Luca Mining Corp.: Luca Reports Results For First Drill Holes At Campo Morado In Over Ten Years And Celebrates The Milestone Of One Million Hours Without Lost-time Injury At Campo Morado Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to announce analytical results from six (6) of the first seven (7) underground diamond drill holes of an ongoing 5,000 metre ("m") phase 1 exploration drill program at the Camp Morado Polymetallic VMS mine in Guerrero State, Mexico and, in addition, having reached a milestone of over 1,000,000 hours worked without a Lost-Time Incident (LTI) .

First drilling at Campo Morado since 2014 delivers encouraging results, including 5.6m @ 2.3 g/t Au, 150 g/t Ag and 3.71% Zn in a new mineralized zone within the G9 Deposit.

delivers encouraging results, including 5.6m @ 2.3 g/t Au, 150 g/t Ag and 3.71% Zn in a new mineralized zone within the G9 Deposit. 14 underground drillholes completed to date as part of a 5,000m Phase 1 program targeting near-mine resource expansion.

to date as part of a 5,000m Phase 1 program targeting near-mine resource expansion. Untapped mineral potential identified in underexplored zones - results to inform updated mineral resource and mine plans.

in underexplored zones - results to inform updated mineral resource and mine plans. Surface drilling now underway to test district-wide targets including Reforma and El Rey - first exploration there since 2010.

to test district-wide targets including Reforma and El Rey - first exploration there since 2010. One million hours worked LTI-free at Campo Morado over a period of 15 months - a major safety milestone demonstrating strong operational discipline.

The Campo Morado Project hosts several polymetallic massive sulphide deposits containing zinc, copper, silver, gold and lead mineralization within a highly prospective land package totaling over 121 square kilometres within the Sierra Madre mineralized belt and this year's underground exploration campaign is the first substantive exploration the project and mine has seen since 2014.

Drillhole CMUG-25-01 targeted a previously untested zone, approximately 25m below the active mine workings of Area 9 of the G9 Deposit and intersected a mineralised zone that returned 5.6 m of 2.3 g/t gold, 150 g/t sliver, 0.56% copper, 0.74% lead and 3.71% zinc . Drillholes CMUG-25-06 and CMUG-25-07 intersected another mineralised zone that returned 6.3 m of 0.19 g/t gold, 7 g/t sliver, 0.80% copper, 0.01% lead and 5.10% zinc and 11.9 m of 0.13 g/t gold, 8 g/t sliver, 0.77% copper, 0.07% lead and 4.78% zinc , respectively (See Table 1). These results highlight the existence of mineralization yet to be captured in the Campo Morado mine plan - continued drilling efforts will target additional similar, near-mine areas. Figure 1 presents the location of the drillholes, and Table 2 provides drill collar details.

Paul D. Gray, Luca VP Exploration, commented, "Luca has been able to execute an efficient underground drilling program at Campo Morado that represents the first stage the Company's plan to realize the untapped mineral potential of the Campo Morado Mine and District. The Campo Morado deposit hosts additional mineral potential beyond the extent of its known resources. In conjunction with the ongoing underground drill program, Luca has now initiated a surface drilling campaign focused on the larger Campo Morado District - these efforts will include a comprehensive assessment of the Reforma and El Rey deposits; neither of which has seen any exploration since 2010. With 38 priority targets defined on the Campo Morado project (See Figure 2) - Luca looks forward to testing these targets across the Campo Morado VMS Camp."

Table 1: Highlighted Diamond Drill Assay Results from Drillholes CMUG-25-01, CMUG-25-02, CMUG-25-03, CMUG-25-05, CMUG-25-06 and CMUG-25-07.

Hole ID From To Interval* Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % CMUG-25-01 25.7 36.9 11.2 0.27 10.38 0.21 0.16 2.35

75.1 80.7 5.6 2.30 149.86 0.56 0.74 3.71

85.8 96.9 11.1 0.24 23.21 0.92 0.03 0.98 Including 90.7 96.3 5.5 0.28 28.07 1.43 0.03 1.26 CMUG-25-02 2.7 8.7 6.0 1.04 30.10 0.23 0.19 0.93 Including 3.3 6.5 3.2 1.26 37.90 0.30 0.32 0.90 CMUG-25-03 36.3 39.5 3.2 0.10 6.30 0.39 0.02 2.12

75.4 77.7 2.2 0.09 6.23 0.76 0.03 1.87

79.1 82.4 3.3 0.27 9.19 0.83 0.02 1.81 CMUG-25-05 79.5 83.2 3.8 0.18 15.36 0.31 0.09 1.84 CMUG-25-06 17.8 20.1 2.3 0.27 21.32 0.68 0.07 2.16

