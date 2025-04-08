Duke Energy Corporation: Duke Energy Invests $600,000 in North Carolina's Community Colleges To Build Next Generation Workforce

A total of 19 community colleges will receive $500,000 in grant awards

Additional $100,000 will support the Forward Fund to expand access to training opportunities for students

Duke Energy's ongoing commitment to workforce development totals more than $6.6 million over the last five years

Duke Energy Foundation today announced $500,000 to support 19 North Carolina community college programs that are creating a pipeline of skilled workers who will help meet the energy industry's growing workforce needs. A $100,000 grant will also support the Forward Fund to help students in Southeastern North Carolina attain high-wage employment opportunities.

As North Carolina continues to deploy modern energy infrastructure and meet the needs of a growing state, Duke Energy Foundation is investing in programs that will build the next generation workforce and create access to training and job skills that fit community needs. These grants are part of Duke Energy's ongoing commitment to workforce development, which totals more than $6.6 million over the last five years.

"As our state and industry continue to grow, North Carolina's community colleges are helping us meet the moment," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "As technologies change and we modernize our energy fleet, we want talent here in the state to help us support our communities and build a smarter energy future for customers."

Durham Technical Community College received a $25,000 grant to enhance its Electric Line Technician Training program.

"Duke Energy's continued commitment to Durham Tech ensures we are connecting skilled individuals to good jobs like electric line technicians," said Durham Technical Community College President J.B. Buxton. "We are proud to be one of the few locations in the state that offers a pathway to these in-demand positions that communities rely on to keep the lights on."

A full list of community colleges receiving funds, along with grant recipient quotes, can be viewed, here.

For the first time, Duke Energy Foundation is also making an investment in the Forward Fund (TFF). TFF provides zero-interest loans to cover essential life expenses like transportation and child care, allowing students to focus on school full time. TTF participants are enrolled in short-term training programs directly connected to regional employer demand and high-wage employment opportunities. Repayments begin after participants earn a minimum salary requirement and are cycled back into the fund for loans to future learners.

"The Forward Fund is thrilled to receive this grant from Duke Energy Foundation to expand access of our customized, student-centered financing to students enrolling in proven Electrical Lineworker programs in Southeastern North Carolina and across the state," said Meaghan Dennis, founder and chief executive officer. "Our zero-interest loans cover tuition, fees and life expenses for students during the program, removing the financial hurdles that may prevent them from enrolling or graduating. We're excited to be part of the workforce solution for high-wage energy careers in the state."

Duke Energy Foundation



Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at?duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on?X,?LinkedIn,?Instagram?and?Facebook, and visit illumination?for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Garrett Poorman

24-hour media line: 800.559.3853

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Duke Energy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire