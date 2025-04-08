Anzeige
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Drill Results at Boumadine, Extends Tizi Zone to 2.2km and Identifies New Regional Targets

MONTREAL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024 - 2025 program at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today's results extend the Tizi mineralized trend by 200 meters, confirming high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and revealing new mineralized structures within the Boumadine regional permits.

Highlights1

  • High-Grade Intercepts on the Boumadine Main Trend:
    • BOU-DD24-440 intercepted 334 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 16.8 meters ("m") (1.39 g/t gold ("Au"), 98 g/t silver ("Ag"), 3.2% zinc ("Zn"), 1.8% lead ("Pb") and 0.02% copper ("Cu") including 4.1m at 476 g/t AgEq and 293 g/t AgEq over 17.8m (0.55 g/t Au, 74 g/t Ag, 5.3% Zn, 1.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu) including 4.1m at 649 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD24-450 intercepted 349 g/t AgEq over 10.6m (3.76 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu) including 6.6m at 512 g/t AgEq
  • Silver Rich East-West Veins:
    • BOU-DD24-392 intercepted 1,123 g/t Ag and 5.32% Pb over 1.7m
    • BOU-MP24-015 intercepted 774 g/t Ag over 1.2m
  • Extension of Tizi Strike Length to 2.2 Kilometers ("km"):
    • BOU-MP24-010 intercepted 371 g/t AgEq over 1.0m (4.01 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag, 0.9% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.03% Cu) and 208 g/t AgEq over 2.0m (0.91 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.1% Cu)
  • Identification of Several Regional Targets from Mapping and Grab Sampling:
    • Identification of multiple new targets including five regional targets over 20 km of potential strike, which will be tested in the coming months.
    • Cu values from grab sample up to 34.5%
    • Ag values from grabs up to 210 g/t

1. All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

"We are excited about today's high-grade drill results, particularly BOU-DD24-440 and BOU-DD24-450, which confirm the continuity of the Boumadine Main Zone. The northern extension of the Tizi Zone further highlights the strong resource growth potential," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Additionally, positive mapping and grab sampling results have identified several promising drill targets to the south as well as to the east, reinforcing Boumadine's exceptional district-scale potential. We have identified over 20km of potential strike and look forward to advancing these targets in the coming months."

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.
Section
Zone
FromToAuAgLength*CuPbZnMoAg Eq**
(m)(m)(g/t)(g/t)(m)(%)(%)(%)(g/t)(g/t)
BOU-DD24-3875000NPara378.3381.00.372972.70.03.73.274497
BOU-DD24-3925000NEast-West465.0466.71.5011231.70.15.36.92871551
BOU-DD24-3996200NPara195.0196.019.2441.00.00.00.0101506
BOU-DD24-3996200NPara420.0420.813.9040.80.00.00.0181092
BOU-DD24-4134800NPara190.4191.416.7211.00.00.00.021305
BOU-DD24-4134800NPara326.6327.40.03440.80.011.15.18444
BOU-DD24-4353478300NTizi325.3326.71.48581.40.22.01.62274
BOU-DD24-4366400NMain66.673.41.21896.80.00.51.354230
BOU-DD24-4366400NPara80.080.60.271620.60.05.39.286544
BOU-DD24-4366400NPara92.0101.30.51509.30.11.74.478252
Including98.4100.31.16701.90.11.94.823330
BOU-DD24-4376400NMain91.3100.00.52878.70.02.03.7342276
BOU-DD24-4406400NPara135.3152.11.399816.80.01.83.2246334
Including148.0152.12.931574.10.00.82.6235476
BOU-DD24-4406400NMain163.6181.40.557417.80.11.55.3177293
Including172.3176.41.311754.10.13.810.991649
BOU-DD24-4436400NMain223.0226.01.57983.00.00.31.3295269
Including223.9225.03.572041.10.10.33.0252574
BOU-DD24-4477025NMain51.054.02.64133.00.00.10.47232
BOU-DD24-4507025NPara86.489.03.18532.60.20.50.811350
BOU-DD24-4507025NMain94.8105.43.763510.60.20.10.15349
Including94.8101.45.57516.60.30.10.16512
BOU-DD24-4507025NPara163.3172.41.43489.10.10.71.42218
Including163.3168.12.38414.80.10.61.22283
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara103.8105.22.40441.40.20.40.36269
BOU-DD24-4659050NMain97.8100.01.11362.20.00.35.719274
BOU-MP24-0103478300NTizi111.0112.04.01201.00.00.60.95371
BOU-MP24-0103478300NTizi194.0196.00.91442.00.11.02.55208
BOU-MP24-0123478300NTizi86.087.03.86161.00.10.10.58335
BOU-MP24-0143478300NTizi432.8434.01.76661.20.10.31.82268
BOU-MP24-0153478300NEast-West475.0476.60.057741.60.10.10.14788

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag

Figure 1 - Boumadine Property Surface Plan with Apparent Conductivity at 175Hz and 2025 Drill Holes

Figure 1 Plan Surface_Avancement des travaux_ENG_V2


2025 Exploration Results

This year, 117 diamond drill holes ("DDH") totaling 46,207m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi and North-East Zones as well as on some east-west structures. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD24-466 (Table 1, Figure 2, Figure 3, and Appendix 1).

Results received during the first quarter of 2025, including hole BOU-DD24-440 and BOU-DD24-450 confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. Today's results, with BOU-MP24-010 and BOU-MP24-012, also confirm the continuity of the Tizi Zone and extend Tizi mineralization to 2.2km. The Tizi Zone also remains open in all directions.

Hole BOU-DD24-92 returned high-grade silver results including 1,123 g/t Ag over 1.7m in an east-west structure.

The main mineralization generally measures 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.

Figures 4, 5 and 6 shows the advance of the regional mapping and prospecting. Many high-grade grab sample results, principally in Cu, Ag and Pb, along with major fault corridor helped define five principal target areas that will need to be drill tested in the coming months.

Figure 2 - Surface Plan of North & Tizi Zones with New DDH Results

Figure 2 Highlight- carte de surface_ENG_V1

Figure 3 - Surface Plan of South Zone with New DDH Results

Figure 3Highlight- carte de surface_Sud_ENG_V1

Figure 4 - Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Ag Grab Samples

Figure 4 Carte geol regional, Ag_ENG_V2

Figure 5 - Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Cu Grab Samples

Figure 5 Carte geol regional, Cu_ENG_V2

Figure 6 - Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Pb Grab Samples

Figure 6 Carte geol regional, Pb_ENG_V2


Next Steps

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km and remains open in all directions. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized 11 drill rigs to complete the 100,000m to 140,000m drilling program. Half of the drilling will focus along the Main Trend and Tizi to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth and to infill known areas advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment, which is targeted for 2026. The remaining 50% will focus on greenfield exploration designed to test geological hypotheses and drill targets generated from the past three years of work. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com or contact:

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "targets", "confirming", "potential", "promising", "advancing", "expand", "belief", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Boumadine and the advancement of and success of the exploration program at Boumadine, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, Aya's corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.
Section
Zone
FromToAuAgLength*CuPbZnMoAg Eq**
(m)(m)(g/t)(g/t)(m)(%)(%)(%)(g/t)(g/t)
BOU-DD24-3675200NMain604.0604.60.47640.60.00.11.2417142
BOU-DD24-3675200NPara620.7622.70.33262.00.00.10.44665
BOU-DD24-3675200NPara624.5625.00.28240.50.00.10.21452
BOU-DD24-3775000NNSR0.0654.30.000654.30.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3785000NNSR0.0568.10.000568.10.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-379ExploNSR0.0525.00.000525.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-380ExploNSR0.0597.00.000597.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3815200NPara585.7586.31.14160.60.00.00.034107
BOU-DD24-3825200NNSR0.0566.60.000566.60.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3835000NPara457.0458.00.61441.00.00.00.0493
BOU-DD24-3835000NPara488.5490.40.63701.90.00.31.245159
BOU-DD24-384ExploNSR0.0219.80.000219.80.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-385ExploNSR0.0799.60.000799.60.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3865200NNSR0.0158.60.000158.60.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3875000NPara378.3381.00.372972.70.03.73.274497
BOU-DD24-3875000NPara383.7384.40.181000.70.00.61.925178
BOU-DD24-3875000NPara398.4399.20.49240.80.00.00.0564
BOU-DD24-3885200NNSR0.0626.10.000626.10.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3895200NMain313.4314.00.9680.60.00.00.01,138108
BOU-DD24-390East-WestNSR0.0222.10.000222.10.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-391ExploNSR0.0627.00.000627.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3925000NPara465.0466.71.501,1231.70.15.36.92871,551
BOU-DD24-3925000NPara476.2477.00.99400.80.00.10.1261128
BOU-DD24-393East-WestNew310.0310.80.9440.80.00.00.1680
BOU-DD24-3946200NNew284.0286.00.9312.00.00.00.01475
BOU-DD24-3946200NNew339.0340.03.7541.00.00.00.09298
BOU-DD24-3954800NNSR0.0410.10.000410.10.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-396ExploNSR0.0886.40.000886.40.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-397ExploNSR0.0200.00.000200.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3984800NNSR0.0476.00.000476.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3996200NPara195.0196.019.2441.00.00.00.0101,506
BOU-DD24-3996200NPara420.0420.813.9040.80.00.00.0181,092
BOU-DD24-400ExploNSR0.0344.60.000344.60.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4025000NPara514.0515.00.34281.00.00.00.02256
BOU-DD24-4025000NPara629.6635.70.44446.10.00.10.01,760122
BOU-DD24-4025000NPara660.6661.60.6581.00.00.00.03162
BOU-DD24-4025000NPara675.0676.00.47121.00.10.00.01254
BOU-DD24-4025000NPara684.8687.50.62162.70.10.00.026876
BOU-DD24-4034800NNSR0.0485.30.000485.30.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-404ExploNSR0.0420.00.000420.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4054800NPara392.6393.20.31160.62.80.00.010280
BOU-DD24-4065000NPara274.2275.21.0141.00.00.00.0285
BOU-DD24-4065000NPara750.0750.70.83280.70.00.10.1397
BOU-DD24-4065000NPara792.6793.70.27131.11.80.00.032187
BOU-DD24-4065000NPara806.7808.60.96121.90.10.10.05595
BOU-DD24-4065000NPara810.6811.60.34201.01.50.30.082183
BOU-DD24-4074800NPara501.6502.40.32280.80.00.41.1191
BOU-DD24-408ExploNSR0.0903.00.000903.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-409ExploNSR0.0651.00.000651.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4104800NPara588.5589.30.431000.80.00.10.072138
BOU-DD24-4104800NPara595.3596.30.14331.00.00.61.6141103
BOU-DD24-4114800NPara676.0678.01.05122.00.00.00.0596
BOU-DD24-412ExploNSR0.0617.50.000617.50.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4134800NPara190.4191.416.7211.00.00.00.021,305
BOU-DD24-4134800NPara326.6327.40.03440.80.011.15.18444
BOU-DD24-4134800NPara386.0387.00.03481.00.80.00.14122
BOU-DD24-4134800NPara526.7527.50.61120.80.00.10.05065
BOU-DD24-4134800NPara528.4529.40.6181.00.00.00.01457
BOU-DD24-4134800NPara531.3532.30.6141.00.00.00.0653
BOU-DD24-4134800NPara537.0537.80.6880.80.00.00.0663
BOU-DD24-4134800NPara759.4760.40.6881.00.00.00.01862
BOU-DD24-4144600NNSR0.0399.70.000399.70.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-415ExploNSR0.0588.30.000588.30.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-416East-WestNSR0.0207.00.000207.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-417East-WestNSR0.0501.00.000501.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-418East-WestNSR0.0204.00.000204.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4204600NPara267.6269.61.0242.00.00.00.0985
BOU-DD24-421East-WestNSR0.0308.30.000308.30.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-422East-WestNSR0.0300.00.000300.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-423East-WestNSR0.0495.00.000495.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-424East-WestNSR0.0528.00.000528.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4256200NNSR0.0504.00.000504.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4266200NNSR0.0300.00.000300.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4276200NNSR0.0435.00.000435.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-428East-WestNSR0.0417.00.000417.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-429East-WestNSR0.0204.00.000204.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-431ExploNSR0.0651.00.000651.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-432East-WestNSR0.0473.00.000473.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-434East-WestNew194.4195.20.30100.80.31.00.5693
BOU-DD24-4353478300NTizi101.9103.41.69201.50.10.80.44192
BOU-DD24-4353478300NTizi196.8197.30.68260.50.00.84.01199
BOU-DD24-4353478300NTizi325.3326.71.48581.40.22.01.62274
BOU-DD24-4366400NMain66.673.41.21896.80.00.51.354230
BOU-DD24-4366400NPara80.080.60.271620.60.05.39.286544
BOU-DD24-4366400NPara92.0101.30.51509.30.11.74.478252
Including98.4100.31.16701.90.11.94.823330
BOU-DD24-4376400NMain91.3100.00.52878.70.02.03.7342276
BOU-DD24-4376400NPara106.0106.70.42240.70.00.10.14163
BOU-DD24-4376400NPara116.3117.30.29331.00.20.20.23778
BOU-DD24-4376400NPara118.8119.60.43120.80.00.20.4359
BOU-DD24-439ExploNSR0.0477.00.000477.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4406400NPara135.3152.11.399816.80.01.83.2246334
Including148.0152.12.931574.10.00.82.6235476
BOU-DD24-4406400NPara156.0157.00.33371.00.00.20.129779
BOU-DD24-4406400NPara158.0159.00.29361.00.00.20.134277
BOU-DD24-4406400NMain163.6181.40.557417.80.11.55.3177293
Including172.3176.41.311754.10.13.810.991649
BOU-DD24-4406400NPara184.6187.60.31433.00.00.82.6197157
BOU-DD24-4406400NPara198.0198.80.44370.80.00.10.23979
BOU-DD24-4406400NPara230.5231.00.26560.50.00.10.16983
BOU-DD24-4406400NPara233.6237.00.45263.40.00.10.15766
BOU-DD24-4406400NPara237.6238.20.22270.60.00.20.24853
BOU-DD24-4426400NMain124.0129.70.31625.70.10.70.4163128
BOU-DD24-4426400NPara141.7142.60.05690.90.10.10.11580
BOU-DD24-4436400NPara208.4209.10.29620.70.02.94.612269
BOU-DD24-4436400NPara214.0215.00.50491.00.00.92.5788189
BOU-DD24-4436400NMain223.0226.01.57983.00.00.31.3295269
Including223.9225.03.572041.10.10.33.0252574
BOU-DD24-4477025NMain51.056.01.78135.00.00.10.48165
Including51.054.02.64133.00.00.10.47232
BOU-DD24-4477025NPara58.975.00.741516.10.00.30.933106
BOU-DD24-4487025NPara106.9107.90.74141.00.10.11.29114
BOU-DD24-4487025NPara110.8111.81.1141.00.00.10.0297
BOU-DD24-4487025NPara113.7114.20.8340.50.00.10.1678
BOU-DD24-4487025NPara115.0115.70.8240.70.00.10.1877
BOU-DD24-4487025NPara118.8119.32.92320.50.10.50.38289
BOU-DD24-4487025NMain124.0127.81.76153.80.20.20.23177
BOU-DD24-449ExploNSR0.0618.00.000618.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4507025NPara86.489.03.18532.60.20.50.811350
BOU-DD24-4507025NMain94.8105.43.763510.60.20.10.15349
Including94.8101.45.57516.60.30.10.16512
BOU-DD24-4507025NPara141.0144.00.66143.00.00.20.6886
BOU-DD24-4507025NPara158.0159.00.18401.00.01.91.74144
BOU-DD24-4507025NPara163.3172.41.43489.10.10.71.42218
Including163.3168.12.38414.80.10.61.22283
BOU-DD24-4517025NPara38.039.00.7221.00.00.00.0160
BOU-DD24-4517025NPara74.075.00.6371.00.00.10.1161
BOU-DD24-4517025NPara111.1112.01.1480.90.00.10.13101
BOU-DD24-4517025NPara234.3234.80.26280.50.01.10.81397
BOU-DD24-4517025NMain240.0242.00.11462.00.03.30.111136
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara103.8105.22.40441.40.20.40.36269
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara109.4110.10.7540.70.00.00.0764
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara112.5113.00.73120.50.10.40.2290
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara114.1115.60.9981.50.00.20.0393
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara119.7120.21.87140.50.10.50.38185
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara124.4126.80.37292.40.10.70.11286
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara129.2130.00.19390.80.00.10.11058
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara130.8131.33.02630.50.00.20.111307
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara134.5135.20.74110.70.00.10.21475
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara137.9138.62.02140.70.00.10.125178
BOU-DD24-4527025NMain143.0145.51.52332.50.00.20.35169
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara147.7148.20.75140.50.00.60.66104
BOU-DD24-4527025NPara262.0263.00.14341.00.01.21.516116
BOU-DD24-4537025NPara128.8129.52.69230.70.20.20.16258
BOU-DD24-4537025NPara132.7133.20.59230.50.10.10.1780
BOU-DD24-4537025NPara213.0214.00.03681.00.00.10.01075
BOU-DD24-4537025NPara215.0216.00.03661.00.00.10.01073
BOU-DD24-4559750NNSR0.0710.00.000710.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-456ExploNSR0.0603.00.000603.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-460ExploNSR0.0592.80.000592.80.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-463ExploNew322.8323.90.66121.10.00.00.0766
BOU-DD24-463ExploNew396.0397.00.45111.00.00.00.02248
BOU-DD24-4643477600NTizi88.388.90.16320.60.00.10.31055
BOU-DD24-4659050NPara93.093.70.68430.70.00.43.519192
BOU-DD24-4659050NMain97.8100.01.11362.20.00.35.719274
BOU-DD24-4659050NPara101.0102.00.12501.00.00.10.3571
BOU-DD24-4659050NPara108.3109.30.62201.00.00.20.8994
BOU-DD24-4659050NPara115.8116.30.44300.50.00.81.96132
BOU-DD24-4659050NPara115.8117.00.25171.20.00.40.8567
BOU-DD24-4659050NPara115.8117.80.19122.00.00.30.6549
BOU-DD24-4659050NPara175.0175.90.25870.90.01.21.07163
BOU-DD24-4659050NPara188.5189.41.4890.90.00.10.36136
BOU-DD24-4659050NPara274.3275.20.39280.90.00.10.22466
BOU-DD24-4659050NImariren281.2282.21.66181.00.00.10.116153
BOU-DD24-4659050NPara286.0286.61.28180.60.00.10.511136
BOU-DD24-4663477600NTizi193.2194.10.24380.90.00.52.94141
BOU-DD24-4663477600NTizi268.2270.20.86142.00.01.11.14136
BOU-MP24-0014600NNSR0.0476.30.000476.30.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0024600NPara0.0280.40.000280.40.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0034600NPara506.0507.00.4241.00.00.00.0638
BOU-MP24-0034600NPara508.0512.20.4524.20.00.00.0838
BOU-MP24-0044400NNSR0.0702.30.000702.30.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0083478300NTizi41.042.00.12201.00.01.31.85107
BOU-MP24-0093478300NTizi7.08.00.50201.00.00.20.0566
BOU-MP24-0093478300NTizi10.011.00.5311.00.00.10.0947
BOU-MP24-0093478300NTizi105.0107.00.37542.00.10.41.79143
BOU-MP24-0103478300NTizi111.0115.01.4474.00.00.30.56138
Including111.0112.04.01201.00.00.60.95371
BOU-MP24-0103478300NTizi194.0196.00.91442.00.11.02.55208
BOU-MP24-0103478300NTizi246.1247.81.7821.70.00.00.06143
BOU-MP24-0113478300NTizi88.090.00.61542.00.10.00.19109
BOU-MP24-0113478300NTizi173.0174.00.03481.00.00.10.3660
BOU-MP24-0123478300NTizi27.028.00.03601.00.00.00.1465
BOU-MP24-0123478300NTizi86.087.03.86161.00.10.10.58335
BOU-MP24-0123478300NTizi132.0133.00.03831.00.10.20.33102
BOU-MP24-0123478300NTizi138.0144.10.43236.10.10.00.0562
BOU-MP24-0123478300NTizi234.5235.40.03440.90.10.10.1356
BOU-MP24-0123478300NTizi305.0306.02.4161.00.00.20.23205
BOU-MP24-0133478300NNSR0.0118.00.000118.00.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0143478300NTizi87.089.00.19582.00.01.22.26158
BOU-MP24-0143478300NTizi180.0181.00.26371.00.60.93.28206
BOU-MP24-0143478300NTizi240.5241.00.39140.50.00.42.61122
BOU-MP24-0143478300NTizi404.0404.80.611330.80.21.61.023257
BOU-MP24-0143478300NTizi427.0427.80.18340.80.10.73.11149
BOU-MP24-0143478300NTizi432.8434.01.76661.20.10.31.82268
BOU-MP24-0153478300NTizi137.0138.00.45441.00.00.81.416136
BOU-MP24-0153478300NTizi421.0423.50.50132.50.00.30.6477
BOU-MP24-0153478300NTizi464.0465.60.03971.60.10.10.23109
BOU-MP24-0153478300NTizi475.0476.60.057741.60.10.10.14788
BOU-MP24-016ExploNSR0.0618.00.000618.00.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-017ExploNSR0.0609.00.000609.00.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-018ExploNSR0.0643.00.000643.00.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-020ExploNSR0.0620.70.000620.70.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-021ExploNSR0.029.00.00029.00.00.00.000

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - New Drillhole Coordinates of 2024 and 2025 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No.EastingNorthingElevationAzimuthDipLength (m)
BOU-DD24-40131841834735871316250-5018
BOU-DD24-40231848334736101303250-50703
BOU-DD24-40331838934733641318250-50485
BOU-DD24-40431714934711171327180-50420
BOU-DD24-40531845334733851300250-50472
BOU-DD24-40631864634736681310250-50890
BOU-DD24-40731852434734111290250-50603
BOU-DD24-40831714634714571331180-50903
BOU-DD24-40931714534712781323180-50651
BOU-DD24-41031868834734721301250-50602
BOU-DD24-41131861334734431300250-50699
BOU-DD24-41231815134716191290180-50618
BOU-DD24-41331875434734951288250-50810
BOU-DD24-41431848334731741335250-50400
BOU-DD24-41531814634715341297180-50588
BOU-DD24-41631694134725401315300-50207
BOU-DD24-41731707234724631308300-50501
BOU-DD24-41831674334729581345270-50204
BOU-DD24-41931691234729561349270-50466
BOU-DD24-42031861334732211308250-50605
BOU-DD24-42131683734729531357270-50308
BOU-DD24-4223159293473743129070-50300
BOU-DD24-4233158613473716128370-50495
BOU-DD24-4243157843473687128270-50528
BOU-DD24-4253162133474057132370-50504
BOU-DD24-4263161373474031131570-50300
BOU-DD24-4273160773474002129770-50435
BOU-DD24-42831601934746441296320-50417
BOU-DD24-42931608234744081274250-50204
BOU-DD24-4303170593474155126470-601506
BOU-DD24-4313130433476397119690-50651
BOU-DD24-43231624034744631267250-50474
BOU-DD24-43331607334745851302320-50535
BOU-DD24-43431615634744351267250-50294
BOU-DD24-43531571334783001243270-50357
BOU-DD24-43631725534746291292300-50172
BOU-DD24-43731729434745991295300-50252
BOU-DD24-43831734134745791310300-50318
BOU-DD24-4393124383476391118090-50477
BOU-DD24-44031733234746161305300-50432
BOU-DD24-4413131633475399120590-50702
BOU-DD24-44231730534746341312300-50324
BOU-DD24-44331737234745951314300-50402
BOU-DD24-4443129663475398120190-50593
BOU-DD24-4453127563475398119990-50614
BOU-DD24-4463125493475397119790-50633
BOU-DD24-44731701834753021238300-50162
BOU-DD24-44831705534752761233300-50246
BOU-DD24-4493123513475396119390-50618
BOU-DD24-45031705034753071235300-50219
BOU-DD24-45131708534752581233300-50327
BOU-DD24-45231709134752831233300-50339
BOU-DD24-45331712834752631232300-50351
BOU-DD24-4543181223475605129870-50498
BOU-DD24-45531638134778991052250-50710
BOU-DD24-4563179893475557126170-50603
BOU-DD24-4573121553475396118790-50675
BOU-DD24-4583119573475395118390-50603
BOU-DD24-4593130003472073121890-50621
BOU-DD24-4603127993472072121090-50593
BOU-DD24-4613178583475509123070-50831
BOU-DD24-4623126123472073121090-50597
BOU-DD24-4633178473475141138170-50802
BOU-DD24-46431532434775941291270-50294
BOU-DD24-46531678134773011232250-50768
BOU-DD24-46631540034775931283270-50308
BOU-DD24-46731781034761861214250-50414
BOU-DD24-46831586934782421270250-50207
BOU-DD24-4693180523475213132370-50614
BOU-DD24-47031592934782651252250-50342
BOU-DD24-47131601334782941259250-50431
BOU-DD24-47231547634776001268270-50366
BOU-DD24-47331608834783241253250-50503
BOU-DD24-47431557434776001279270-50477
BOU-DD24-47531616434783511247250-50612
BOU-DD24-47631767334768011200250-50873
BOU-DD24-47731788634762141209250-50507
