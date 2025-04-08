Cybersecurity Solutions for Enterprise, Consumer, and Mobile Environments Recognized for Superior Threat Prevention, Detection and Response Capabilities in Yearlong Independent Testing

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it earned six prestigious awards including two for Best Protection for Windows (enterprise), Best Advanced Protection for Windows (enterprise), Best Protection for Windows (consumer), Best MacOS Security (consumer), and Best Android Security (consumer) from AV-TEST, an industry-recognized independent IT security testing institution. Bitdefender solutions were rigorously tested using real-world scenarios over the course of a year and consistently excelled in the evaluation criteria of threat protection, product performance, usability and more.

"Our evaluations span a full year and assess effectiveness against both advanced and widespread malware across Windows, macOS, and Android," said Erik Heyland, head of testing labs at AV-TEST. "Each year, Bitdefender consistently proves its strength in detecting, preventing, and stopping threats across both consumer and enterprise environments, reinforcing its standing as a cybersecurity leader."

For business solutions, Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security earned Best Protection and Best Advanced Protection for Windows and Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Enterprise earned Best Protection. Bitdefender GravityZone is a unified security and risk analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and security across physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. The defense-in-depth architecture integrates security insight and control in a unified management console to centrally monitor and manage cybersecurity risk posture as well as allow security teams to easily investigate and remediate incidents.

For consumer solutions, Bitdefender Total Security earned Best Protection for Windows, Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac won Best MacOS Security, and Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android earned AV-TEST's Best Android Security. Throughout testing, all three solutions successfully proved the ability to identify and stop threats such as zero-day malware, ransomware, macOS malware and mobile malware, before consumer devices were compromised.

Bitdefender cybersecurity solutions are powered by its advanced threat intelligence gathered from a wide array of sources, including the company's install base of hundreds of millions of endpoints, global Security Operation Center (SOC) ecosystem, dark web monitoring, a global honeypot network, monitored botnets, and close collaboration with international law enforcement agencies.

"With a rapidly expanding attack surface and increasingly evasive malware, comprehensive threat prevention, detection, and response across home, enterprise, and cloud environments is more critical than ever," said Dragos Gavrilut, vice president of threat research at Bitdefender. "Our continued focus on innovation, threat intelligence, and user-centric design ensures we deliver security that adapts to evolving threats. Earning six 'Best' awards from AV-TEST reflects our deep commitment to protecting the millions of consumers and thousands of businesses that rely on Bitdefender every day."

AV-TEST winners are chosen based on in-depth testing of numerous antivirus and endpoint protection solutions and their ability to block threats in the wild across multiple environments over the course of 12 months. All products tested at the AV-TEST Institute are subjected to a clearly defined test structure. The results of the tests are clearly documented, valid and authoritative. In the entire year 2024, the institute examined and evaluated security products at regular intervals in the test areas of Protection (protective function), Performance (speed) and Usability (user-friendliness), using Windows, Mac and Android platforms. As an additional series of tests, the Advanced Threat Protection tests identify the special defensive capabilities of products, for example their ability to fend off ransomware or data stealers, in extremely detailed individual examinations.

For a full overview of Bitdefender AV-TEST 2024 awards, visit https://www.av-test.org/en/news/av-test-awards-2024-for-bitdefender/.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

