08.04.2025 15:02 Uhr
SpiderOak Hosts Critical Webinar on Zero-Trust Security for Uncrewed and Autonomous Platforms

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2025 / SpiderOak, the leader in zero-trust cybersecurity solutions for next-generation space and tactical edge operations, will host an exclusive webinar with AUVSI addressing the critical security challenges facing uncrewed and autonomous systems on Wednesday, April 23, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST.

The upcoming webinar, "Securing the Future: Zero Trust Strategies for Uncrewed and Autonomous Platforms," will bring together top industry experts to explore emerging data security threats and innovative solutions in an increasingly complex technological landscape.

Featuring speakers from SpiderOak and Lockheed Martin ADP, the webinar will provide insights into:

  • The evolving landscape of data security for uncrewed and autonomous systems

  • Emerging threats to data transmitted through autonomous platforms

  • Cutting-edge Zero Trust security measures and strategies

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Michael Carlson, Senior Director of Business Development, SpiderOak

  • Matt Erickson, VP of Solutions, SpiderOak

  • Brandon Reimschiissel, Chief Engineer of Aeronautics, Lockheed Martin ADP

  • Juan Gomez, Program Management, Lockheed Martin ADP

With a proven track record of securing satellite data transmissions, SpiderOak is uniquely positioned to address the complex security challenges facing uncrewed and autonomous platform operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and communications technology suppliers.

Who Should Attend:

  • Uncrewed and autonomous system end users

  • Platform OEMs

  • Communications and datalink providers

  • Payload suppliers

  • Cybersecurity professionals

Event Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

  • Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST

  • Format: Virtual Webinar - Interested attendees can register here to secure their spot and gain valuable insights into the future of data security.

About SpiderOak

SpiderOak is a 100% U.S.-owned and operated software company dedicated to solving the computer security challenges of the 21st century. Our technology allows applications to secure all interactions between each other providing strong assurances of authority and identity, as well as the flexibility to integrate with existing systems, software, and devices beyond centralized cloud services and data centers to the far reaches of the tactical edge. For more information about SpiderOak products, services, or business development opportunities, check us out at www.spideroak.com.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for SpiderOak
spideroak@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: SpiderOak