BOU-DD24-47831572334776001268270-50534
BOU-DD24-47931586534776001251270-50525
BOU-DD24-48031625334783831258250-50780
BOU-DD24-48131633134784141256250-50828
BOU-DD24-48231693234773551211250-50570
BOU-DD24-4833182393475278128870-50268
BOU-DD24-4843180473476719123490-50603
BOU-DD24-4853182063476719126290-50606
BOU-DD24-48631594334776001241270-50570
BOU-DD24-48731700734773831207250-50597
BOU-DD25-48831603834776001255270-50645
BOU-DD25-48931605034766181247140-50174
BOU-DD25-49031601734766571253140-50243
BOU-DD25-49131602934766041246140-50159
BOU-DD25-4923185193476719129090-50666
BOU-DD25-49331708534774111204250-50678
BOU-DD25-49431601334766241250140-50243
BOU-DD25-49531599734766431255140-50327
BOU-DD25-49631583334778071259250-5034
BOU-DD25-49731588434778251271250-50322
BOU-DD25-4983183923476719124890-50672
BOU-DD25-4993186653476719129490-50705
BOU-DD25-50031716434774401200250-50717
BOU-DD25-50131583334778071259250-50279
BOU-DD25-50231666434774701215250-50372
BOU-DD25-50331592234778391269250-50345
BOU-DD25-50431585234780261269250-50225
BOU-DD25-50531588834780391266250-50249
BOU-DD25-50631600034778671268250-50486
BOU-DD25-50731607134778931259250-50585
BOU-DD25-50831592934780541263250-50303
BOU-DD25-50931600334780811255250-50438
BOU-DD25-51031682234775281217250-50510
BOU-DD25-51131606934781051239242-50557
BOU-DD25-51231614334781321228250-50543
BOU-DD25-51331613734779171245250-50639
BOU-DD25-51431588534781421269250-50270
BOU-DD25-51531591534781531255250-50271
BOU-DD25-51631724934774691197250-551032
BOU-DD25-51731674334777121208250-50561
BOU-DD25-51831626434777511227250-50282
BOU-DD25-5193186253477117123290-50600
BOU-DD25-52031630334777651226250-50246
BOU-DD25-52131598034781771240250-50357
BOU-DD25-52231606034782061240246-50411
BOU-DD25-52331534934782121286270-50183
BOU-DD25-52431634134777791224250-50306
BOU-DD25-52531539034782121288270-50249
BOU-DD25-52631542334782121280270-50303
BOU-DD25-52731546134782121272270-50315
BOU-DD25-5283184423477117124790-5033
BOU-DD25-52931568134775001290250-50279
BOU-DD25-5303184423477117124790-50624
BOU-DD25-53131575634774991281270-50363
BOU-DD25-53231553334782121259270-50357
BOU-DD25-53331540634780121268270-50252
BOU-DD25-53431527334774101308270-50114
BOU-DD25-53531544734780121263270-50318
BOU-DD25-5363191283477118121790-50411
BOU-DD25-53731534234774101297270-50270
BOU-DD25-53831548934780121262270-50381
BOU-DD25-53931530734774101306270-50174
BOU-DD25-54031559534780111273270-50498
BOU-DD25-54131538234774101292270-50294
BOU-DD25-54231542534774101292270-50372
BOU-DD25-54331553634780121266270-50459
BOU-DD25-54431535034772101273270-50210
BOU-DD25-54531564834780111282270-50516
BOU-DD25-54631538334772101270270-50195
BOU-DD25-54731542734772101271270-50264
BOU-DD25-5483190603476719122190-50294
BOU-DD25-54931547034772101273270-50342
BOU-DD25-55031539734770101265270-50105
BOU-DD25-55131543234770101264270-50162
BOU-DD25-55231548934770101281270-50270
BOU-DD25-55331552334772101288270-50414
BOU-DD25-55431553834770101288270-50312
BOU-DD25-55531558034770101283270-50423
BOU-DD25-55631543734768091253270-50123
BOU-DD25-55731583734775001277270-50495
BOU-DD25-55931551034768091253270-50216
BOU-DD25-56031556634768091266270-50309
