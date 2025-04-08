Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Drill Results at Boumadine, Extends Tizi Zone to 2.2km and Identifies New Regional Targets

MONTREAL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024 - 2025 program at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today's results extend the Tizi mineralized trend by 200 meters, confirming high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and revealing new mineralized structures within the Boumadine regional permits.

High-Grade Intercepts on the Boumadine Main Trend: BOU-DD24-440 intercepted 334 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 16.8 meters ("m") (1.39 g/t gold ("Au"), 98 g/t silver ("Ag"), 3.2% zinc ("Zn"), 1.8% lead ("Pb") and 0.02% copper ("Cu") including 4.1m at 476 g/t AgEq and 293 g/t AgEq over 17.8m (0.55 g/t Au, 74 g/t Ag, 5.3% Zn, 1.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu) including 4.1m at 649 g/t AgEq BOU-DD24-450 intercepted 349 g/t AgEq over 10.6m (3.76 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu) including 6.6m at 512 g/t AgEq

Silver Rich East-West Veins: BOU-DD24-392 intercepted 1,123 g/t Ag and 5.32% Pb over 1.7m BOU-MP24-015 intercepted 774 g/t Ag over 1.2m

Extension of Tizi Strike Length to 2.2 Kilometers ("km"): BOU-MP24-010 intercepted 371 g/t AgEq over 1.0m (4.01 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag, 0.9% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.03% Cu) and 208 g/t AgEq over 2.0m (0.91 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.1% Cu)

Identification of Several Regional Targets from Mapping and Grab Sampling: Identification of multiple new targets including five regional targets over 20 km of potential strike, which will be tested in the coming months. Cu values from grab sample up to 34.5% Ag values from grabs up to 210 g/t



1. All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

"We are excited about today's high-grade drill results, particularly BOU-DD24-440 and BOU-DD24-450, which confirm the continuity of the Boumadine Main Zone. The northern extension of the Tizi Zone further highlights the strong resource growth potential," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Additionally, positive mapping and grab sampling results have identified several promising drill targets to the south as well as to the east, reinforcing Boumadine's exceptional district-scale potential. We have identified over 20km of potential strike and look forward to advancing these targets in the coming months."

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.

Section

Zone

From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD24-387 5000N Para 378.3 381.0 0.37 297 2.7 0.0 3.7 3.2 74 497 BOU-DD24-392 5000N East-West 465.0 466.7 1.50 1123 1.7 0.1 5.3 6.9 287 1551 BOU-DD24-399 6200N Para 195.0 196.0 19.24 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 1506 BOU-DD24-399 6200N Para 420.0 420.8 13.90 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 18 1092 BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 190.4 191.4 16.72 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 1305 BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 326.6 327.4 0.03 44 0.8 0.0 11.1 5.1 8 444 BOU-DD24-435 3478300N Tizi 325.3 326.7 1.48 58 1.4 0.2 2.0 1.6 2 274 BOU-DD24-436 6400N Main 66.6 73.4 1.21 89 6.8 0.0 0.5 1.3 54 230 BOU-DD24-436 6400N Para 80.0 80.6 0.27 162 0.6 0.0 5.3 9.2 86 544 BOU-DD24-436 6400N Para 92.0 101.3 0.51 50 9.3 0.1 1.7 4.4 78 252 Including 98.4 100.3 1.16 70 1.9 0.1 1.9 4.8 23 330 BOU-DD24-437 6400N Main 91.3 100.0 0.52 87 8.7 0.0 2.0 3.7 342 276 BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 135.3 152.1 1.39 98 16.8 0.0 1.8 3.2 246 334 Including 148.0 152.1 2.93 157 4.1 0.0 0.8 2.6 235 476 BOU-DD24-440 6400N Main 163.6 181.4 0.55 74 17.8 0.1 1.5 5.3 177 293 Including 172.3 176.4 1.31 175 4.1 0.1 3.8 10.9 91 649 BOU-DD24-443 6400N Main 223.0 226.0 1.57 98 3.0 0.0 0.3 1.3 295 269 Including 223.9 225.0 3.57 204 1.1 0.1 0.3 3.0 252 574 BOU-DD24-447 7025N Main 51.0 54.0 2.64 13 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 7 232 BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 86.4 89.0 3.18 53 2.6 0.2 0.5 0.8 11 350 BOU-DD24-450 7025N Main 94.8 105.4 3.76 35 10.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 5 349 Including 94.8 101.4 5.57 51 6.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 6 512 BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 163.3 172.4 1.43 48 9.1 0.1 0.7 1.4 2 218 Including 163.3 168.1 2.38 41 4.8 0.1 0.6 1.2 2 283 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 103.8 105.2 2.40 44 1.4 0.2 0.4 0.3 6 269 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Main 97.8 100.0 1.11 36 2.2 0.0 0.3 5.7 19 274 BOU-MP24-010 3478300N Tizi 111.0 112.0 4.01 20 1.0 0.0 0.6 0.9 5 371 BOU-MP24-010 3478300N Tizi 194.0 196.0 0.91 44 2.0 0.1 1.0 2.5 5 208 BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 86.0 87.0 3.86 16 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.5 8 335 BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 432.8 434.0 1.76 66 1.2 0.1 0.3 1.8 2 268 BOU-MP24-015 3478300N East-West 475.0 476.6 0.05 774 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 4 788

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag

Figure 1 - Boumadine Property Surface Plan with Apparent Conductivity at 175Hz and 2025 Drill Holes







2025 Exploration Results

This year, 117 diamond drill holes ("DDH") totaling 46,207m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi and North-East Zones as well as on some east-west structures. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD24-466 (Table 1, Figure 2, Figure 3, and Appendix 1).

