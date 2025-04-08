Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce high gold grades, including 4.91 metres at 9.20 gpt gold from drill hole PC25-136 at the Philadelphia Project in northwestern Arizona. The high grades coincide with a zone of impressive epithermal quartz and calcite-bearing vein breccia in rhyolitic volcanic rocks. The high-grade interval is surrounded by lower grade stockwork.

Rising Fawn Core Hole PC25-136

Rising Fawn is a segment of the main trend that lacked the drilling necessary to ultimately provide a resource estimate. PC25-136 is the first of six drill holes recently completed testing down dip and/or along strike of well mineralized intercepts reported earlier (see News Release dated March 19, 2025). PC25-136 was designed as a precursor to stepping further back onto the Company's BLM pad#2.

Hole PC24-136 assays are as follows:

From (ft) To(ft) Thick.(ft) From(m) To(m) Thick.(m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) 561.5 577.5 16 171.2 176.1 4.9 9.2 9.2 within













551.5 581.5 30 168.1 177.3 9.1 6.4 7.9 within













515.0 600.0 85 157.0 182.9 25.9 2.6 4.2 within













462.5 600.0 137.5 141.0 182.9 41.9 1.6 3.3

True widths are approximately 50% of drilling thicknesses.

Vein textures demonstrate classic epithermal features, including colloform and ginguro banding and cockscomb textures. Yellow and green quartz are abundant, similar to high-grade zones in the nearby Oatman gold mines. This intercept looks to be shallow in the vein system that bodes well for continued success as we drill deeper.

Mr. Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, "Drill hole PC25-136 is exciting in that it demonstrates the continuity of high-grade veining and an attendant stockwork system to the east of previously drilled mineralization. In long section it can be seen that the high-grade intercepts demonstrate a modest plunge to the north that remain wide open in both directions. The opportunity is open for further vein intercepts along strike and down plunge. Grades improve down dip which encourages continuing to pursue the target at depth. Drilling is continuing."

Exploration Going Forward

Current drilling on the Philadelphia Project continues to test down dip of the Rising Fawn mineralized intercepts reported previously. Current drilling is on hole PC25-149. Holes PC-137, 138, 139 and 148 have all hit the target and are in the laboratory for assay.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3307/247740_4b8ea39344645b79_002full.jpg

Perry Vein Long Section - Looking West

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3307/247740_4b8ea39344645b79_003full.jpg

QA/QC Program

All core samples were shipped to the Skyline Labs facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, sawed, sampled, crushed and pulverized. Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a multi-element suite. Over-limits on gold (+5 gpt Au) are determined by fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to Skyline's laboratory facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of Skyline Labs.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.

