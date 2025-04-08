Cyber Insurer's Inaugural List Based on Technology Providers Whose Products Were Vulnerable to Exploitation by Threat Actors

Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider1 designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today released the Risky Tech Ranking to increase public awareness of the technology providers whose products were vulnerable to exploitation by threat actors.

Designed to help businesses make better-informed decisions about the technologies they adopt, the Risky Tech Ranking was created by applying publicly available data to a proprietary methodology formulated by Coalition. Updated quarterly, the Ranking scores vendors by multiplying the number of vulnerabilities impacting a vendor's products by the average Coalition Exploit Scoring System (Coalition ESS) score.

The top 10 riskiest vendors for Q1 2025, according to Coalition's ranking scores, are:

Microsoft (98.3) Google (32.2) Apple (30.9) Linux (30.3) Adobe (25.5) Cisco (24.7) Oracle (23.6) Apache (21.5) D-Link (20.6) Ivanti (20.2)

"The severity of today's cyber landscape warrants greater visibility across technology providers selling to businesses globally," said Tiago Henriques, Chief Underwriting Officer at Coalition. "The Risky Tech Ranking is meant to serve as an educational tool for businesses and an impetus for technology providers to make popular technologies more secure. We hope this not only provides businesses worldwide with greater peace of mind when making enterprise purchasing decisions, but also contributes to a safer digital environment for everyone."

With Coalition's Risky Tech Ranking, the company also released the second iteration of its patented vulnerability scoring system, Coalition ESS, to help risk managers mitigate potential cyber threats. Coalition ESS is a security risk prioritization scoring system that leverages real-time monitoring and dynamic scoring to enable businesses of all sizes to efficiently understand which vulnerabilities to patch first.

"One cannot mention the severity of cyber threats without discussing the frequency: we are seeing more vulnerabilities and exploitations materialize than ever before," continued Henriques. "Between issuing a modernized Scoring System and releasing a risk ranking of vendors that is data-driven, it is our aim to equip businesses with everything they need to select a secure technology stack that won't expose them to undue risk."

To view the full Risky Tech Ranking, visit: https://rtr.coalitioninc.com/. For a full breakdown of the Risky Tech Ranking methodology, visit: https://rtr.coalitioninc.com/methodology.

