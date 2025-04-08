Anzeige
08.04.2025 15:48 Uhr
Marqers Reputation Management: MAWANI: Adding the Shipping Service "MILAHA INTA GULF EXPRESS" by Milaha to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of the new shipping service, "MILAHA INTA GULF EXPRESS," by Milaha to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam. This initiative aims to enhance maritime connectivity between the Kingdom and the world while supporting national exports and imports.

MAWANI: Adding the Shipping Service

This development is part of Mawani's ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with major regional and global shipping lines, aligning with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting the three continents.

The new shipping service links King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with the ports of Umm Qasr in Iraq, Hamad in Qatar, Shuwaikh in Kuwait, Jebel Ali in the UAE, and Sohar in Oman, with a total capacity of 1,015 TEUs.

Notably, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam serves as the Kingdom's primary port on the Arabian Gulf. It is connected to the Riyadh Dry Port by railway and acts as a vital gateway for goods arriving from around the world to the Eastern and Central regions of Saudi Arabia.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660117/MILAHA_GULF_EXPRESS.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mawani-adding-the-shipping-service-milaha-inta-gulf-express-by-milaha-to-king-abdulaziz-port-in-dammam-302423443.html

