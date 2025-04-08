Travefy Announces the Launch of Its Groundbreaking 'New Travel Agent Program'

Travefy's New Travel Agent Program is a Transformational Offering Empowering New Agents With Tools for Long-Term Success

Travefy, the leading platform for travel agents, is proud to announce the launch of its New Travel Agent Program (NTAP) - a one-of-a-kind initiative designed to help new travel advisors launch and grow successful businesses with the essential tools they need from day one.

Travefy NTAP Launch Partners

The program delivers unmatched value with access to Travefy's award-winning itinerary management and client communication platform, while uniquely offering an integrated custom domain, professional email, and website hosting - critical foundational tools for any business, and offered exclusively by Travefy.

"Helping travel advisors succeed is at the heart of everything we do," said David Chait, CEO of Travefy. "We created the New Travel Agent Program to meet new advisors where they are - at the beginning of their journey - and equip them with the real business tools they need to build a brand, earn client trust, and grow confidently."

The launch has already generated strong enthusiasm across the travel industry, with widespread support from agency networks, educators, and veteran advisors eager to see a new generation set up for success from day one.

Travefy announced several launch partners for its New Travel Advisor Program (NTAP) who are making the program available to all of their agents new to the industry. These partners include host agencies Nexion Travel Group, Oasis Travel Network, TravelOnly, and Luxevo Travels, as well as major industry supplier ALG Vacations and educational champions The Travel Institute and Wanderlust Travel. Their collective support reflects a shared commitment to empowering new advisors with the tools, training, and infrastructure they need to thrive in the travel industry.

NTAP is a one-year program that provides exceptional value to new travel agents by offering deeply discounted pricing of $25 per month (paid annually), along with discounted renewal pricing to support continued growth. The NTAP is available exclusively to any travel agent who joined the industry in the past 12 months and includes a verification process.

LAUNCH PARTNER QUOTES

"Nexion Travel Group is proud to be a launch partner for Travefy's New Agent Program, a turnkey solution designed to set new travel advisors up for success from day one. This innovative and cost-effective program provides the essential tools and support needed to build a profitable travel business and compliments Nexion's new advisor programs nicely."

- Jackie Friedman, President, Nexion Travel Group

"We're excited to be a launch partner with Travefy as they unveil their new Travel Agent Program! This collaboration brings exclusive value to OTN advisors through tailored training and special discounts - a true win for our network. Travefy is a valued partner, and we're proud to support their ongoing efforts to uplift and empower our members through meaningful innovation and as a trusted resource for growing their businesses."

- Shemain Grasso, VP of Business Development, Oasis Travel Network

"TravelOnly is proud to announce our partnership with Travefy for their New Travel Agent Program. This collaboration plays a vital role in empowering new travel professionals, providing them with the essential tools and support to successfully launch and grow their businesses."

- Shannon Smith, Senior Vice President Sales Marketing and Operations, TravelOnly

"The Luxevo Vacation team has worked with thousands of new travel agents over the past 20+ years. We know the tools, trainings, resources they need to be successful and we have built those into our program. This is why partnering with Travefy for their launch of the New Travel Agent Program was a natural fit."

- Burt Kramer, Owner & CEO, Luxevo Vacations

"At ALGV, we're committed to equipping new travel advisors with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive. Partnering with Travefy on the New Travel Agent Program aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in the next generation of travel professionals. We're proud to be a Launch Partner and excited to see the impact this initiative will have on the future of our industry."

- Ben Recob, Director of Education & Implementation, ALG Vacations

"We are excited to collaborate with Travefy's team in launching their New Travel Agent Program (NTAP). As the industry's education leader and only nonprofit resource for agent learning, this initiative complements our gold-standard education and certification programs with Travefy's innovative technology solutions, ensuring new-to-industry travel advisors are set up for success from day one."

- Diane Petras, CTIE, President, The Travel Institute

"Our partnership with Travefy is more than a collaboration - it's a revolution in how new travel agents launch their businesses. Together, we're redefining what's possible by combining visionary education with elite tools to create a new standard for success in the travel industry."

- Cyndi Williams, CEO, Wanderlust Campus

ABOUT TRAVEFY

Travefy's award-winning software powers over 30,000 travel brands across the globe from independent travel advisors to large host agencies. As the centerpiece of a travel agent's technology stack, Travefy provides powerful trip management, CRM, and marketing tools that help agents and agencies thrive.

Travefy has won numerous industry honors including ASTA's Entrepreneur of the Year, Phocuswright's Brand USA Marketing Innovation Award, in addition to being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for two consecutive years, among other honors.

To learn more about the New Travel Agent Program, visit https://go.travefy.com/new-travel-agent-program .