BOU-DD25-56131590834775001262270-50630
BOU-DD25-56231562434768091282270-50429
BOU-MP24-00131838134731371308250-50476
BOU-MP24-00231861334732311309250-50280
BOU-MP24-00331868334732511295250-50606
BOU-MP24-00431872234730551276250-50702
BOU-MP24-00531893434731351255250-50696
BOU-MP24-00631910134731941258250-50402
BOU-MP24-00731841534735851317250-50180
BOU-MP24-00831540334783061284270-50300
BOU-MP24-00931547234783111267270-50151
BOU-MP24-01031546934783051268270-50423
BOU-MP24-01131555634783061264270-50508
BOU-MP24-01231563534783061266270-50385
BOU-MP24-01331571234783111248270-50118
BOU-MP24-01431581834783071269270-50461
BOU-MP24-01531589834783041264270-50561
BOU-MP24-0163136453476400121390-50618
BOU-MP24-0173134413476401120890-50609
BOU-MP24-0183132383476399120090-50643
BOU-MP24-0193128443476399119590-50630
BOU-MP24-0203126443476398118990-50621
BOU-MP24-0213126433476397119090-5029
BOU-MP24-0223131593475399120590-5048
BOU-MP24-02331708434774101203250-50221
BOU-MP25-02431716434774401200250-50200
BOU-MP25-02531666434774701215250-50200
BOU-MP25-02631674434775001216250-50398
BOU-MP25-02731682234775281217250-50200
BOU-MP25-02831689634775551212250-55540
BOU-MP25-02931651834776301214250-55114
BOU-MP25-03031659434776581213250-55120
BOU-MP25-03131666734776841208250-55405
BOU-MP25-03231674334777121208250-55159
BOU-MP25-03331641534778061221250-5536
BOU-MP25-03431641534778061221250-55539
BOU-MP25-03531649534778341214250-5518
BOU-MP25-03631649534778341214250-55791
BOU-MP25-03731657034778621213250-55887
BOU-MP25-03831665334778931212250-5578
BOU-MP25-03931674134779241212250-55659
BOU-MP25-04031682334777411207250-55642
BOU-MP25-04131651834776301214250-55822
BOU-MP25-04231659434776581213250-55102
BOU-MP25-0433179763477117119490-55645
BOU-MP25-0443181423477117119690-55336
BOU-MP25-0453183093477117120190-55103
BOU-MP25-0463183743477514118190-5566
BOU-MP25-0473188113477117120390-55130
BOU-MP25-0483189793477118119890-5558
BOU-MP25-04932077234773011349270-55200
BOU-MP25-05032092334773001345270-50204
BOU-MP25-05132106834773001348270-55252
BOU-MP25-05232119934773001348270-55156
BOU-MP25-05332146334772991358270-60252
BOU-MP25-05432160334772991368270-55204
BOU-MP25-05532133934773001351270-5566
BOU-MP25-0563216393476599132390-60250
BOU-MP25-057321513347659913186190-60250
BOU-MP25-0583213823476599132290-60204
BOU-MP25-0593211013476599134690-60108
BOU-MP25-0603205543476599132290-60250
BOU-MP25-0613204113476599133990-60156
BOU-MP25-0623212393476599133390-60250
BOU-MP25-0633185543477514118190-55108
BOU-MP25-0643186563477514118390-55126
BOU-MP25-0653184613477514117890-55160
BOU-MP25-0663188163477514118690-55156

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45d7175e-e3f9-400f-a42a-c4ec1dc25d02
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92a19331-24df-4b43-88a9-573ccbb722a2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a67a632d-c41e-4b80-b49f-805cb9d13aa5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f75551ca-3a4e-410a-8ffd-89f01a0a000c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98a31060-7101-4aaa-9c92-b54890aa1134
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72e3fe09-e196-4bd4-80c3-d1fbaa946b5e


