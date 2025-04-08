From Markets to Motorsports: WeTrade Joins Forces with Phantom Global Racing

WeTrade partners with Phantom Global Racing (PGR) and supports rising star Josh Rowledge in the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia (PCCA) season.

The 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia (PCCA) roared to life at the Shanghai International Circuit, marking the start of the season's first race weekend. As the engines fired up, WeTrade officially entered the motorsport arena, making its debut as a proud partner of Phantom Global Racing. This collaboration includes supporting Josh Rowledge, a rising star in British motorsport, as he competes on the international stage.



Credits: Phantom Global Racing Gallery

WeTrade's Decade of Excellence

With 10 years of experience and a track record of global recognition, including awards such as Most Trusted Broker and Best Loyalty Program Broker, WeTrade thrives in high-stakes environments with accuracy and efficiency. Much like Phantom Global Racing, which thrives on speed and accuracy in motorsports, WeTrade's commitment mirrors the values that drive success on the racetrack.



Credits: Phantom Global Racing Gallery

Phantom Global Racing

Phantom Global Racing is a prominent contender in top-tier motorsport events such as the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia and GT World Challenge Asia. Antoine Brunel, Communications and Commercial Director at Phantom Global Racing highlighted the synergy between the two brands: "WeTrade shares our passion for innovation and long-term vision. Together, we're set to make waves both on the track and beyond."



Credits: Phantom Global Racing Gallery

Shared Philosophies

WeTrade's dedication to innovation and performance aligns seamlessly with the values at the heart of motorsport. George Miltiadou, Director at WeTrade, shared his vision for the partnership: "Both trading and motorsports demand quick decisions and flawless execution, values we share with Phantom Global Racing. This partnership is about pushing boundaries and achieving greatness in both arenas."



Credits: Phantom Global Racing Gallery

Championing Emerging Talent: Josh Rowledge

As part of this partnership, WeTrade is proud to support Josh Rowledge, a promising British driver who is making waves in the racing world. At just 20 years old, Josh has already achieved remarkable milestones, including a standout season in the British GT4 Championship and victory in the McLaren Artura Trophy at Spa. Now, he's ready to take on Asia's premier racing series.

"In motorsport, trust in your team is everything. The same goes for trading," said Josh. "With Phantom Global Racing and WeTrade behind me, I'm confident we'll have an incredible season."



Credits: Phantom Global Racing Gallery

WeTrade's Bold Presence on the Track

The 2025 PCCA season kicked off with Rounds 1 and 2 at the Shanghai International Circuit from 21 to 23 March, marking the start of an adrenaline-fueled journey across Asia, with upcoming races in Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. As the cars hit the track, WeTrade's blazing orange takes centre stage on Phantom Global Racing's car livery, symbolising speed, adrenaline and the brand's dynamic spirit. This bold visual statement not only highlights WeTrade's commitment to innovation but also mirrors the high-energy excitement of both trading and motorsports.



Credits: Phantom Global Racing Gallery

Exclusive Opportunities for WeTrade Clients

Beyond the track, WeTrade offers exclusive opportunities for clients to engage with the brand, including demo and live trading competitions. Their demo competition, which wraps up at the end of March, features a total prize pool of $43,000, giving participants a chance to showcase their skills in a risk-free environment.

Starting in May and running through July, WeTrade will elevate the excitement with a live trading competition boasting a prize pool exceeding $200,000. Participants will compete based on their profit rates with weekly prizes of $2,000 up for grabs.

Keep an eye out for more opportunities coming soon!

Join WeTrade on this Exciting Journey

Be part of WeTrade as they take their passion for precision and performance from the trading floor to the fast lane. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting journey.

Find out more about the partnership with Phantom Global Racing here - https://bit.ly/49ZqOsU .



Credits: Phantom Global Racing Gallery

About WeTrade

WeTrade is a globally recognised financial broker, founded in 2015, offering innovative online trading services across a diverse range of CFD instruments. Known for its commitment to excellence, WeTrade provides ultra-low spreads, flexible leverage options, and strong capital security, earning it prestigious awards such as Most Trusted Broker and Best Loyalty Program Broker. Its exclusive programmes include WeTrade Honours, a premium membership with high-value benefits; WeTrade Rewards, a pioneering loyalty programme; and WeTrade Wallet, a reward-generating storage fund. At WeTrade, trading is designed to be both successful and rewarding.

Media Contact

Organization: WeTrade

Contact Person Name: CHONG PEI ZHOU

Website: https://www.wetradebroker.com/

Email: contactus@wetradebroker.com

City: Kingstown

Country: Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

SOURCE: WeTrade

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire