, construction, and commercial waste removal needs across 35 states. Its clients will now have access to LDR's nationwide network of services and support, including 24/7 emergency services.

"We are proud to continue to execute our growth plan to expand our nationwide network of waste management service providers with the acquisition of Dynamite Dumpsters, a company that services clients across the United States" said Marc Segel, CEO, LDR Site Services. "The acquisition allows us to continue to provide exceptional site management, recycling, and waste removal services on behalf of customers across the country, while expanding our impact in these states."

LDR's acquisition of Dynamite Dumpsters further expands the company's nationwide network of service providers, allowing it to provide more comprehensive services and support on behalf of enterprise worksites across the country - including in response to emergencies. LDR's Emergency Services team delivers 24/7 support on behalf of retailers, facilities maintenance companies, and national and regional construction companies - including urban and remote sites. With more than 25,000 customers and 100,000 sites served across the U.S., LDR continues to provide exceptional customer service and site services as it expands to meet the needs of the industry.

