Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (OTCQX: BKSC) announced unaudited earnings of $1,794,014 or $0.33 basic and $0.32 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 - an increase of $418,218, or 30.40%, from earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $1,375,796 or $0.25 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively. Annualized returns on average assets and average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 1.28% and 13.51%, respectively, compared with March 31, 2024 annualized returns on average assets and average equity of 0.89% and 11.69%, respectively.

Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report net income of $1,794,014 for the first quarter, representing a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2024, and a 28% increase on a per-share basis. Our return on average assets of 1.28% and return on average equity of 13.51% reflect year-over-year improvement of 44% and 16%, respectively. Through disciplined loan pricing and lower funding costs, we've realized consistent enhancement of our net interest margin over the last several quarters. Preserving asset quality and expanding earnings per share remain our focus, as we are not willing to sacrifice either one for growth's sake. We will continue managing risk with a long-term perspective and are pleased to be ahead of our profit plan to date."

Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Total Interest and Fee Income $ 6,737,106 $ 6,818,624 $ 6,848,831 $ 6,702,792 $ 6,593,463 Total Interest Expense 1,325,566 1,406,681 1,566,695 1,564,362 1,861,311 Net Interest Income 5,411,540 5,411,943 5,282,136 5,138,430 4,732,152 Provision for Credit Losses 50,000 25,000 - 50,000 - Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 5,361,540 5,386,943 5,282,136 5,088,430 4,732,152 Total Other Income 480,342 483,085 485,206 471,075 423,497 Total Other Expense 3,491,502 3,498,230 3,412,935 3,339,934 3,359,684 Income Before Income Tax Expense 2,350,380 2,371,798 2,354,407 2,219,571 1,795,965 Income Tax Expense 556,366 553,519 552,544 465,773 420,169 Net Income $ 1,794,014 $ 1,818,279 $ 1,801,863 $ 1,753,798 $ 1,375,796























Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.25 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.25











Return on Average Assets 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.24 % 1.19 % 0.89 % Return on Average Equity 13.51 % 13.69 % 14.04 % 14.71 % 11.69 % Common Stock Shares Outstanding 5,429,005 5,432,762 5,445,519 5,457,907 5,462,794 Book Value Per Share $ 10.12 $ 9.63 $ 9.71 $ 8.93 $ 8.69 Efficiency Ratio 59.26 % 59.34 % 59.18 % 59.54 % 65.17 % Net Interest Margin 4.07 % 3.97 % 3.82 % 3.68 % 3.20 % % Loans Past Due> 30 Days 0.47 % 0.25 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.32 % Allowance for Credit Losses as a % of Total Loans 1.04 % 1.01 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.04 %











Quarterly Averages:









Total Assets $ 566,714,762 $ 569,812,437 $ 578,014,415 $ 590,639,502 $ 624,732,564 Total Loans $ 363,853,692 $ 363,015,990 $ 358,623,795 $ 359,514,482 $ 353,396,331 Total Deposits $ 498,326,696 $ 500,693,110 $ 512,024,560 $ 516,221,132 $ 519,023,338 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 53,865,410 $ 52,837,535 $ 51,043,788 $ 47,951,482 $ 47,328,863

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state -chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".