48.0 51.2 3.2 0.65 31.79 0.85 0.03 0.12

90.0 112.5 22.5 0.20 7.55 0.55 0.03 2.95 including 91.3 97.6 6.3 0.19 7.12 0.80 0.01 5.10 that includes 92.8 95.5 2.7 0.10 10.70 1.46 0.01 8.58 and including 98.2 101.1 2.9 0.10 7.62 1.00 0.09 5.79 that includes 99.6 101.1 1.4 0.12 13.50 1.91 0.17 11.02 CMUG-25-07 12.9 19.3 6.4 0.67 32.55 0.72 0.08 2.96

21.2 30.3 9.1 0.49 19.69 0.70 0.12 2.97

42.0 46.6 4.6 0.59 50.44 1.21 0.21 1.05

54.6 55.9 1.3 0.59 32.94 0.92 0.36 0.57

72.6 74.4 1.8 0.44 25.95 0.98 0.01 0.03

87.6 99.5 11.9 0.13 7.61 0.77 0.07 4.78 including 88.8 90.8 2.0 0.12 13.87 1.57 0.07 12.02 and including 97.1 99.5 2.3 0.05 8.28 1.77 0.03 5.74

101.0 111.3 10.3 0.16 6.78 0.87 0.11 2.18

*True widths are estimated to be>90% of drilled intervals.

The first seven (7) drillholes of the 2025 program targeted an under drilled area within the Area 9 Zone - an area of active mine development; CMUG-25-01 through CMUG-25-05 were drilled generally west from a single drill station within Area 9 Zone of the G9 Deposit, and Drillholes CMUG-25-06 and CMUG-25-07 were drilled generally east from a single drill station in Area 9. These two drill stations are located approximately 340m from each other and the drillholes were focused on testing an area interpreted to contain extensions to previously defined VMS mineralization. This high-priority area, which can be quickly integrated into the Campo Morado mine plan, proved to host appreciable widths of mineralization above mine-cutoff grades.

To date, 14 underground diamond drillholes have been completed for over 2,000 m as part of the current exploration campaign which has a primary objective to define mineable resources in close proximity to existing mine workings as well as within zones interpreted to host extensions of the mineralization as defined from the extensive historic drilling database this property offers. It is anticipated that these drillholes will inform a planned updated Mineral Resource at Campo Morado and will combine to add mineralized economic material into the near-term and medium-term Campo Morado Mine Plan.

Table 2: Underground Drill Collar Details for Released Results



UTM WGS84







Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth CMUG-25-001 379067 2011287 1047 316 -25 141.5 CMUG-25-002 379067 2011287 1048 318 15 102.1 CMUG-25-003 379066 2011285 1048 268 -21 141.0 CMUG-25-005 379066 2011285 1047 301 12 120.0 CMUG-25-006 378913 2011360 1019 133 -7 112.5 CMUG-25-007 378913 2011359 1019 143 -19 120.0

About 2025 Campo Morado Surface Exploration Program

Luca's inaugural surface drill program is now underway and will be run in parallel with the on-going underground exploration program at Campo Morado. A Phase 1 program is planned to consist of 2,500m of diamond drilling focused on definition and expansion of the Reforma and El Rey Deposits (located approximately one kilometer north and east of the main Campo Morado Mine. These deposits host mineral resources (See Tables 3 and 4 and the Campo Morado Technical Report) which have not been assessed in any way in over 14 years.

Thirty-eight (38) priority targets have been identified (based on assessment of the substantive historic geologic database of Campo Morado) and ranked based on co-incident geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations). Several of these targets, including Reforma and El Rey, have seen historic exploration including diamond drilling; however, the majority are undrilled. Considering the fertile geologic settling of the large Campo Morado concessions, each of these targets has the potential to host VMS mineralization and Luca intends to prioritize and systematically explore the larger Campo Morado concession package in the coming months.

Of particular interest with respect to Reforma and El Rey is the elevated precious metal content that has been defined. Economics have shifted since Reforma and El Rey were first explored in the 1990s and Luca believes the potential precious metal endowment of these, and other related zones can add to the mineral resources of the greater property package.

Table 3: Reforma Zone Mineral Resource Estimate*

Threshold

ZnEq (%) ZnEq (%) Tonnes Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Measured 3.0 6.65 2,163,000 1.86 106 0.80 0.72 2.26 4.0 7.48 1,711,000 2.17 123 0.82 0.84 2.61 5.5 8.93 1,115,000 2.77 155 0.86 1.06 3.19 7.0 10.34 740,000 3.30 187 0.92 1.29 3.68 Indicated 3.0 6.29 5,290,000 1.59 110 0.83 0.70 1.94 4.0 7.03 4,196,000 1.83 124 0.89 0.81 2.20 5.5 8.16 2,807,000 2.23 149 0.97 0.99 2.55 7.0 9.44 1,700,000 2.65 182 1.06 1.21 2.89 Measured + Indicated 3.0 6.39 7,453,000 1.67 108 0.82 0.71 2.03 4.0 7.16 5,907,000 1.93 124 0.87 0.82 2.32 5.5 8.38 3,922,000 2.38 150 0.94 1.01 2.73 7.0 9.71 2,440,000 2.85 184 1.02 1.23 3.13 Inferred 3.0 5.71 448,000 1.49 95 0.97 0.63 1.30 4.0 6.71 311,000 1.87 111 1.18 0.76 1.37 5.5 7.65 213,000 2.27 131 1.33 0.88 1.45 7.0 9.16 101,000 2.78 168 1.54 1.14 1.67