Results received during the first quarter of 2025, including hole BOU-DD24-440 and BOU-DD24-450 confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. Today's results, with BOU-MP24-010 and BOU-MP24-012, also confirm the continuity of the Tizi Zone and extend Tizi mineralization to 2.2km. The Tizi Zone also remains open in all directions.

Hole BOU-DD24-92 returned high-grade silver results including 1,123 g/t Ag over 1.7m in an east-west structure.

The main mineralization generally measures 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.

Figures 4, 5 and 6 shows the advance of the regional mapping and prospecting. Many high-grade grab sample results, principally in Cu, Ag and Pb, along with major fault corridor helped define five principal target areas that will need to be drill tested in the coming months.

Figure 2 - Surface Plan of North & Tizi Zones with New DDH Results





Figure 3 - Surface Plan of South Zone with New DDH Results





Figure 4 - Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Ag Grab Samples





Figure 5 - Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Cu Grab Samples





Figure 6 - Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Simplified Geology and Pb Grab Samples







Next Steps

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km and remains open in all directions. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized 11 drill rigs to complete the 100,000m to 140,000m drilling program. Half of the drilling will focus along the Main Trend and Tizi to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth and to infill known areas advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment, which is targeted for 2026. The remaining 50% will focus on greenfield exploration designed to test geological hypotheses and drill targets generated from the past three years of work. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President & CEO

benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com Alex Ball

VP, Corporate Development & IR

alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "targets", "confirming", "potential", "promising", "advancing", "expand", "belief", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Boumadine and the advancement of and success of the exploration program at Boumadine, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, Aya's corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.



Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.

Section

Zone

From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD24-367 5200N Main 604.0 604.6 0.47 64 0.6 0.0 0.1 1.2 417 142 BOU-DD24-367 5200N Para 620.7 622.7 0.33 26 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 46 65 BOU-DD24-367 5200N Para 624.5 625.0 0.28 24 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.2 14 52 BOU-DD24-377 5000N NSR 0.0 654.3 0.00 0 654.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-378 5000N NSR 0.0 568.1 0.00 0 568.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-379 Explo NSR 0.0 525.0 0.00 0 525.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-380 Explo NSR 0.0 597.0 0.00 0 597.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-381 5200N Para 585.7 586.3 1.14 16 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 34 107 BOU-DD24-382 5200N NSR 0.0 566.6 0.00 0 566.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-383 5000N Para 457.0 458.0 0.61 44 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 93 BOU-DD24-383 5000N Para 488.5 490.4 0.63 70 1.9 0.0 0.3 1.2 45 159 BOU-DD24-384 Explo NSR 0.0 219.8 0.00 0 219.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-385 Explo NSR 0.0 799.6 0.00 0 799.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-386 5200N NSR 0.0 158.6 0.00 0 158.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-387 5000N Para 378.3 381.0 0.37 297 2.7 0.0 3.7 3.2 74 497 BOU-DD24-387 5000N Para 383.7 384.4 0.18 100 0.7 0.0 0.6 1.9 25 178 BOU-DD24-387 5000N Para 398.4 399.2 0.49 24 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 64 BOU-DD24-388 5200N NSR 0.0 626.1 0.00 0 626.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-389 5200N Main 313.4 314.0 0.96 8 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 1,138 108 BOU-DD24-390 East-West NSR 0.0 222.1 0.00 0 222.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-391 Explo NSR 0.0 627.0 0.00 0 627.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-392 5000N Para 465.0 466.7 1.50 1,123 1.7 0.1 5.3 6.9 287 1,551 BOU-DD24-392 5000N Para 476.2 477.0 0.99 40 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 261 128 BOU-DD24-393 East-West New 310.0 310.8 0.94 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 6 80 BOU-DD24-394 6200N New 284.0 286.0 0.93 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 14 75 BOU-DD24-394 6200N New 339.0 340.0 3.75 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 298 BOU-DD24-395 4800N NSR 0.0 410.1 0.00 0 410.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-396 Explo NSR 0.0 886.4 0.00 0 886.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-397 Explo NSR 0.0 200.0 0.00 0 200.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-398 4800N NSR 0.0 476.0 0.00 0 476.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-399 6200N Para 195.0 196.0 19.24 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 1,506 BOU-DD24-399 6200N Para 420.0 420.8 13.90 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 18 1,092 BOU-DD24-400 Explo NSR 0.0 344.6 0.00 0 344.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-402 5000N Para 514.0 515.0 0.34 28 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 22 56 BOU-DD24-402 5000N Para 629.6 635.7 0.44 44 6.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 1,760 122 BOU-DD24-402 5000N Para 660.6 661.6 0.65 8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 31 62 BOU-DD24-402 5000N Para 675.0 676.0 0.47 12 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 12 54 BOU-DD24-402 5000N Para 684.8 687.5 0.62 16 2.7 0.1 0.0 0.0 268 76 BOU-DD24-403 4800N NSR 0.0 485.3 0.00 0 485.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-404 Explo NSR 0.0 420.0 0.00 0 420.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-405 4800N Para 392.6 393.2 0.31 16 0.6 2.8 0.0 0.0 10 280 BOU-DD24-406 5000N Para 274.2 275.2 1.01 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 85 BOU-DD24-406 5000N Para 750.0 750.7 0.83 28 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 97 BOU-DD24-406 5000N Para 792.6 793.7 0.27 13 1.1 1.8 0.0 0.0 32 187 BOU-DD24-406 5000N Para 806.7 808.6 0.96 12 1.9 0.1 0.1 0.0 55 95 BOU-DD24-406 5000N Para 810.6 811.6 0.34 20 1.0 1.5 0.3 0.0 82 183 BOU-DD24-407 4800N Para 501.6 502.4 0.32 28 0.8 0.0 0.4 1.1 1 91 BOU-DD24-408 Explo NSR 0.0 903.0 0.00 0 903.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-409 Explo NSR 0.0 651.0 0.00 0 651.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-410 4800N Para 588.5 589.3 0.43 100 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 72 138 BOU-DD24-410 4800N Para 595.3 596.3 0.14 33 1.0 0.0 0.6 1.6 141 103 BOU-DD24-411 4800N Para 676.0 678.0 1.05 12 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 96 BOU-DD24-412 Explo NSR 0.0 617.5 0.00 0 617.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 190.4 191.4 16.72 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 1,305 BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 326.6 327.4 0.03 44 0.8 0.0 11.1 5.1 8 444 BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 386.0 387.0 0.03 48 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.1 4 122 BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 526.7 527.5 0.61 12 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 50 65 BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 528.4 529.4 0.61 8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 14 57 BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 531.3 532.3 0.61 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 53 BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 537.0 537.8 0.68 8 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 63 BOU-DD24-413 4800N Para 759.4 760.4 0.68 8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 18 62 BOU-DD24-414 4600N NSR 0.0 399.7 0.00 0 399.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-415 Explo NSR 0.0 588.3 0.00 0 588.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-416 East-West NSR 0.0 207.0 0.00 0 207.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-417 East-West NSR 0.0 501.0 0.00 0 501.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-418 East-West NSR 0.0 204.0 0.00 0 204.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-420 4600N Para 267.6 269.6 1.02 4 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 85 BOU-DD24-421 East-West NSR 0.0 308.3 0.00 0 308.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-422 East-West NSR 0.0 300.0 0.00 0 300.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-423 East-West NSR 0.0 495.0 0.00 0 495.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-424 East-West NSR 0.0 528.0 0.00 0 528.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-425 6200N NSR 0.0 504.0 0.00 0 504.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-426 6200N NSR 0.0 300.0 0.00 0 300.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-427 6200N NSR 0.0 435.0 0.00 0 435.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-428 East-West NSR 0.0 417.0 0.00 0 417.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-429 East-West NSR 0.0 204.0 0.00 0 204.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-431 Explo NSR 0.0 651.0 0.00 0 651.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-432 East-West NSR 0.0 473.0 0.00 0 473.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-434 East-West New 194.4 195.2 0.30 10 0.8 0.3 1.0 0.5 6 93 BOU-DD24-435 3478300N Tizi 101.9 103.4 1.69 20 1.5 0.1 0.8 0.4 4 192 BOU-DD24-435 3478300N Tizi 196.8 197.3 0.68 26 0.5 0.0 0.8 4.0 1 199 BOU-DD24-435 3478300N Tizi 325.3 326.7 1.48 58 1.4 0.2 2.0 1.6 2 274 BOU-DD24-436 6400N Main 66.6 73.4 1.21 89 6.8 0.0 0.5 1.3 54 230 BOU-DD24-436 6400N Para 80.0 80.6 0.27 162 0.6 0.0 5.3 9.2 86 544 BOU-DD24-436 6400N Para 92.0 101.3 0.51 50 9.3 0.1 1.7 4.4 78 252 Including 98.4 100.3 1.16 70 1.9 0.1 1.9 4.8 23 330 BOU-DD24-437 6400N Main 91.3 100.0 0.52 87 8.7 0.0 2.0 3.7 342 276 BOU-DD24-437 6400N Para 106.0 106.7 0.42 24 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 41 63 BOU-DD24-437 6400N Para 116.3 117.3 0.29 33 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 37 78 BOU-DD24-437 6400N Para 118.8 119.6 0.43 12 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.4 3 59 BOU-DD24-439 Explo NSR 0.0 477.0 0.00 0 477.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 135.3 152.1 1.39 98 16.8 0.0 1.8 3.2 246 334 Including 148.0 152.1 2.93 157 4.1 0.0 0.8 2.6 235 476 BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 156.0 157.0 0.33 37 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 297 79 BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 158.0 159.0 0.29 36 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 342 77 BOU-DD24-440 6400N Main 163.6 181.4 0.55 74 17.8 0.1 1.5 5.3 177 293 Including 172.3 176.4 1.31 175 4.1 0.1 3.8 10.9 91 649 BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 184.6 187.6 0.31 43 3.0 0.0 0.8 2.6 197 157 BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 198.0 198.8 0.44 37 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.2 39 79 BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 230.5 231.0 0.26 56 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 69 83 BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 233.6 237.0 0.45 26 3.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 57 66 BOU-DD24-440 6400N Para 237.6 238.2 0.22 27 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.2 48 53 BOU-DD24-442 6400N Main 124.0 129.7 0.31 62 5.7 0.1 0.7 0.4 163 128 BOU-DD24-442 6400N Para 141.7 142.6 0.05 69 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 15 80 BOU-DD24-443 6400N Para 208.4 209.1 0.29 62 0.7 0.0 2.9 4.6 12 269 BOU-DD24-443 6400N Para 214.0 215.0 0.50 49 1.0 0.0 0.9 2.5 788 189 BOU-DD24-443 6400N Main 223.0 226.0 1.57 98 3.0 0.0 0.3 1.3 295 269 Including 223.9 225.0 3.57 204 1.1 0.1 0.3 3.0 252 574 BOU-DD24-447 7025N Main 51.0 56.0 1.78 13 5.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 8 165 Including 51.0 54.0 2.64 13 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 7 232 BOU-DD24-447 7025N Para 58.9 75.0 0.74 15 16.1 0.0 0.3 0.9 33 106 BOU-DD24-448 7025N Para 106.9 107.9 0.74 14 1.0 0.1 0.1 1.2 9 114 BOU-DD24-448 7025N Para 110.8 111.8 1.11 4 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 2 97 BOU-DD24-448 7025N Para 113.7 114.2 0.83 4 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 6 78 BOU-DD24-448 7025N Para 115.0 115.7 0.82 4 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 8 77 BOU-DD24-448 7025N Para 118.8 119.3 2.92 32 0.5 0.1 0.5 0.3 8 289 BOU-DD24-448 7025N Main 124.0 127.8 1.76 15 3.8 0.2 0.2 0.2 3 177 BOU-DD24-449 Explo NSR 0.0 618.0 0.00 0 618.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 86.4 89.0 3.18 53 2.6 0.2 0.5 0.8 11 350 BOU-DD24-450 7025N Main 94.8 105.4 3.76 35 10.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 5 349 Including 94.8 101.4 5.57 51 6.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 6 512 BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 141.0 144.0 0.66 14 3.0 0.0 0.2 0.6 8 86 BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 158.0 159.0 0.18 40 1.0 0.0 1.9 1.7 4 144 BOU-DD24-450 7025N Para 163.3 172.4 1.43 48 9.1 0.1 0.7 1.4 2 218 Including 163.3 168.1 2.38 41 4.8 0.1 0.6 1.2 2 283 BOU-DD24-451 7025N Para 38.0 39.0 0.72 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 60 BOU-DD24-451 7025N Para 74.0 75.0 0.63 7 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 1 61 BOU-DD24-451 7025N Para 111.1 112.0 1.14 8 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 101 BOU-DD24-451 7025N Para 234.3 234.8 0.26 28 0.5 0.0 1.1 0.8 13 97 BOU-DD24-451 7025N Main 240.0 242.0 0.11 46 2.0 0.0 3.3 0.1 11 136 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 103.8 105.2 2.40 44 1.4 0.2 0.4 0.3 6 269 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 109.4 110.1 0.75 4 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 64 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 112.5 113.0 0.73 12 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.2 2 90 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 114.1 115.6 0.99 8 1.5 0.0 0.2 0.0 3 93 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 119.7 120.2 1.87 14 0.5 0.1 0.5 0.3 8 185 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 124.4 126.8 0.37 29 2.4 0.1 0.7 0.1 12 86 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 129.2 130.0 0.19 39 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 10 58 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 130.8 131.3 3.02 63 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.1 11 307 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 134.5 135.2 0.74 11 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.2 14 75 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 137.9 138.6 2.02 14 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 25 178 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Main 143.0 145.5 1.52 33 2.5 0.0 0.2 0.3 5 169 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 147.7 148.2 0.75 14 0.5 0.0 0.6 0.6 6 104 BOU-DD24-452 7025N Para 262.0 263.0 0.14 34 1.0 0.0 1.2 1.5 16 116 BOU-DD24-453 7025N Para 128.8 129.5 2.69 23 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.1 6 258 BOU-DD24-453 7025N Para 132.7 133.2 0.59 23 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 7 80 BOU-DD24-453 7025N Para 213.0 214.0 0.03 68 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 10 75 BOU-DD24-453 7025N Para 215.0 216.0 0.03 66 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 10 73 BOU-DD24-455 9750N NSR 0.0 710.0 0.00 0 710.