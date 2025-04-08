The Influencer Marketing Factory: The Influence Factor Returns for Season 5, Bringing Fresh Insights From Industry Leaders

Fresh Voices. Bold insights. Season 5 of The Influence Factor by The Influencer Marketing Factory Delivers Real Talk With the Leaders Shaping the Future of Influencer Marketing

The Influence Factor, the premier podcast by The Influencer Marketing Factory, is back with an exciting fifth season. Continuing its mission to explore the evolving landscape of influencer marketing, this season features in-depth conversations with industry trailblazers, offering valuable insights for brands, creators, and marketers alike.

'The Influencer Factor' Season 5 Guests



Hosted by Alessandro Bogliari, co-founder and CEO of The Influencer Marketing Factory, The Influence Factor has established itself as a go-to resource for understanding trends, challenges, and strategies in the creator economy. Each episode delivers expert perspectives from top executives, innovative creators, and marketing professionals shaping the future of digital influence.

Season 5 promises a compelling lineup of guests, diving into topics such as the power of long-term partnerships, the impact of AI on influencer marketing, new monetization opportunities for creators, and brand strategies that drive real engagement. As the industry continues to evolve, this season provides listeners with the knowledge and tools to stay ahead of the curve.

A few of the confirmed guests are Jennifer Healan (Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement of McDonald's); Olivia Owens (Sr. Manager, Creator Partnerships of Teachable); Courtney Weis (Head of Marketing at FP Movement); Alanah Joseph (Head of HubSpot Creators at Hubspot); and Pierre Assayag (Founder and CEO at Traackr).

"Our goal with The Influence Factor has always been to foster meaningful conversations that help brands and creators navigate the ever-changing influencer marketing space," said Alessandro Bogliari. "Season 5 is packed with fresh perspectives, real-world case studies, and actionable insights that will empower our audience."

New episodes of The Influence Factor will be released bi-weekly on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. Whether you're a brand looking to refine your influencer strategy or a creator seeking growth opportunities, this season offers something for everyone.

Stay tuned for an engaging new season and join the conversation by subscribing to The Influence Factor today.

For more information, visit The Influencer Factor Podcast.

SOURCE: The Influencer Marketing Factory

