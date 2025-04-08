Microvast, Inc.: Microvast and Tonly Heavy Industries Deploy Eco-Friendly Hybrid Mining Trucks

STAFFORD, Texas, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) ("Microvast" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced battery technologies, announced today a collaboration with Tonly Heavy Industries to deploy their TLH135 extended-range hybrid mining trucks equipped with Microvast's high-power battery systems at a mine in Inner Mongolia. This deployment marks a significant step towards establishing a new eco-friendly mining ecosystem.

The Tonly TLH135 hybrid mining trucks, customized for green mining initiatives, feature Microvast's battery systems, enabling substantial reductions in fuel consumption and emissions while maintaining robust carrying capacity. This hybrid technology allows for efficient operation in demanding conditions, particularly heavy-load uphill transportation.

Microvast's collaboration with Tonly Heavy Industries underscores our commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions for heavy-duty applications. The successful deployment of these hybrid mining trucks in Inner Mongolia demonstrates the effectiveness of our high-power battery systems in supporting the transition to greener mining operations even in the most demanding of environmental conditions.

Figure 1: Tonly TLH135 Heavy Duty Hybrid Mining Truck

Microvast battery systems are designed for high charge and discharge rates, supporting continuous 24-hour operation across three shifts through regenerative braking. These systems have also been validated for reliable performance in extreme temperatures, ranging from -20°C to 50°C, ensuring all-weather operational capability.

Tonly Heavy Industries is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that meet the environmental and operational demands of the mining industry. Integrating Microvast's advanced battery technology into the TLH135 hybrid mining trucks to deliver high-efficiency, low-emission solutions.

This deployment aligns with the global trend towards green and smart mining, and Microvast will continue to collaborate with vehicle manufacturers to advance environmentally friendly and efficient new energy commercial vehicles.

About Microvast

Microvast is a global leader in providing battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. With a legacy of over 18 years, Microvast has consistently delivered cutting-edge battery systems that empower a cleaner and more sustainable future. The company's innovative approach and dedication to excellence have positioned it as a trusted partner for customers around the world. Founded in 2006 in Stafford, Texas, Microvast holds more than 775 patents that enable solutions for today's electrification needs.

About Tonly Heavy Industries

Tonly Heavy Industries is a leading manufacturer of mining trucks and heavy equipment. The company is committed to developing advanced, reliable, and environmentally friendly solutions for the mining industry.