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-456 Explo NSR 0.0 603.0 0.00 0 603.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-460 Explo NSR 0.0 592.8 0.00 0 592.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-463 Explo New 322.8 323.9 0.66 12 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 66 BOU-DD24-463 Explo New 396.0 397.0 0.45 11 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 22 48 BOU-DD24-464 3477600N Tizi 88.3 88.9 0.16 32 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.3 10 55 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 93.0 93.7 0.68 43 0.7 0.0 0.4 3.5 19 192 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Main 97.8 100.0 1.11 36 2.2 0.0 0.3 5.7 19 274 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 101.0 102.0 0.12 50 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 5 71 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 108.3 109.3 0.62 20 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.8 9 94 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 115.8 116.3 0.44 30 0.5 0.0 0.8 1.9 6 132 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 115.8 117.0 0.25 17 1.2 0.0 0.4 0.8 5 67 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 115.8 117.8 0.19 12 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.6 5 49 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 175.0 175.9 0.25 87 0.9 0.0 1.2 1.0 7 163 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 188.5 189.4 1.48 9 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 6 136 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 274.3 275.2 0.39 28 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.2 24 66 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Imariren 281.2 282.2 1.66 18 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 16 153 BOU-DD24-465 9050N Para 286.0 286.6 1.28 18 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.5 11 136 BOU-DD24-466 3477600N Tizi 193.2 194.1 0.24 38 0.9 0.0 0.5 2.9 4 141 BOU-DD24-466 3477600N Tizi 268.2 270.2 0.86 14 2.0 0.0 1.1 1.1 4 136 BOU-MP24-001 4600N NSR 0.0 476.3 0.00 0 476.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-002 4600N Para 0.0 280.4 0.00 0 280.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-003 4600N Para 506.0 507.0 0.42 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 38 BOU-MP24-003 4600N Para 508.0 512.2 0.45 2 4.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 38 BOU-MP24-004 4400N NSR 0.0 702.3 0.00 0 702.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-008 3478300N Tizi 41.0 42.0 0.12 20 1.0 0.0 1.3 1.8 5 107 BOU-MP24-009 3478300N Tizi 7.0 8.0 0.50 20 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 5 66 BOU-MP24-009 3478300N Tizi 10.0 11.0 0.53 1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 9 47 BOU-MP24-009 3478300N Tizi 105.0 107.0 0.37 54 2.0 0.1 0.4 1.7 9 143 BOU-MP24-010 3478300N Tizi 111.0 115.0 1.44 7 4.0 0.0 0.3 0.5 6 138 Including 111.0 112.0 4.01 20 1.0 0.0 0.6 0.9 5 371 BOU-MP24-010 3478300N Tizi 194.0 196.0 0.91 44 2.0 0.1 1.0 2.5 5 208 BOU-MP24-010 3478300N Tizi 246.1 247.8 1.78 2 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 143 BOU-MP24-011 3478300N Tizi 88.0 90.0 0.61 54 2.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 9 109 BOU-MP24-011 3478300N Tizi 173.0 174.0 0.03 48 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 6 60 BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 27.0 28.0 0.03 60 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 4 65 BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 86.0 87.0 3.86 16 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.5 8 335 BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 132.0 133.0 0.03 83 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 3 102 BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 138.0 144.1 0.43 23 6.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 5 62 BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 234.5 235.4 0.03 44 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 3 56 BOU-MP24-012 3478300N Tizi 305.0 306.0 2.41 6 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 3 205 BOU-MP24-013 3478300N NSR 0.0 118.0 0.00 0 118.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 87.0 89.0 0.19 58 2.0 0.0 1.2 2.2 6 158 BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 180.0 181.0 0.26 37 1.0 0.6 0.9 3.2 8 206 BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 240.5 241.0 0.39 14 0.5 0.0 0.4 2.6 1 122 BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 404.0 404.8 0.61 133 0.8 0.2 1.6 1.0 23 257 BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 427.0 427.8 0.18 34 0.8 0.1 0.7 3.1 1 149 BOU-MP24-014 3478300N Tizi 432.8 434.0 1.76 66 1.2 0.1 0.3 1.8 2 268 BOU-MP24-015 3478300N Tizi 137.0 138.0 0.45 44 1.0 0.0 0.8 1.4 16 136 BOU-MP24-015 3478300N Tizi 421.0 423.5 0.50 13 2.5 0.0 0.3 0.6 4 77 BOU-MP24-015 3478300N Tizi 464.0 465.6 0.03 97 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 3 109 BOU-MP24-015 3478300N Tizi 475.0 476.6 0.05 774 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 4 788 BOU-MP24-016 Explo NSR 0.0 618.0 0.00 0 618.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-017 Explo NSR 0.0 609.0 0.00 0 609.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-018 Explo NSR 0.0 643.0 0.00 0 643.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-020 Explo NSR 0.0 620.7 0.00 0 620.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-MP24-021 Explo NSR 0.0 29.0 0.00 0 29.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.