*Source 2018 Campo Morado Technical Report dated March 30, 2018

Table 4: El Rey Zone Mineral Resource Estimate*

Threshold

ZnEq (%) ZnEq (%) Tonnes Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%)8 Zn (%) Measured 3.0 5.99 615,000 1.53 83 0.52 0.66 2.70 4.0 6.9 453,000 1.87 97 0.51 0.80 3.20 5.5 7.96 304,000 2.25 119 0.51 0.96 3.72 7.0 8.87 203,000 2.66 139 0.51 1.11 4.11 Indicated 3.0 5.42 1,162,000 1.29 70 0.48 0.68 2.48 4.0 6.12 853,000 1.50 78 0.49 0.78 2.89 5.5 7.15 491,000 1.82 94 0.51 0.95 3.42 7.0 8.46 206,000 2.39 117 0.55 1.17 3.94 Measured + Indicated 3.0 5.62 1,777,000 1.37 74 0.49 0.67 2.56 4.0 6.39 1,306,000 1.63 85 0.50 0.79 3.00 5.5 7.46 795,000 1.98 103 0.51 0.95 3.53 7.0 8.66 409,000 2.52 128 0.53 1.14 4.02 Inferred 3.0 5.14 211,000 1.25 63 0.41 0.70 2.44 4.0 5.71 154,000 1.39 68 0.44 0.77 2.77 5.5 7.11 64,000 1.87 88 0.47 0.96 3.51 7.0 8.05 31,000 2.50 110 0.54 1.03 3.67

*Source 2018 Campo Morado Technical Report dated March 30, 2018

About 2025 Campo Morado Underground Exploration Program

The current Campo Morado drill campaign represents the first meaningful exploration program carried out on the property since 2014 and is designed to target the addition of mineral resources to the near- and medium-term mine plan at Campo Morado.

The Company plans up to 5,000 metres of underground diamond drilling from approximately 25 holes during this first phase of exploration activities. This program's primary target is the definition of additional mineral resources from under-drilled zones proximal to existing underground production areas, as well as the identification of mineralization within previously untested areas with high potential for the discovery of new mineral resources.

Previous exploration at Campo Morado has combined to produce an extensive set of high-quality, proprietary geological data, including over 600,000 metres of underground and surface drilling, property-wide geologic/structural mapping, approximately 30,000 geochemical soil samples, and a variety of airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys (including gravity, electromagnetics and induced polarization). Analyses of these geophysical survey data sets, particularly gravity, resulted directly in the discovery and definition of mineralized zones on the property and will continue to guide all exploration initiatives. This large geophysical data set is currently being compiled, cleaned and reinterpreted by Luca in an effort to prioritize the greater than 38 exploration targets identified to date across the property.

1,000,000 Hours LTI Free at Campo Morado

The Campo Morado Team has achieved an exceptional safety milestone with over one million hours without a lost-time injury ("LTI") at its Campo Morado mine, in Guerrero State, Mexico. This achievement underscores the Company's unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence.

Dan Barnholden, CEO, commented, "I am extremely proud of this achievement. Surpassing one million hours without a LTI is a testament to the dedication, professionalism and teamwork of our operations team. Their commitment to high safety standards, clear communication and collaboration has made this possible. As always, safety remains our number one priority, and we are determined to continue building on this outstanding track record as Campo Morado continues to produce over the coming years."

Maintaining a safe and efficient work environment is a key pillar of the Company's sustainability and operational strategy. Luca continually invests in comprehensive safety training, rigorous protocols and advanced monitoring systems to protect health and well-being of the Company's workforce. This milestone reflects the effectiveness of these initiatives, and the strong safety culture embedded across the Company's operations.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Campo Morado Mine. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Campo Morado Mine site and transported to Bureau Veritas' Durango Laboratory, where samples are prepared to a 250-gram pulp and analyzed for Gold by Fire assay with pulps shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become available.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a Canadian mining company with two wholly owned mines located in the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico. These mines produce gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead and generate strong cash flow. Both mines have considerable development and resource upside as well as world-class exploration potential.

The Company's Campo Morado Mine hosts VMS-style, polymetallic mineralization within a large land package comprising 121 sq km. It is an underground operation, producing zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead. The mine is located in Guerrero State.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 75 sq km in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

