Form Alloy: FormAlloy to Reveal New X5R DED System at RAPID + TCT / AeroDef 2025 Conference, This Week

FormAlloy To Reveal New X5R DED System at RAPID + TCT / AeroDef 2025 Conference in Detroit Michigan This Week

FormAlloy, a leader in directed energy deposition (DED) technology, will debut its latest innovation, the X5R, at the RAPID + TCT and AeroDef 2025 Conference, which will take place in Detroit, MI, from April 8 to 10. The X5R has powder and wire DED capability in an expanded build volume platform while maintaining monitoring, closed-loop control, and complete data access designed for repeatability and qualification.

X5R DED System

FormAlloys X5R DED System

"The X5R is a direct response to what our aerospace and defense partners have been asking for-greater capability without compromising control or traceability," said Melanie Lang, CEO and Co-Founder of Formalloy. "This machine empowers engineers and manufacturers to take on larger, more complex builds confidently, knowing they have full visibility and control at every step."

FormAlloy's new X5R system is designed for high-demand applications where quality, speed, and traceability are critical. With the ability to switch or combine powder and wire feedstock in a single build, manufacturers gain flexibility while reducing waste and cost. The expanded build volume also enables larger part production, including repair and cladding applications in aerospace, defense, and energy sectors.

Visitors to FormAlloy's booth at RAPID + TCT / AeroDef (#2037) will be among the first to see the X5R in person, with live system insights, sample parts, and technical experts on hand to discuss integration into existing manufacturing workflows.

About FormAlloy:

FormAlloy is a provider of advanced directed energy deposition (DED) systems and services. Founded in 2016, FormAlloy designs and manufactures metal additive manufacturing solutions that deliver superior performance, process control, and digital traceability. Serving industries ranging from aerospace to defense and energy, FormAlloy's technology empowers customers to innovate with confidence.