Appendix 2 - New Drillhole Coordinates of 2024 and 2025 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) BOU-DD24-401 318418 3473587 1316 250 -50 18 BOU-DD24-402 318483 3473610 1303 250 -50 703 BOU-DD24-403 318389 3473364 1318 250 -50 485 BOU-DD24-404 317149 3471117 1327 180 -50 420 BOU-DD24-405 318453 3473385 1300 250 -50 472 BOU-DD24-406 318646 3473668 1310 250 -50 890 BOU-DD24-407 318524 3473411 1290 250 -50 603 BOU-DD24-408 317146 3471457 1331 180 -50 903 BOU-DD24-409 317145 3471278 1323 180 -50 651 BOU-DD24-410 318688 3473472 1301 250 -50 602 BOU-DD24-411 318613 3473443 1300 250 -50 699 BOU-DD24-412 318151 3471619 1290 180 -50 618 BOU-DD24-413 318754 3473495 1288 250 -50 810 BOU-DD24-414 318483 3473174 1335 250 -50 400 BOU-DD24-415 318146 3471534 1297 180 -50 588 BOU-DD24-416 316941 3472540 1315 300 -50 207 BOU-DD24-417 317072 3472463 1308 300 -50 501 BOU-DD24-418 316743 3472958 1345 270 -50 204 BOU-DD24-419 316912 3472956 1349 270 -50 466 BOU-DD24-420 318613 3473221 1308 250 -50 605 BOU-DD24-421 316837 3472953 1357 270 -50 308 BOU-DD24-422 315929 3473743 1290 70 -50 300 BOU-DD24-423 315861 3473716 1283 70 -50 495 BOU-DD24-424 315784 3473687 1282 70 -50 528 BOU-DD24-425 316213 3474057 1323 70 -50 504 BOU-DD24-426 316137 3474031 1315 70 -50 300 BOU-DD24-427 316077 3474002 1297 70 -50 435 BOU-DD24-428 316019 3474644 1296 320 -50 417 BOU-DD24-429 316082 3474408 1274 250 -50 204 BOU-DD24-430 317059 3474155 1264 70 -60 1506 BOU-DD24-431 313043 3476397 1196 90 -50 651 BOU-DD24-432 316240 3474463 1267 250 -50 474 BOU-DD24-433 316073 3474585 1302 320 -50 535 BOU-DD24-434 316156 3474435 1267 250 -50 294 BOU-DD24-435 315713 3478300 1243 270 -50 357 BOU-DD24-436 317255 3474629 1292 300 -50 172 BOU-DD24-437 317294 3474599 1295 300 -50 252 BOU-DD24-438 317341 3474579 1310 300 -50 318 BOU-DD24-439 312438 3476391 1180 90 -50 477 BOU-DD24-440 317332 3474616 1305 300 -50 432 BOU-DD24-441 313163 3475399 1205 90 -50 702 BOU-DD24-442 317305 3474634 1312 300 -50 324 BOU-DD24-443 317372 3474595 1314 300 -50 402 BOU-DD24-444 312966 3475398 1201 90 -50 593 BOU-DD24-445 312756 3475398 1199 90 -50 614 BOU-DD24-446 312549 3475397 1197 90 -50 633 BOU-DD24-447 317018 3475302 1238 300 -50 162 BOU-DD24-448 317055 3475276 1233 300 -50 246 BOU-DD24-449 312351 3475396 1193 90 -50 618 BOU-DD24-450 317050 3475307 1235 300 -50 219 BOU-DD24-451 317085 3475258 1233 300 -50 327 BOU-DD24-452 317091 3475283 1233 300 -50 339 BOU-DD24-453 317128 3475263 1232 300 -50 351 BOU-DD24-454 318122 3475605 1298 70 -50 498 BOU-DD24-455 316381 3477899 1052 250 -50 710 BOU-DD24-456 317989 3475557 1261 70 -50 603 BOU-DD24-457 312155 3475396 1187 90 -50 675 BOU-DD24-458 311957 3475395 1183 90 -50 603 BOU-DD24-459 313000 3472073 1218 90 -50 621 BOU-DD24-460 312799 3472072 1210 90 -50 593 BOU-DD24-461 317858 3475509 1230 70 -50 831 BOU-DD24-462 312612 3472073 1210 90 -50 597 BOU-DD24-463 317847 3475141 1381 70 -50 802 BOU-DD24-464 315324 3477594 1291 270 -50 294 BOU-DD24-465 316781 3477301 1232 250 -50 768 BOU-DD24-466 315400 3477593 1283 270 -50 308 BOU-DD24-467 317810 3476186 1214 250 -50 414 BOU-DD24-468 315869 3478242 1270 250 -50 207 BOU-DD24-469 318052 3475213 1323 70 -50 614 BOU-DD24-470 315929 3478265 1252 250 -50 342 BOU-DD24-471 316013 3478294 1259 250 -50 431 BOU-DD24-472 315476 3477600 1268 270 -50 366 BOU-DD24-473 316088 3478324 1253 250 -50 503 BOU-DD24-474 315574 3477600 1279 270 -50 477 