DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 08-Apr-2025 / 13:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that: 1. On 4 April 2025 it was notified of the exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p ("Shares") to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Duncan Cooper, Chief Financial Officer and by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary each of whom is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"): Name Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale No. of shares Price No. of shares date sold retained CFO Buyout Award of 2022 Duncan Cooper PDMR DSBP 11,105 04-Apr-2025 5,238 GBP5.076287 5,867 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Robin Miller PDMR Plan 5,038 04-Apr-2025 2,377 GBP5.076287 2,661

And 2. On 7 April 2025 it was notified of the following transfer by the PDMR named below of Shares, acquiredthrough the aforementioned exercise of options, to the PDMR's spouse, who is a Person Closely Associated in respectof the PDMR (the "PCA") for nil consideration:

Name Status Transfer date No. of shares to be transferred 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Robin Miller PDMR 07/04/2025 2,661 Plan

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Duncan Cooper 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP granted as nil-cost options under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Nil 11,105 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price Nil 11,105 n/a e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Duncan Cooper 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national insurance b) Nature of the transaction liabilities falling due on exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP granted as nil-cost options under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP5.076287 5,238 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP5.076287 5,238 GBP26,589.5913 e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of DSBP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Nil 5,038 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price Nil 5,038 n/a e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national b) Nature of the transaction insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of DSBP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP5.076287 2,377 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP5.076287 2,377 GBP12,066.3342 e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 2661 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price n/a 2661 n/a e) Date of the transaction 7 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sarah Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from spouse Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Nil 2661 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) -Aggregated volume n/a 2661 n/a -Price e) Date of the transaction 7 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