BOU-DD24-475 316164 3478351 1247 250 -50 612 BOU-DD24-476 317673 3476801 1200 250 -50 873 BOU-DD24-477 317886 3476214 1209 250 -50 507 BOU-DD24-478 315723 3477600 1268 270 -50 534 BOU-DD24-479 315865 3477600 1251 270 -50 525 BOU-DD24-480 316253 3478383 1258 250 -50 780 BOU-DD24-481 316331 3478414 1256 250 -50 828 BOU-DD24-482 316932 3477355 1211 250 -50 570 BOU-DD24-483 318239 3475278 1288 70 -50 268 BOU-DD24-484 318047 3476719 1234 90 -50 603 BOU-DD24-485 318206 3476719 1262 90 -50 606 BOU-DD24-486 315943 3477600 1241 270 -50 570 BOU-DD24-487 317007 3477383 1207 250 -50 597 BOU-DD25-488 316038 3477600 1255 270 -50 645 BOU-DD25-489 316050 3476618 1247 140 -50 174 BOU-DD25-490 316017 3476657 1253 140 -50 243 BOU-DD25-491 316029 3476604 1246 140 -50 159 BOU-DD25-492 318519 3476719 1290 90 -50 666 BOU-DD25-493 317085 3477411 1204 250 -50 678 BOU-DD25-494 316013 3476624 1250 140 -50 243 BOU-DD25-495 315997 3476643 1255 140 -50 327 BOU-DD25-496 315833 3477807 1259 250 -50 34 BOU-DD25-497 315884 3477825 1271 250 -50 322 BOU-DD25-498 318392 3476719 1248 90 -50 672 BOU-DD25-499 318665 3476719 1294 90 -50 705 BOU-DD25-500 317164 3477440 1200 250 -50 717 BOU-DD25-501 315833 3477807 1259 250 -50 279 BOU-DD25-502 316664 3477470 1215 250 -50 372 BOU-DD25-503 315922 3477839 1269 250 -50 345 BOU-DD25-504 315852 3478026 1269 250 -50 225 BOU-DD25-505 315888 3478039 1266 250 -50 249 BOU-DD25-506 316000 3477867 1268 250 -50 486 BOU-DD25-507 316071 3477893 1259 250 -50 585 BOU-DD25-508 315929 3478054 1263 250 -50 303 BOU-DD25-509 316003 3478081 1255 250 -50 438 BOU-DD25-510 316822 3477528 1217 250 -50 510 BOU-DD25-511 316069 3478105 1239 242 -50 557 BOU-DD25-512 316143 3478132 1228 250 -50 543 BOU-DD25-513 316137 3477917 1245 250 -50 639 BOU-DD25-514 315885 3478142 1269 250 -50 270 BOU-DD25-515 315915 3478153 1255 250 -50 271 BOU-DD25-516 317249 3477469 1197 250 -55 1032 BOU-DD25-517 316743 3477712 1208 250 -50 561 BOU-DD25-518 316264 3477751 1227 250 -50 282 BOU-DD25-519 318625 3477117 1232 90 -50 600 BOU-DD25-520 316303 3477765 1226 250 -50 246 BOU-DD25-521 315980 3478177 1240 250 -50 357 BOU-DD25-522 316060 3478206 1240 246 -50 411 BOU-DD25-523 315349 3478212 1286 270 -50 183 BOU-DD25-524 316341 3477779 1224 250 -50 306 BOU-DD25-525 315390 3478212 1288 270 -50 249 BOU-DD25-526 315423 3478212 1280 270 -50 303 BOU-DD25-527 315461 3478212 1272 270 -50 315 BOU-DD25-528 318442 3477117 1247 90 -50 33 BOU-DD25-529 315681 3477500 1290 250 -50 279 BOU-DD25-530 318442 3477117 1247 90 -50 624 BOU-DD25-531 315756 3477499 1281 270 -50 363 BOU-DD25-532 315533 3478212 1259 270 -50 357 BOU-DD25-533 315406 3478012 1268 270 -50 252 BOU-DD25-534 315273 3477410 1308 270 -50 114 BOU-DD25-535 315447 3478012 1263 270 -50 318 BOU-DD25-536 319128 3477118 1217 90 -50 411 BOU-DD25-537 315342 3477410 1297 270 -50 270 BOU-DD25-538 315489 3478012 1262 270 -50 381 BOU-DD25-539 315307 3477410 1306 270 -50 174 BOU-DD25-540 315595 3478011 1273 270 -50 498 BOU-DD25-541 315382 3477410 1292 270 -50 294 BOU-DD25-542 315425 3477410 1292 270 -50 372 BOU-DD25-543 315536 3478012 1266 270 -50 459 BOU-DD25-544 315350 3477210 1273 270 -50 210 BOU-DD25-545 315648 3478011 1282 270 -50 516 BOU-DD25-546 315383 3477210 1270 270 -50 195 BOU-DD25-547 315427 3477210 1271 270 -50 264 BOU-DD25-548 319060 3476719 1221 90 -50 294 BOU-DD25-549 315470 3477210 1273 270 -50 342 BOU-DD25-550 315397 3477010 1265 270 -50 105 BOU-DD25-551 315432 3477010 1264 270 -50 162 BOU-DD25-552 315489 3477010 1281 270 -50 270 BOU-DD25-553 315523 3477210 1288 270 -50 414 BOU-DD25-554 315538 3477010 1288 270 -50 312 BOU-DD25-555 315580 3477010 1283 270 -50 423 BOU-DD25-556 315437 3476809 1253 270 -50 123 BOU-DD25-557 315837 3477500 1277 270 -50 495 BOU-DD25-559 315510 3476809 1253 270 -50 216 BOU-DD25-560 315566 3476809 1266 270 -50 309 BOU-DD25-561 315908 3477500 1262 270 -50 630 BOU-DD25-562 315624 3476809 1282 270 -50 429 BOU-MP24-001 318381 3473137 1308 250 -50 476 BOU-MP24-002 318613 3473231 1309 250 -50 280 BOU-MP24-003 318683 3473251 1295 250 -50 606 BOU-MP24-004 318722 3473055 1276 250 -50 702 BOU-MP24-005 318934 3473135 1255 250 -50 696 BOU-MP24-006 319101 3473194 1258 250 -50 402 BOU-MP24-007 318415 3473585 1317 250 -50 180 BOU-MP24-008 315403 3478306 1284 270 -50 300 BOU-MP24-009 315472 3478311 1267 270 -50 151 BOU-MP24-010 315469 3478305 1268 270 -50 423 BOU-MP24-011 315556 3478306 1264 270 -50 508 BOU-MP24-012 315635 3478306 1266 270 -50 385 BOU-MP24-013 315712 3478311 1248 270 -50 118 BOU-MP24-014 315818 3478307 1269 270 -50 461 BOU-MP24-015 315898 3478304 1264 270 -50 561 BOU-MP24-016 313645 3476400 1213 90 -50 618 BOU-MP24-017 313441 3476401 1208 90 -50 609 BOU-MP24-018 313238 3476399 1200 90 -50 643 BOU-MP24-019 312844 3476399 1195 90 -50 630 BOU-MP24-020 312644 3476398 1189 90 -50 621 BOU-MP24-021 312643 3476397 1190 90 -50 29 BOU-MP24-022 313159 3475399 1205 90 -50 48 BOU-MP24-023 317084 3477410 1203 250 -50 221 BOU-MP25-024 317164 3477440 1200 250 -50 200 BOU-MP25-025 316664 3477470 1215 250 -50 200 BOU-MP25-026 316744 3477500 1216 250 -50 398 BOU-MP25-027 316822 3477528 1217 250 -50 200 BOU-MP25-028 316896 3477555 1212 250 -55 540 BOU-MP25-029 316518 3477630 1214 250 -55 114 BOU-MP25-030 316594 3477658 1213 250 -55 120 BOU-MP25-031 316667 3477684 1208 250 -55 405 BOU-MP25-032 316743 3477712 1208 250 -55 159 BOU-MP25-033 316415 3477806 1221 250 -55 36 BOU-MP25-034 316415 3477806 1221 250 -55 539 BOU-MP25-035 316495 3477834 1214 250 -55 18 BOU-MP25-036 316495 3477834 1214 250 -55 791 BOU-MP25-037 316570 3477862 1213 250 -55 887 BOU-MP25-038 316653 3477893 1212 250 -55 78 BOU-MP25-039 316741 3477924 1212 250 -55 659 BOU-MP25-040 316823 3477741 1207 250 -55 642 BOU-MP25-041 316518 3477630 1214 250 -55 822 BOU-MP25-042 316594 3477658 1213 250 -55 102 BOU-MP25-043 317976 3477117 1194 90 -55 645 BOU-MP25-044 318142 3477117 1196 90 -55 336 BOU-MP25-045 318309 3477117 1201 90 -55 103 BOU-MP25-046 318374 3477514 1181 90 -55 66 BOU-MP25-047 318811 3477117 1203 90 -55 130 BOU-MP25-048 318979 3477118 1198 90 -55 58 BOU-MP25-049 320772 3477301 1349 270 -55 200 BOU-MP25-050 320923 3477300 1345 270 -50 204 BOU-MP25-051 321068 3477300 1348 270 -55 252 BOU-MP25-052 321199 3477300 1348 270 -55 156 BOU-MP25-053 321463 3477299 1358 270 -60 252 BOU-MP25-054 321603 3477299 1368 270 -55 204 BOU-MP25-055 321339 3477300 1351 270 -55 66 BOU-MP25-056 321639 3476599 1323 90 -60 250 BOU-MP25-057 321513 3476599 131861 90 -60 250 BOU-MP25-058 321382 3476599 1322 90 -60 204 BOU-MP25-059 321101 3476599 1346 90 -60 108 BOU-MP25-060 320554 3476599 1322 90 -60 250 BOU-MP25-061 320411 3476599 1339 90 -60 156 BOU-MP25-062 321239 3476599 1333 90 -60 250 BOU-MP25-063 318554 3477514 1181 90 -55 108 BOU-MP25-064 318656 3477514 1183 90 -55 126 BOU-MP25-065 318461 3477514 1178 90 -55 160 BOU-MP25-066 318816 3477514 1186 90 -55 156

